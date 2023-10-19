Made Specifically for Mobile Devices, Intel's Advanced New Processors Next Generation Performance, Enhancing User Experience No Matter What the Application

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, an international maker of ruggedized mobile solutions, announced today it has added advanced Intel Core 13th generation i5/i7 processors to its Rextorm PX501 fully rugged tablet. The unit is the first device in its class to be built around the latest Core processors. These powerful state-of-the-art U-series CPUs feature integrated Iris Xe graphics for enhanced visual presentation and superior performance in challenging environments.

RuggON Adds 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors to Rextorm PX501 Fully Rugged Tablet

"Our Rextorm PX501 has long been a mainstay in our lineup of rugged computers," stated Tom Wang, RuggON North America's CEO. "We are pleased to enhance it further by adding this newest generation of Intel Core processors. The unit is a multitasker and is at home in any number of applications from law enforcement to field services, fleet, agriculture, military, oil and gas, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, and others."

What has made the Rextorm PX501 so prevalent in so many varied fields is its versatility and assemblage of features.

Equipped with the latest connectivity technology – including Bluetooth® 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G – users experience precise positioning, faster processing, broader coverage, and more stable data transfer even around buildings or trees. Seamless connection is enhanced through a switchable dual pass-through connector.

It comes with a wealth of I/O ports and expansion options to meet the various requirements of different applications. The tablet's fingerprint reader, smart card reader, and integrated 2D barcode reader with optional OCR capabilities allow passport scanning and identity detection. Its USB-C port enables the usage of the latest peripherals and accessories.

IP65, MIL-STD-810H, and MIL-STD-461G certifications assure a degree of ruggedness unmatched in its class. Additionally, vibration, shock, and 5' drop resistance set the unit up perfectly for a long, hard day working, literally, out in the field.

Hot-swap battery and fast-charging capabilities maximize work time while minimizing downtime. An optional extended battery allows continuous operation.

The display on any mobile device is what makes for a lasting, positive impression. And the RuggON PX501 rugged tablet has one of the best: a high-resolution, 10.1" TFT LCD WUXGA (1920 x 1200) with 1,000 nits of brightness sunlight-readable screen. A special hyper-dimming option adapts low ambient-light conditions. Advanced touch technology avoids unintended touches, while an IP54 digitizer pen or 2mm hard-tip stylus ensures an accurate touchscreen interaction and sensible writing experience. Its Gorilla Glass resists external damage.

The RuggON Rextorm PX501 fully rugged tablet is available through authorized distributors across the U.S. For details, call (213) 269 4168 or email: [email protected] .

With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.ruggon.com.

