Rugged Suppressors Explores Multi-Calibers with the Alaskan360™

TRAVELERS REST, S.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugged Suppressors, makers of the most durable suppressors, introduce the Alaskan360™ suppressor, its most versatile model.

The Alaskan360 is a .36 caliber suppressor rated up to .338 Lapua for rifles and up to 9mm for pistols and submachine guns. This lightweight suppressor is easy to pack on your adventures weighing in 11.8 oz with the mount. Made from 17-4 stainless steel and US Grade 5 Titanium, the Alaskan360 is built for a lifetime of use.

This is the first suppressor to use the Rugged Universal Mount, or R.U.M., which offers back-end modularity by allowing the Alaskan360 to work with all Rugged rifle mounts, as well as industry-standard mounts. One of the lightest mounts on the market, the R.U.M. is constructed from US Grade 5 Titanium.

"The Alaskan360 is built to handle hard days on the range, back country adventures and anything in between," said Michael Derdizak, CEO of Rugged Suppressors. "We wanted to create a suppressor that is full-auto rated for a multitude of platforms without sacrificing sound signature nor performance," he added.

Rugged Suppressors' President, Henry Graham added, "The Alaskan360 and 1 ⅜ x 24 R.U.M. were designed to provide unsurpassed versatility to the shooter. This is a very flexible suppressor, integrating with all Rugged rifle end caps, the R.U.M. is compatible with all Rugged muzzle devices, and it offers a wide range of calibers and platforms."

As with all Rugged Suppressors, The Alaskan360 is covered by Rugged's Unconditional Lifetime Warranty and launches at a suggested retail price of $1099. While included with the purchase of the Alaskan360, the R.U.M. will be also available for sale at $279 MSRP. The Alaskan360 and the R.U.M. are currently available for purchase.

Rugged Suppressors ( https://ruggedsuppressors.com/ ) is committed to being the best silencer manufacturer in the United States by focusing on positive customer interactions before and after the sale, producing cosmetically and functionally superior products, and outpacing our competition through rigorous new product development.

