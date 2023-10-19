RuggON Adds 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors to Rextorm PX501 Fully Rugged Tablet

News provided by

RuggON USA

19 Oct, 2023, 08:46 ET

Made Specifically for Mobile Devices, Intel's Advanced New Processors Next Generation Performance, Enhancing User Experience No Matter What the Application

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, an international maker of ruggedized mobile solutions, announced today it has added advanced Intel Core 13th generation i5/i7 processors to its Rextorm PX501 fully rugged tablet. The unit is the first device in its class to be built around the latest Core processors. These powerful state-of-the-art U-series CPUs feature integrated Iris Xe graphics for enhanced visual presentation and superior performance in challenging environments.

Continue Reading
RuggON Adds 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors to Rextorm PX501 Fully Rugged Tablet
RuggON Adds 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors to Rextorm PX501 Fully Rugged Tablet

"Our Rextorm PX501 has long been a mainstay in our lineup of rugged computers," stated Tom Wang, RuggON North America's CEO. "We are pleased to enhance it further by adding this newest generation of Intel Core processors. The unit is a multitasker and is at home in any number of applications from law enforcement to field services, fleet, agriculture, military, oil and gas, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, and others."

What has made the Rextorm PX501 so prevalent in so many varied fields is its versatility and assemblage of features. 

Equipped with the latest connectivity technology – including Bluetooth® 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G – users experience precise positioning, faster processing, broader coverage, and more stable data transfer even around buildings or trees. Seamless connection is enhanced through a switchable dual pass-through connector.

It comes with a wealth of I/O ports and expansion options to meet the various requirements of different applications. The tablet's fingerprint reader, smart card reader, and integrated 2D barcode reader with optional OCR capabilities allow passport scanning and identity detection. Its USB-C port enables the usage of the latest peripherals and accessories.

IP65, MIL-STD-810H, and MIL-STD-461G certifications assure a degree of ruggedness unmatched in its class. Additionally, vibration, shock, and 5' drop resistance set the unit up perfectly for a long, hard day working, literally, out in the field.

Hot-swap battery and fast-charging capabilities maximize work time while minimizing downtime. An optional extended battery allows continuous operation.

The display on any mobile device is what makes for a lasting, positive impression. And the RuggON PX501 rugged tablet has one of the best: a high-resolution, 10.1" TFT LCD WUXGA (1920 x 1200) with 1,000 nits of brightness sunlight-readable screen. A special hyper-dimming option adapts low ambient-light conditions. Advanced touch technology avoids unintended touches, while an IP54 digitizer pen or 2mm hard-tip stylus ensures an accurate touchscreen interaction and sensible writing experience. Its Gorilla Glass resists external damage.

Availability
The RuggON Rextorm PX501 fully rugged tablet is available through authorized distributors across the U.S. For details, call (213) 269 4168 or email: [email protected].  

About RuggON
With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.ruggon.com.

PR Contact: 
MegaHertz PR
T: 949-994-2052
E: 367259@email4pr.com

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies. 
© 2023 RuggON. All rights reserved.

SOURCE RuggON USA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.