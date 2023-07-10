Rugged Servers Market to grow by USD 751.25 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increased adoption of cloud applications is one of the market drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rugged servers market size is estimated to increase by USD 751.25 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 5.51%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged Servers Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The Rugged Servers Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Advantech Co. Ltd., Core Systems, Corvalent Corp., CP Technologies LLC, CRI, Crystal Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., E and M Computing Ltd., Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Sparton Corp., Systel Inc., Technology Advancement Group, TP Group plc, Trenton Systems Inc., and Zmicro. Download Free Sample

Rugged Servers Market - Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (MDA and Enterprise), type (Dedicated and Standard), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The market share growth by the MDA segment will be significant during the forecast period. Only the military expenditure of countries has an impact on the market for rugged servers in the Military and Defense sectors. Over the years, as a consequence of world wars, there has been an increase in defense spending worldwide. Each State allocates a certain budget for acquiring the equipment which helps to keep combat forces connected as part of its defense and military sector. For instance, the US is spending more than half its yearly budget on defense and military. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of Rugged Servers by residential consumers, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the rugged servers industry.

To procure the data - Buy report!

Rugged Servers Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increased adoption of cloud applications is a major factor notably driving the global rugged servers market growth. Companies are aspiring to adopt data storage centers located in cold climatic zones to decrease the power consumption of cooling units, which are required to maintain a stable temperature within the data center. With the rising popularity of cloud storage, the global data center market has been disrupted. Cloud storage services are offered by various networking services companies such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon. Cloud computing provides centralized computation that occurs through a data center. Globally, the development of the cloud computing platform has become a significant reason that have led to an increase in the number of data centers. Investments in data centers in cold regions will positively impact the market for rugged servers. Apart from the enterprise segment, the increased focus on data centers from the military segment will also impact the market positively. Such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The emergence of containerized data centers is an emerging trend driving market growth. It is a portable data center that can be used to improve the data center capacity as and when required. This kind of data center can be placed anywhere, as per the capacity requirements. Also, these data centers are integrated with several modules, which can be shipped, retrofitted, and added to an existing data center. It is essential to note that these modular data centers are constructed using standard components, and this has been done to enable easy integration with existing data center networks. As the name suggests, containerized data centers consist of servers, storage, and networking equipment, which are fitted into a standard shipping container. A number of leading companies, for example, IBM and CISCO, have set up containerized data centers. It is important to provide containerized data centers with servers that can operate at any time, regardless of where they are located. Such factors create an opportunity for vendors in the rugged servers market to manufacture servers that are compatible with containerized data centers.

Significant Challenge

High costs of procurement are major challenges impeding the rugged servers market growth. In terms of procurement, rugged equipment, including servers, is more expensive than commercial equipment in terms of procurement. However, for rugged equipment, over the long run, the total cost of ownership will remain low. Owing to the initial low cost of acquisition, consumer-grade products may seem to be more attractive for enterprises and businesses for their computing needs. Nevertheless, one can do an easy analysis of the total cost of ownership (TCO) to understand that consumer-grade products can end up costing the enterprise and business much more than rugged equipment. Furthermore, the procurement cost of rugged equipment is high, although the annualized TCO is less than that for non-rugged equipment. This initial cost of procurement of rugged equipment impedes its adoption across applications, thus negatively impacting the market for rugged servers.

For insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE!

What are the key data covered in this Rugged Servers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rugged servers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the rugged servers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the rugged servers market across North America, APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the rugged servers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The rugged smartphone market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2022 and 2027. The rugged smartphone market size is forecast to increase by USD 274.56 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), end-user (industrial, commercial, military and defense, and government), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Strategic collaborations among market participants is the key factor driving the growth of the global rugged smartphone market.

The rugged thermal cameras market share is expected to increase by USD 2.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67%. This report extensively covers rugged thermal cameras market segmentation by application (security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection, detection and measurement, and others), end-user (military and defense, commercial, Industrial, and residential), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increasing military expenditure is one of the major drivers impacting the rugged thermal cameras market growth.

Rugged Servers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 751.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.89 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Core Systems, Corvalent Corp., CP Technologies LLC, CRI, Crystal Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., E and M Computing Ltd., Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Sparton Corp., Systel Inc., Technology Advancement Group, TP Group plc, Trenton Systems Inc., and Zmicro Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global rugged servers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global rugged servers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 MDA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on MDA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on MDA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on MDA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on MDA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Dedicated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Dedicated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Dedicated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Dedicated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Dedicated - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Standard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Standard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Standard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Standard - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Standard - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advantech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Core Systems

Exhibit 116: Core Systems - Overview



Exhibit 117: Core Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Core Systems - Key offerings

12.5 Corvalent Corp.

Exhibit 119: Corvalent Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Corvalent Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Corvalent Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 CP Technologies LLC

Exhibit 122: CP Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: CP Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: CP Technologies LLC - Key offerings

12.7 CRI

Exhibit 125: CRI - Overview



Exhibit 126: CRI - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: CRI - Key offerings

12.8 Crystal Group Inc.

Exhibit 128: Crystal Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Crystal Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Crystal Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 131: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 E and M Computing Ltd.

Exhibit 136: E and M Computing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: E and M Computing Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: E and M Computing Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 139: Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Extreme Engineering Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 142: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.13 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Mercury Systems Inc.

Exhibit 151: Mercury Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Mercury Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Mercury Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sparton Corp.

Exhibit 154: Sparton Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Sparton Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Sparton Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Systel Inc.

Exhibit 157: Systel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Systel Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Systel Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Trenton Systems Inc.

Exhibit 160: Trenton Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Trenton Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Trenton Systems Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio