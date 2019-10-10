Rugged, multi-domain cybersecurity solution answers Army's technology modernization objectives

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. Army focuses squarely on modernization to maintain a technological edge over potential adversaries, Crystal Group's new Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution is ready to deliver with hardware-level protection of data classified as top-secret and below in dynamic environments and across multi-domain battlefields.

Crystal Group’s customizable NAS solution delivers rugged, reliable data storage at the tactical edge.

"This versatile cybersecurity fly-away-kit brings rugged and reliable cutting-edge storage, compute capacity and technology to the tactical edge," said Jim Shaw, executive vice president of Engineering at Crystal Group. "Given the vital nature of these operations, our solution incorporates CSfC elements with IPsec and AES256 encryption, and chassis intrusion detection in addition to being NIST compliant and meeting strict U.S. Department of Defense quality and security requirements, such as MIL-SPEC for environmental performance."

Equipped with FIPS 140-2 data encryption, key management, near-zero latency, chassis intrusion detection and instant data destruction, customers gain a modern, easy-to-use NAS solution to protect mission-critical data at rest and data in transit. The system's real-time data processing and tamper-evident security coatings are critical to ensuring immediate threat response.

Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, will feature this exciting new fail-safe solution in booth 844 at AUSA—The Association of the United States Army's Annual Meeting—in Washington D.C., October 14-16. Their display and product demos will integrate several of their key partners, including CommScope—formerly Ruckus, Racktop, Seagate and PIC Wire & Cable®.

The low SWaP solution is comprised of the Crystal Group's FORCE™ rugged storage server, RCS7450 network switch, small form factor rugged embedded computer and 19" rugged display integrated in a rugged transit case for mobile and tactical environments.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461 and MIL-S-901, are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, U.S.A., facility certified to AS9100D quality management standards.

crystalrugged.com

© 2019 Crystal Group, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

SOURCE Crystal Group

Related Links

https://www.crystalrugged.com/

