Rugged Suppressors Adds the Mustang22 to Rimfire Lineup

TRAVELERS REST, S.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its ability to produce the industry's most innovative suppressors, Rugged Suppressors introduces the Mustang22 rimfire suppressor.

Mustang22

Designed exclusively for .22LR, the Mustang22 is an ultra lightweight suppressor constructed of Grade 5 titanium and aircraft-grade aluminum. Weighing in at 2.4 ounces in its short configuration and 3.3 ounces in the standard configuration, the Mustang22's slim profile is an excellent addition to any shooter's firearm. This suppressor is named after the iconic P-51 Mustang known for its modern design and its ability to perform at higher altitudes.

"Our goal was to create a .22LR suppressor that is quiet, modular, and ultra lightweight," said Michael Derdziak, CEO of Rugged Suppressors. "As a result, it is the ideal suppressor for someone seeking a compact can that is agile, without the usual first round pop."

Mustang22 is available in black and FDE Cerakote® high temperature finishes.

Rugged Suppressors President, Henry Graham shared, "We expect our suppressors to last a lifetime and beyond. As is the case with all of Rugged's products, the Mustang22 is covered by our Unconditional Lifetime Warranty."

The Mustang22 comes in at a suggested retail price of $465 and is currently available for purchase.

About Rugged Suppressors

Rugged Suppressors ( https://ruggedsuppressors.com/ ) is committed to being the best silencer manufacturer in the United States by focusing on positive customer interactions before and after the sale, producing cosmetically and functionally superior products, and outpacing our competition through rigorous new product development.

