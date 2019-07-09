Ruggie Wealth Management Becomes Second Barron's Top Advisor to Join Carson Wealth in 2019

TAVARES, Fla., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, a Barron's top 1200 advisor and President/CEO of $566M RIA Ruggie Wealth Management with three Central Florida offices, today announced his team's decision to affiliate as a Carson Wealth office. The addition of the firm's three offices brings Carson Wealth to 18 office locations around the country – and a strong presence in the southeast U.S.

In addition to being Carson Wealth's second Barron's top advisor to join in 2019, Ruggie Wealth Management is the fifth $500M+ AUM firm Carson Wealth has attracted in the past year.

"We've set a goal to grow by a factor of 10 in the next 10 years, and our affiliation with Carson Wealth will help us add to our bench strength in areas like marketing, investment management and support, to share or delegate compliance, billing, trading, and technology, and to enhance our one-on-one and digital experience for our clients and advisors," said Ruggie, who will maintain active majority ownership of his firm and will remain the strategic decision-maker for all business decisions and operations in their Central Florida offices.

"Greater efficiency will give me and my team more quality time with our clients. It will allow us to continue to build a sustainable, multi-generational firm with even greater access to training, mentorship opportunities, and clear paths to career advancement for our advisors and other team members. That will be a positive for them and will translate to an even better experience for the clients we serve."

Ruggie and team will now have the ability to leverage Carson's recently released client experience technology, which illustrates the intangible value seldom seen within the advisor-client relationship. In addition, the Ruggie team plans to work closely with Carson to uncover advisor acquisition opportunities and expand its advisor team through the Carson "Join a Firm" program.

"After going through our planning process and mapping out our long-term growth, we knew we wanted to align with a like-minded group of leading innovators who shared a deep industry knowledge, vast network of specialized services, demonstrated investment strategies and abiding passion for serving clients," said Ruggie. "We required a partner that supported every facet of our business, from top-line to bottom-line growth. Ron Carson, CEO and founder of Carson Group, has been my friend, mentor and financial coach for more than 15 years, and we share a deeply-held commitment to delivering a proactive game plan and straightforward transparency."

"Carson Wealth is honored to add such a high-caliber, well-reputed team to our growing family," said Carson. "Tom recognized the growth/balance/time constraint most advisors face as they build their businesses and found a proven solution that would allow him to do more for his firm, his clients and for others. Nothing is more fulfilling than that."

In addition to being a mainstay in the Barron's annual list of top wealth management firms, Carson Wealth remains on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies, the Forbes list of America's Top Wealth Advisors and has been recognized by InvestmentNews as a top-50 firm for Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors. Ruggie has been named one of the nation's top 1,200 Advisors seven times by Barron's, was included in the 2019 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes-Shook Research™, has made the FT300 list (of top RIAs) three times, and is one of a select few advisors nationwide to join the Forbes Finance Council.

About Carson Wealth

Founded in 1983, Carson Wealth has grown to become a Barron's Hall of Fame firm, serving clients through holistic financial planning, disciplined investment strategies and proactive, personal service.

Carson Wealth is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with the mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsonwealth.com.

*Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors: Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is verified and then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

*Forbes ranking is based on quality of practice, telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations and quantitative criteria. Listing in any publication is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

*Financial Times 300 Top RIAs: Candidate firms were scored based on six criteria: assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry credentials, online accessibility and compliance records.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

