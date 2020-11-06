Rugged E TV Productions Presents "Trending Today," a Television Series Airing on FOX Business Featuring Business Leaders and Lifestyle Innovators

Starting in Houston, Texas, our production crew got up close and personal with Selective Micro Technologies (SMT), an industry leader in patented, ultra-pure chlorine dioxide technologies. Located in Dublin, OH, SMT is dedicated to supplying its customers with the world's most versatile and user-friendly surface disinfectant, sanitization and space deodorization.

Field Industries works with domestic and global suppliers, which enables them to ensure their customers are receiving the highest quality materials at the best price with the quickest delivery. They are the 1-stop shop for steel and alloy materials. Recognized by top industry professionals, Priority Software innovative cloud software provides organizations with flexible, management solutions to improve business efficiency and customer experiences.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, NSS International manufacturers and leases their NSS Water Treatment System to licensed entities for approved use. Offering water and recycling separation services with their mobile and innovative systems is what makes NSS stand out against their competitors.

The team then headed to Naples, Florida to learn about America's premier provider of power mobility products and the largest home medical equipment superstore, Top Mobility Scooters. With locations in Hudson and Naples, FL, Top Mobility serves customers that do not just want to keep up with life they want life to keep up with them.

Trending Today finished production on this anticipated episode in Berlin, OH visiting Berlin Gardens, a wholesale manufacturer of outdoor living products. Located in Ohio's Amish country, Berlin Gardens offers a large array of products including outdoor furniture, fire pits, pergolas, pavilions and gazebos. Making comfortable and inviting outdoor spaces, where family and friends can come together to relax, rejuvenate and connect is what Berlin Gardens is all about.

Liz Plummer, Executive Producer for "Trending Today" says, "This episode of Trending Today is unlike any other we've produced. Sharing the stories of these dedicated people, in a variety of industries, as they continue to innovate and advance in such a challenging year has been particularly rewarding for our team."

Learn more about this episode on www.trendingtoday.com and travel with Trending Today across the country to explore these incredible innovations and success stories.

Hosted by Jana Angel and produced by Rugged E TV Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From business leaders to lifestyle innovators, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format.

Liz Plummer, Executive Producer

(561) 201-0506

[email protected]

