RuggON Fully Rugged Tablet Checks All the Boxes for T3RRA Terrain-Management Software

RuggON and T3RRA Now Offer a Complete Solution to Farmers and Others Who are Experts in Terraforming That Minimizes Downtime

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, an international maker of ruggedized mobile solutions, and T3RRA, an international developer of easy-to-use, powerful terrain-management software, recently joined forces to provide the agricultural community with a total software-digital system compatible with the state-of-the-art John Deere technology and equipment that farmers use. While other manufacturers' tablets could satisfy much of T3RRA's needs, only the RuggOn PX501 included a serial port capable of handling the fast communication being sent and received by users of their software on equipment in the field.

RuggON and T3RRA Now Offer a Complete Rugged Computing Solution to Farmers and Others who are Experts in Terraforming That Minimizes Downtime

"We pride ourselves in providing awesome software for awesome farmers," commented Gwen Brittain, Manager, North American Operations for T3RRA. "So, we needed an awesome rugged tablet to partner with. The RuggOn PX501 was it. It literally had everything we wanted. And having a serial port was like double icing on the cake. Our customers love how rugged and substantial the unit is, as it aids them in avoiding costly downtime. We're glad to be working with RuggOn and look forward to our relationship."

The RuggON PX501 10.1" tablet is fully rugged, meeting IP65, MIL-STD-810G, and MIL-STD-461G standards; is water and vibration resistant, making it perfect for in-cab use; supports Windows 10 IoT Enterprise; and has multiple I/O ports, including an RS-232 serial port.

Its high-resolution WUXGA (1920x1200) and 1000 nits brightness sunlight-readable display is perfect for bright sunny days in the field. The unit is paired with an IP54 digitizer pen to ensure accurate touchscreen interaction. In addition, a quick-release function makes removing the tablet from the in-cab mount easy when it's quitting time.

The unit has many options and accessories: an optional ruggedized keyboard, docking station, in-cab 12V power adaptors and chargers, and more. RuggON also developed a pigtail to change the 12V to a 3-pin convenience-outlet option, making the PX501 even better and more practical for many users.

"We were thrilled when T3RRA told us the PX501 was everything they had been looking for and everything necessary to keep the John Deere equipment humming along, literally, out in the field," stated Tom Wang, RuggON North America CEO. "Farming has become a very technologically focused industry. The software T3RRA develops to help farmers get the most out of their land is truly amazing. Though we play a small part in the grand scheme of things, we feel blessed to have a role in providing food for the world."

About RuggON

With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.ruggon.com.

About T3RRA

Rooted in agriculture, T3RRA is an innovative, proactive company that develops easy-to-use, powerful software. Its ground-breaking solutions help farmers and contractors optimize land leveling, ditching, terrace, contour bank, and levee applications. The company is dedicated to meeting the needs for land forming across the globe. Its software is specifically designed to integrate with high-end John Deere farming equipment. Its customers are farming operations of all sizes as well as contractors. The company maintains offices in Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia and Little Rock, AR. For more information, visit its website at: www.t3rra.com.

PR Contact:

MegaHertz PR

T: 949-994-2052

E: [email protected]

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2022 RuggON. All rights reserved.

SOURCE RuggON