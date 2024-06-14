Rugby Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2024-2028, Growth in development programs of rugby union to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rugby equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period. Growth in development programs of rugby union is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing sales of rugby equipment through digital and social media marketing. However, high risks of fatal injuries associated with rugby equipment poses a challenge. Key market players include Adidas AG, Aramis Rugby Ltd., ASICS Corp., BADGER RUGBY LTD, BLK International Pty Ltd, Grays of Cambridge Ltd, Harrods Ltd., KOOGA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc., OPRO International Ltd, Optimum Design UK Ltd, Pentland Brands Ltd., PREDATOR Richter Engineering, PUMA SE, Ram Rugby, Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC, Samurai Sports, and Under Armour Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugby Equipment Market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Rugby boots, Rugby protective gears, Rugby balls, and Others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Aramis Rugby Ltd., ASICS Corp., BADGER RUGBY LTD, BLK International Pty Ltd, Grays of Cambridge Ltd, Harrods Ltd., KOOGA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc., OPRO International Ltd, Optimum Design UK Ltd, Pentland Brands Ltd., PREDATOR Richter Engineering, PUMA SE, Ram Rugby, Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC, Samurai Sports, and Under Armour Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The rugby equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of digital and social media marketing by vendors. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter are popular choices for enhancing product visibility and reaching potential customers. Brands such as Nike and Adidas have strong presences on these sites, delivering social messages and increasing sales. With the growing number of internet and smartphone users, social media and digital marketing are essential tools for vendors to compete in the global market. These initiatives are expected to drive market growth over the coming decade.

The Rugby Equipment Market is currently experiencing significant growth, with key items such as rugby balls, boots, protective gear, and training equipment in high demand. Markets for rugby balls and boots are particularly strong, driven by the increasing popularity of the sport worldwide.

Protective gear, including mouthguards, pads, and helmets, are also essential for player safety and are seeing increased usage. Training equipment, such as cones, agility ladders, and resistance bands, are also popular as teams seek to improve performance. Online retailers and sports stores are major players in this market, offering a wide range of products to cater to the needs of rugby teams and individual players.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The rugby equipment market faces challenges due to the high risk of injuries in the sport. On average, each player performs 20-40 tackles per match, leading to an average of one-third of players getting injured during one season. Injuries include muscular strains or contusions (40%), sprained ankles (14%), and head injuries (25%), of which 44% are concussions.

With head injuries accounting for a significant portion, the risk is a concern, potentially discouraging participation and impacting market growth. Injuries in rugby are three times higher than soccer injuries, with the age group 10-18 experiencing the most.

The Rugby Equipment Market faces several challenges. Equipment such as rugby balls, boots, protective gear, and training tools are essential for the sport. However, ensuring quality and affordability is a constant concern. Offline retailers face competition from online stores, making it necessary to offer competitive pricing and convenient shopping experiences.

Additionally, keeping up with the latest technology and trends in rugby equipment can be costly. Balancing these factors while maintaining profitability is a significant challenge for businesses in this market. On the other hand, online retailers must focus on providing excellent customer service and reliable shipping to stand out from the competition. Overall, the Rugby Equipment Market requires a strategic approach to meet the demands of consumers while managing costs and staying competitive.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Rugby boots

2.2 Rugby protective gears

2.3 Rugby balls

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- The offline distribution channel is crucial in the global rugby equipment market, providing easy access to consumers through physical retail stores. Specialized sports retailers and independent sports shops stock a diverse range of rugby gear, including balls, jerseys, boots, protective wear, and training accessories. Department stores and hypermarkets also offer rugby equipment sections, catering to customers seeking a broader range of sports equipment options.

These channels promote rugby at the local level by supplying equipment to community teams, schools, and clubs. Retailers provide personalized advice and sizing assistance, enhancing the shopping experience. Despite the rise of online channels, offline distribution channels continue to thrive, ensuring immediate access to quality rugby gear.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Rugby Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products essential for the sport, including Rugby balls, Boots, and Protective Gear. These items are available both Offline and Online, catering to the convenience of Athletes and Rugby enthusiasts. The Offline market includes specialized sports stores and retail outlets, while the Online market offers a vast selection through e-commerce platforms. Rugby balls come in various sizes and specifications, designed for different age groups and levels of play.

Rugby boots are engineered for optimal traction, comfort, and support, enhancing an Athlete's performance on the field. Protective gears, such as mouthguards, helmets, and pads, ensure the safety and well-being of Athletes during matches. Rugby Equipment plays a significant role in Leisure and Entertainment, with Rugby unions and Olympic Games showcasing the sport on a global stage. Advanced technologies like GPS are integrated into Rugby Equipment to monitor and analyze an Athlete's performance, providing valuable insights for training and improvement.

Market Research Overview

The Rugby Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products essential for the sport, including rugby balls, boots, protective gear, and training equipment. These items are designed to enhance player performance and safety during matches and practices. Rugby balls come in various sizes and materials, while boots offer superior traction and support.

Protective gear, such as mouthguards, helmets, and pads, shield players from injuries. Training equipment, like gym machines and resistance bands, help players build strength and endurance. Online and physical retailers offer a vast selection of rugby equipment, catering to the needs of teams and individual players alike. The market continues to evolve with advancements in technology and materials, providing players with superior equipment for optimal performance.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Rugby Boots



Rugby Protective Gears



Rugby Balls



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio