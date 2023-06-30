Rugged Smartphone Market size to grow by USD 274.56 million from 2022 to 2027|Strategic collaborations among market participants to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rugged smartphone market size is estimated to increase by USD 274.56 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.46%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Rugged Smartphone Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged Smartphone Market

The rugged smartphone market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -

American Reliance Inc., Atexxo Manufacturing BV, BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., CROSSCALL, Doke Communication HK Ltd., Getac, Gigaset AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., OUKITEL, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, RugGear GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Tinfull Technology Co. Ltd., Sonim Technologies Inc., Ulefone, Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Rugged Smartphone Market – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (semi-rugged, fully rugged, and ultra-rugged), end-user (industrial, commercial, military and defense, and government)

The market share growth in the semi-rugged segment will be significant during the forecast period. The gap between traditional consumer smartphones and fully rugged, industrial-grade devices is bridged by these devices. Furthermore, these devices can withstand harsh environments and rough handling which are required by the workers in various industries. As a result, people are preferring them over commercial smartphones because of their rigidness though they are expensive. Hence, the demand from various end-users is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geographical Overview

The market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is an important market for vendors because of its higher level of technology adoption. Advanced technologies are being highly adopted by the industrial and defense sectors to remain competitive in the market. Furthermore, various factors such as emerging applications of rugged smartphones, digitization of business processes by vendors, and development of technologically advanced products are driving the market growth in the region.

Rugged Smartphone Market – Market Dynamics

Key driver

Strategic collaborations among market participants are the key factor driving the growth of the market. The companies are focusing on expanding their customer base and geographic footprint, enhancing their product offerings, and exploring new opportunities by forming strategic partnerships. As a result, it helps accelerate the product development of rugged smartphones and addresses application demand in various sectors. For example, in June 2022, Zebra Technologies Corp announced its Partnership with Connect Public Sector Specialization Program for Channel Partners. Furthermore, these strategic collaborations will increase the profit margin of vendors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

A growing preference for feature-rich devices is the primary trend shaping the Rugged Smartphone Market. The demand for rugged smartphones is rapidly increasing due to the advancement of technology in retail, manufacturing, and logistics. Most rugged smartphones use Windows CE or Windows Mobile OS for their operation. Furthermore, manufacturers upgrade processors, memory, memory, and displays so that they easily accommodate newer, more versatile operating systems (OS). Advanced modern technologies such as radio-frequency identification (RFID), global positioning systems (GPS), high-quality /images and scanners, multi-sensor technology, and integrated high-resolution cameras are frequently introduced in rugged smartphones. Such feature developments in rugged smartphones are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The use of consumer-grade devices in place of rugged devices is a major challenge impeding the growth of the Rugged Smartphone Market. The primary reason for the growth of consumer smartphones is their low-cost pricing. As a result, the demand for consumer smartphones is rising. Furthermore, the various features offered by consumer smartphones such as barcode scanning, artificial intelligence (AI), multiple IoT applications, and advanced technologies such as AR, gesture recognition, voice recognition, and virtual reality (VR) are getting popular among consumers. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Rugged Smartphone Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rugged smartphone market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the rugged smartphone market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the rugged smartphone market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged smartphone market vendors

The smartphone market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.44% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 226.17 million units. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by price range (between USD150-USD800, less than USD150, and greater than USD800), technology (Android, iOS, and others), screen size (between 5-6 inches, greater than 6 inches, and less than 5 inches), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing adoption of premium smartphones in emerging countries is notably driving market growth.

The refurbished smartphone market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 51.79 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by OS (android and IOS), price range (low-priced, medium-priced, and premium), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growth in the smartphone repair industry is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Rugged Smartphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 274.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Reliance Inc., Atexxo Manufacturing BV, BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., CROSSCALL, Doke Communication HK Ltd., Getac, Gigaset AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., OUKITEL, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, RugGear GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Tinfull Technology Co. Ltd., Sonim Technologies Inc., Ulefone, Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

