Rugged Servers Market Size to Increase by USD 751.25 Million: 32% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rugged Servers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% and register an incremental growth of USD 751.25 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A Free PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged Servers Market 2023-2027

By region, the global rugged servers market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing number of data centers and the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The rugged servers market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Advantech Co. Ltd.: The company offers rugged servers that are certified to comprehensive military and industrial standards for added compatibility, hardened security, and undeniable reliability.

Corvalent Corp.: The company offers rugged servers that deliver ample room for PCIe slots, drives, and memory to run intense applications with ease in a ruggedized chassis.

CP Technologies LLC: The company offers rugged servers that are designed and manufactured for military, industrial, and commercial programs and applications.

CRI: The company offers rugged servers that offer an internally modular chassis design that allows for ease of design change to accommodate numerous configurations.

Crystal Group Inc.: The company offers rugged servers that deliver computing strategies, data storage and cyber protection for seamless, real-time communications and networking, weapons control, situational awareness, surveillance, and autonomous vehicles in distinct environments.

The company offers rugged servers that deliver computing strategies, data storage and cyber protection for seamless, real-time communications and networking, weapons control, situational awareness, surveillance, and autonomous vehicles in distinct environments. Dell Technologies Inc.

E & M Computing Ltd.

Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased adoption of cloud applications, the growth in oil and gas industry spending, and a global increase in military expenditure. However, the high cost of procuring rugged devices is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into MDA and enterprise. The MDA segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this Rugged Server Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rugged server market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the rugged server market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the rugged server market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged server market vendors

Rugged Servers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 751.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.89 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Core Systems, Corvalent Corp., CP Technologies LLC, CRI, Crystal Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., E & M Computing Ltd., Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Sparton Corp., Systel Inc., and Technology Advancement Group. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

