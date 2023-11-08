Rugged Equipment Market size to grow by USD 13.49 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by growth of industrial end-users- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rugged equipment market by end-user (government military and defense, aerospace, and industrial and commercial), product (communication equipment, computer system, and display), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the rugged equipment market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 13.49 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged Equipment Market 2024-2028
The growth of industrial end-users is a key factor driving market growth. Rugged equipment is used for a wide range of applications, for example, in the energy sector, mining, and aviation industries. Consequently, substantial market growth is generated by the development of these end-user industries. Several market actors, especially in the oil and gas sector as well as mining sectors, are developing tough equipment that can withstand extreme conditions, such as explosions. 

Market Challenge

The high initial cost of procurement compared with non-rugged devices is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The price of rugged equipment compared with commercial equipment for purchasing is almost twice as high. Furthermore, because of the first low acquisition costs, it is likely that consumer-grade products are more appealing to businesses and enterprises for their computing needs. According to estimates, the purchase price of rugged equipment is high even though its yearly TOC is less than that of nonrugged equipment.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The rugged equipment market is segmented by end-user (government military and defense, aerospace, and industrial and commercial), product (communication equipment, computer system, and display), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The government military and defense segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Only military expenditure by countries plays a key role in the market of rugged equipment for Government, Military, and Defense. Additionally, governments around the world are investing in the installation of powerful devices, which will boost market growth. Annual military budget increases help modernize robust military IT systems and protect them against security threats.
  • North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. 

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the rugged equipment market:

AMETEK Inc., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Ecrin Systems, Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Getac Technology Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Kontron AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo DRS Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., MilDef Group AB, Sparton Rugged Electronics, Systel Inc., and Winmate Inc.

Rugged Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 13.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
