Rugged Suppressors Announces the SurgeX™

The Surge762, their first suppressor crafted a decade ago, has been reborn.

TRAVELERS REST, S.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged Suppressors, a pioneering force in the realm of durable silencers, proudly announces the latest addition to their product line – the SurgeX™.

Rugged Suppressors SurgeX™

The SurgeX™, a 30-caliber suppressor, is built to provide the best of both worlds. The short configuration is optimized for reduced gas blowback, while the long configuration provides maximum sound suppression. With universal threads (1.375x24), the SurgeX includes Rugged's Universal Mount, or R.U.M. for use with their quick detach Dual Taper Locking System™ or is compatible with any of your favorite industry-standard "HUB" mounts.

The SurgeX is constructed of 17-4 stainless steel and Cobalt 6. The Surge X is quieter and 28% lighter than the original Surge762™.

Rugged Suppressors' President, Henry Graham stated, "Ten years ago we launched Rugged Suppressors with the Surge762™. We have spent the last decade dedicated to innovating and creating exciting products for our customers. The SurgeX is a testament to our commitment to improving upon our most quiet and durable suppressor."

"The SurgeX is made in-house with US materials as are all Rugged Suppressors. This allows us meticulous control over every stage of production, from raw material selection to final assembly - ensuring that stringent quality standards are met," added Michael Derdziak, Rugged Suppressors' CEO.

Just like its predecessor, the SurgeX upholds the distinguished status of being Belt Fed Rated®, underscoring its unwavering commitment to durability and reliability in even the most demanding scenarios.

The SurgeX has an MSRP of $1169. While included with the purchase of the SurgeX, the stainless steel R.U.M. will be also available for sale at $249 MSRP. The SurgeX and the R.U.M. are currently available for purchase.

About Rugged Suppressors

Rugged Suppressors ( https://ruggedsuppressors.com/ ) is committed to being the best silencer manufacturer in the United States by focusing on positive customer interactions before and after the sale, producing cosmetically and functionally superior products, and outpacing our competition through rigorous new product development.

Contact:

Callie Baldwin, Marketing Director

[email protected]

(864) 982-2066

SOURCE Rugged Suppressors