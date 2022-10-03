Rugged Handheld Devices Market to record USD 1.85 Bn growth -- North America to have a significant share

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rugged handheld devices market is fragmented. The report has classified vendors based on their revenue and market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and R&D. The competition in the market is expected to increase during the forecast period with the increasing demand for feature-rich rugged devices such as rugged tablets, decreasing cost, and the growing demand from vendors to upgrade their technology and capture the market via M&A and partnership.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged Handheld Devices Market 2022-2026

Technavio estimates the global rugged handheld devices market size to grow by USD 1.85 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.725 during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the growing demand for data management systems from end-users, growing preference for Android-based devices, and strategic collaborations among market participants. Besides, new applications for rugged handheld devices is identified as the major trend in the market.

The market will observe significant growth in North America. The region will account for 38% of the global market share during the forecast period. The increased use of rugged handheld devices in warehouse and logistics and the military and defense sector is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, a rise in the number of strategic partnerships among vendors is also expected to drive the growth of the rugged handheld devices market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rugged handheld devices market report covers the following areas:

Rugged Handheld Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rugged handheld devices market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the rugged handheld devices market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report identifies the following as the key vendors in the market:

Bluebird Inc.: The company offers enterprise and specialized mobile handsets, various types of RFID reader solutions, AI-based IoT RFID platforms, and consulting services.

Caterpillar Inc.: The company offers rugged phones that are dustproof, provide thermal imaging, and water resistant with 4G features.

CipherLab Co. Ltd.: The company offers rugged devices named RK25 which is upgradable up to Andriod 11 with GSM, 3GB RAM, and minimum of 8 hours of battery life.

Datalogic Spa: The company offers handheld computer mobiles such as Skorpio X5, Memor K, Memor 20, Memor 10, and Joya Touch A6.

Handheld Group AB: The company offers rugged handheld computers such as Nautia X6, RS60 Ring scanner, ALGIZ RT8, SP500X, and Nautiz X41.

The company offers rugged handheld computers such as Nautia X6, RS60 Ring scanner, ALGIZ RT8, SP500X, and Nautiz X41. Aeroqual Ltd.

ARBOR Technology Corp.

BARTEC Top Holding GmbH

DT Research Inc

Getac Technology Corp

Honeywell International Inc.

Janam Technologies LLC

Juniper Systems Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Leonardo DRS Inc

Panasonic Corp

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

TouchStar Technologies Ltd

Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Rugged Handheld Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global rugged handheld devices market is segmented as below:

Type

Semi-rugged



Fully-rugged



Ultra-rugged

End-user

Industrial



Commercial



Military



Government

Product

Rugged Mobile Computers



Rugged Tablets

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Rugged Handheld Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rugged handheld devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rugged handheld devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rugged handheld devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged handheld devices market vendors

Rugged Handheld Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeroqual Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Bluebird Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, DT Research Inc, Getac Technology Corp, Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Janam Technologies LLC, Juniper Systems Inc., Kyocera Corp., Leonardo DRS Inc, Panasonic Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TouchStar Technologies Ltd, Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

computing devices: Include desktops, notebooks, and tablets

