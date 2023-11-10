Rugged IC Market to grow by USD 905.29 million from 2023 to 2028; Analog Devices Inc., Dexter Apache Holdings Inc., General Dynamics Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rugged IC market is expected to grow by USD 905.29 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecat period, according to Technavio. The adoption of ruggedized computers in defense applications is notably driving the rugged IC market. However, factors such as the Cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Rugged mobile computers, Rugged tablets, Rugged scanners, and Rugged air quality monitors), End-user (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged IC Market 2024-2028

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the rugged ic market including Analog Devices Inc., Dexter Apache Holdings Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Taiwan SEMICONDUCTOR CO. LTD, Texas Instruments Inc., and Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc..

Rugged IC Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

General Dynamics Corp - The company offers type 1, type 2, and type 3 rugged ICs that are created by using silicon carbide as this semiconducting material which can withstand high voltage and possess high thermal conductivity.

Rugged IC Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Product

The rugged mobile computers segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The significant growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing technological developments in the consumer-grade devices sector. Moreover, military and government segments are using ultra-rugged Handhelds for the purpose of use under extreme conditions.

End-user (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others)

Geography

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. As the region is a major producer of defense and aeronautics products, with the US being an important player in these industries, it has had a considerable impact on increased demand for hard ICs throughout the region. Furthermore, automation and Industry 4.0 are continuing to be applied by the manufacturing and industrial sectors in North America .

Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Rugged IC Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist rugged IC market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rugged IC market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rugged IC market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of rugged IC market companies

Rugged IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 905.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

