Rugged devices market grew at 6.14% Y-O-Y in 2022: Driven by growing demand for data management systems - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rugged devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Rugged devices market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Aeroqual Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Bluebird Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, DT Research Inc., Getac Technology Corp., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Janam Technologies LLC, Juniper Systems Inc., Kyocera Corp., Leonardo Spa, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Touchstar Plc, Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp., among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Rugged mobile computers, Rugged tablets/notebooks, Rugged scanners, and Rugged air quality monitors), End-user (Industrial, Military and defense, Commercial, and Government), Type (Semi-rugged, Fully-rugged, and Ultra-rugged), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

From a regional perspective, North America will account for 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The rugged devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 344.78 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 5.5%, according to Technavio.

Rugged devices market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Rugged devices market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including –

Caterpillar Inc. - The company offers rugged devices such as Cat Q10, Cat S62 Pro, Cat S42 H plus, and Cat B40.

- The company offers rugged devices such as Cat Q10, Cat S62 Pro, Cat S42 H plus, and Cat B40. CipherLab Co. Ltd. - The company offers rugged devices such as RS51 Series, RK95 Series, RK25 Series, RS35 Series, and 9700 Series.

- The company offers rugged devices such as RS51 Series, RK95 Series, RK25 Series, RS35 Series, and 9700 Series. Datalogic Spa - The company offers rugged devices such as Skorpio X5, Memor K, Joya Touch A6, Falcon X4, Rhino 2, and Shopevolution series.

- The company offers rugged devices such as Skorpio X5, Memor K, A6, Falcon X4, Rhino 2, and Shopevolution series. Handheld Group AB - The company offers rugged devices such as NAUTIZ, ALGIZ, and wearables.

Rugged devices market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Growing demand for data management systems

Increasing demand for rugged barcode scanners

Increasing preference for Android-based devices

KEY challenges –

Use of consumer-grade devices in place of rugged devices

Slowdown in the rugged notebook and laptop market

Manufacturing and design complexities

What are the key data covered in this rugged devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rugged devices market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the rugged devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the rugged devices market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged devices market vendors

Rugged Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 344.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeroqual Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Bluebird Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, DT Research Inc., Getac Technology Corp., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Janam Technologies LLC, Juniper Systems Inc., Kyocera Corp., Leonardo Spa, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Touchstar Plc, Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

