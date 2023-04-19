Rugged Devices Market size to grow by USD 1,136.31 million from 2022 to 2027, New product launches to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the rugged devices market, and it is expected to grow by USD 1,136.31 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. An emerging trend in the rugged devices market that is expected to drive market growth are the new product launches. As a result of the rising demand for the digitization of electronics, the rugged tablets are now lighter and thinner than earlier models. Tablet frames are now vibration and shock-resistant, and their displays are now shatterproof and sunlight-viewable. This makes field operations more functional and effective than those using consumer-grade tablets. The tablets can also withstand harsh weather conditions, dust, and water. Internal parts are also strengthened in conjunction with the external ruggedness. They include batteries, operating systems, and connectivity with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and long-term evolution (LTE). Many rugged tablets also come with fingerprint readers and authorized system encryption to provide multi-level authentication measures. Hence, as a result of such continuous innovations the demand for rugged devices is expected to increase, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Click & get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged Devices Market 2023-2027

Rugged Devices Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rugged devices market report covers the following areas:

Rugged Devices Market 2023-2027 : Market Dynamics

Key Driver

A key driver for the growth of the rugged devices market is the increasing demand for data management systems.

A factor for the rising demand is the need to collect and store accurate data in order to do away with paper-based processes.

To improve the business model and lower operating costs, the end user gathers data and uses data analytics to extract useful information.

Another driving factor for the market demand is the accelerated rate of automation in the industrial and commercial sectors.

Moreover, due to the advent of cloud-based rugged devices, the risk of data loss is eliminated because the recorded data can be stored directly on a central server.

Hence, owing to such factors the market will witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

A major challenge for the growth of the rugged devices market is the use of consumer-grade devices in place of rugged devices.

Rugged devices are replaced by consumer-grade smartphones and notebooks among a variety of end users, including the government and others.

This choice is occasionally made in light of the new consumer electronics that are currently on the market. These alternative options are significantly less expensive and have ruggedness levels comparable to those of rugged electronics.

For example, Apple, Samsung Electronics, and Sony are just a few businesses that are consistently enhancing their products' ruggedness

For instance, Sony's Xperia M2 Aqua has an IP68 grade, while Apple's iPhone X has an IP67 grade, which is the reason why a number of end-user industries, like hospitality, healthcare, and retail, which do not have demanding workplaces, opt for consumer-grade smartphones and tablets.

Hence, the presence of consumer-grade devices is expected to hamper the market in focus during the forecast period.

Rugged Devices Market 2023-2027 : SegmentationRugged Devices Market is segmented as below:

Type

Semi-rugged



Fully-rugged



Ultra-rugged

Product

Rugged Mobile Computers And Smartphones



Rugged Tablets And Notebooks



Rugged Scanners



Rugged Air Quality Monitors

End-user

Industrial



Commercial



Military And Defense



Government

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the semi-rugged segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Consumer-level devices are the devices which are semi-rugged. They typically share the same parts and configuration as consumer-grade gadgets but they have better hardware security. For instance, a semi-rugged handheld mobile computer would have advanced tempered glass, shockproof components, spill-resistant speakers, micro-USB ports, as well as additional protective layers. The protective layer includes bumper cases for added protection. The adoption of semi-rugged devices is driven by the commercial market. This is due to an increased focus on digitization. Hence, vendors in the market are introducing products specifically for commercial users. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Rugged Devices Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Rugged Devices Market, including some of the vendors such as Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Bluebird Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, DT Research Inc., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., JLT Mobile Computers AB, KYOCERA corp., MilDef Group AB, MiTAC SYNNEX Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rugged Science LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Touchstar Plc, Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., WIDEUM SOLUTIONS S.L., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Rugged Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Bluebird Inc. - The company offers rugged devices such as touch mobile computer EF551, S50, EF550, EF550R, and EF500.

The company offers rugged devices such as touch mobile computer EF551, S50, EF550, EF550R, and EF500. Caterpillar Inc. - The company offers rugged devices such as Cat S75 phones and CAT Q10.

The company offers rugged devices such as Cat S75 phones and CAT Q10. CipherLab Co. Ltd. - The company offers rugged devices such as RK95 And RS35 Mobile Computers.

Rugged Devices Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist rugged devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rugged devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rugged devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged devices market vendors

Get instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The rugged thermal cameras market size is expected to increase by USD 2.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers rugged thermal cameras market segmentation by application (security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection, detection and measurement, and others), end-user (military and defense, commercial, Industrial, and residential), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increasing military expenditure is one of the major drivers impacting the rugged thermal cameras market growth.

The rugged handheld devices market size is expected to increase by USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers rugged handheld devices market segmentation by type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), end-user (industrial, commercial, military, and government), product (rugged mobile computers and rugged tablets), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for data management systems from end-users is notably driving the rugged handheld devices market growth.

Rugged Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,136.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Bluebird Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, DT Research Inc., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., JLT Mobile Computers AB, KYOCERA corp., MilDef Group AB, MiTAC SYNNEX Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rugged Science LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Touchstar Plc, Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., WIDEUM SOLUTIONS S.L., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Reports

