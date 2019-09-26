Ruggedized Dual Charging Station Announced by ClipperCreek

AUBURN, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClipperCreek, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), just announced its new ruggedized dual electric vehicle (EV) charging station solution, the HCS-D40R. The HCS-D40R is a 32 Amp, level 2 hardwired station that installs onto a single dedicated 40A circuit and can charge two vehicles simultaneously. The HCS-D40R automatically splits power between two vehicles based on the vehicles' requests for power, with up to 16 Amps of electricity each when both are charging and up to 32 Amps when one vehicle is charging.

ClipperCreek's popular HCS-D dual charging station charges two vehicles simultaneously and is now offered in a ruggedized configuration with rubber overmolded connector, field-replaceable connector latch, and five year warranty, ideal for heavy commercial use and extreme conditions. The HCS-D40R qualifies for ClipperCreek's "Trade-UP" program. For a limited time, consumers who purchase the HCS Dual charging station can sell their functioning used HCS-40, HCS-40R or HCS-40P back to ClipperCreek for $250. The new HCS-D40R mounts to the same bolt pattern and utilizes the same service, making the upgrade both easy and affordable.

The HCS-D40R features two rubber overmolded crush and impact resistant J1772 universal connectors and a 5 year warranty as well as ClipperCreek's standard best-in-class features including 25 foot charging cables, and a rugged, fully sealed NEMA 4 enclosure. The HCS-D40R dual charging station is available for $1,549 from ClipperCreek. The HCS-D40R is an affordable solution designed for fleet, parking lot, heavy usage applications and extreme weather conditions. The Ruggedized option is offered at an excellent value of only $200 over the affordable base price of $1349 for the hardwired HCS-D40.

The HCS-D40R requires no assembly and comes ready for wall mount installation, or can be mounted on one of several free-standing pedestal options. The ClipperCreek Pro Mount Duo (PMD-10) pedestal can support up to two HCS-D40R stations, allowing up to 4 vehicles to charge simultaneously from a single pedestal. "This dual station saves valuable space and electrical capacity for parking facilities, while also offering a valuable amenity as EV adoption surges," said Will Barrett, Director of Sales at ClipperCreek.

"We continue to develop products that reflect our commitment to advancing electric vehicles and bring the greatest value to our customers. The dual station gives property owners an opportunity to offer double the number of charging spaces they would otherwise be able to support, and does so affordably," said Jason France, President and Founder of ClipperCreek. "In the 25 years we've been building stations for commercial use, we've found the connector can take a real beating in some environments. Customers have asked for an even tougher connector option. In response, we developed this overmolded connector with a replaceable latch. We stand behind this connector's durability by pairing it with a 5 year product warranty."

"The HCS-D40R is a great value and an exciting product offering at the right time for the industry because it allows sites to double the number of charging spots without electrical infrastructure upgrades. The HCS-D40R will provide value at any location where more EV charging spaces are needed," said Barrett. "Combining the HCS-D40R launch with the HCS-40 Trade-UP program allows existing HCS-40 customers to swap out their original station for a dual station at a significant savings, all while using the same circuit. We think this is a great solution for many commercial and residential customers."

Features of the HCS-D40R include:

7.7kW of power to charge two electric vehicles quickly

32 Amp hardwired station that installs onto a single dedicated 40A circuit

Charges two vehicles simultaneously, automatically splitting power with up to 16 Amps of electricity each when both are charging and up to 32 Amps when one vehicle is charging

Two Type 4X watertight and corrosion resistant rubber overmolded impact and crush-resistant SAE-J1772TM universal connectors, suitable for charging any electric vehicle in the US

Connectors feature field-replaceable latches

Fully sealed NEMA 4 station enclosure for indoor or outdoor installation

Operating temperatures: -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C)

Integrated cable wrap making storing the cables simple and convenient

5-year warranty and support from the outstanding ClipperCreek customer service team

Two 25 foot charging cables for installation flexibility and superior vehicle reach

Two SAE-J1772 connector holsters included

No assembly required

Made in America

The HCS-D40R is available for purchase immediately at www.clippercreek.com or by calling the ClipperCreek customer service center 877-694-4194. For more information about the Trade-UP program, including full terms and conditions please visit clippercreek.com/trade-up.

About ClipperCreek: Founded in 2006 by Jason France, ClipperCreek is a worldwide leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), and globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance. The company offers a wide range of products designed to be the safest, most reliable, and grid-ready EV charging stations on the market. ClipperCreek advances the plug-in vehicle market and broadens the acceptance of the most exciting vehicle revolution in a century. The industry pioneers at ClipperCreek build more than 25 years of real world EV charging expertise into every EVSE they manufacture. All ClipperCreek products are Made in America. For more information, dial (877) 694-4194 or visit www.clippercreek.com. Connect with ClipperCreek on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Requests: Suzanne Guinn 530-887-1674

Sales: 877-694-4194

www.clippercreek.com

SOURCE eReleases