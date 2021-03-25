Rugged IC Market to garner USD 670 Million with over 6% CAGR during 2021-2025: Technavio

Prominent Takeaways from this Report

Growing adoption of ruggedized computers will drive market growth.

Rugged mobile computers will witness the highest application share in the rugged IC market.

36% of the market growth will originate from North America with the US holding the largest country share.

Rugged IC market is highly competitive and fragmented with vendors deploying innovative strategies to continue maintaining and expanding their customer base.

The market is anticipated to have negative & inferior impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rugged IC Market: Driver and Trend Analysis

Ruggedized computers are gaining traction among the consumers and end-user industries such as medical sector and logistics industry for the maintenance of vehicles. In addition, robots with ruggedized computers and embedded boards equipped with rugged ICs are increasingly being deployed in mission-critical applications of the defense sector. Thus, with rising deployment of ruggedized computers across several critical industrial applications, the demand for rugged IC will surge in the forthcoming years.

There have been several investments in the development of smart cities across the globe. The infrastructure in a smart city is integrated with IoT devices and communication technologies. This has further led to the increased development and utilization of MPUs in several applications, which, in turn, will drive the rugged IC market growth during the forecast period.

Rugged IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report fragments the global rugged IC market by application (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The rugged mobile computers segment held the largest rugged IC market share in 2020 due to increased technological advances in the consumer-grade device sector. The rugged mobile computer segment is mainly dominated by semi-rugged devices, followed by fully rugged devices. Furthermore, the launch of new rugged products for military and defense applications will propel the demand for rugged ICs in this segment during the forecast period.

In terms of geographical analysis, 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the defense sector in the US is prominently driving the rugged IC market growth. The growth of the oil and gas industry also drives the market growth in the region due to an increase in oil and gas production in the US. In addition, the market vendors are also focusing on ruggedized routers that can be used to establish communication between different ruggedized smart devices in a harsh environment, in turn, boosting the rugged ICs market demand in the region

Rugged IC Market: Vendor Analysis

The rugged IC market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several players in the market striving to provide superior products by differentiating them either based on quality or service. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to survive market competition. This report classifies key market players as dominant, pure-play and industry-focused players to offer effective investment opportunities and allow clients to make informed decisions. Prominent rugged IC market players include:

Analog Devices Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Rugged IC Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist rugged IC market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rugged IC market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rugged IC market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged IC market vendors

