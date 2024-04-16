RuggON Unveils Iridium® Satellite-Connected Tablet

This rugged tablet features a special antenna and built-in satcom module that lets you connect to the Iridium® satellite network (plus 5G and Wi-Fi 6E) – for reliable connectivity anywhere on the planet!

TAIPEI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a leading manufacturer of rugged computing solutions for harsh environments (part of Ubiqconn Technology, Inc.) today introduced the Iridium Connected™ PX501, a powerful ruggedized tablet that provides truly global, reliable connectivity. With its special antenna and built-in satellite-communications module, the Iridium Connected™ PX501 offers extreme connectivity in extreme environments – giving you the option of connecting to 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and the Iridium® satellite network.

Front view. RuggON's Iridium Connected PX501 rugged tablet features a special antenna and built-in satcom module that lets you connect to the Iridium® satellite network (plus 5G and Wi-Fi 6E) – for reliable connectivity anywhere on the planet!

This special version of the highly regarded RuggON PX501 tablet provides its users with weather-resilient, reliable communications anywhere on the planet, including at the North and South Poles. The tablet also adds powerful computing. Running on advanced 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 / i7 processors, the tablet can smoothly run the most demanding industrial applications. When users roam outside of terrestrial coverage, the tablet connects to the Iridium satellite network for messaging, weather updates, location tracking and more.

With its powerful processing and extreme connectivity, this rugged tablet is ideal for demanding industries like maritime, aviation, government, industrials, energy (oil and gas), transportation, agriculture, etc. It is also an ideal solution for any scientist or adventurer who wants a powerful tablet that can keep them connected when they venture out to the most remote corners of the planet, far beyond the reach of 5G towers.

"RuggON is proud to bring such a unique and versatile tablet to the market. If our users move out of range of 5G and WiFi services, they can still connect via Iridium's global satellite network, which covers every corner of the planet, including the North and South Poles," said Tom Wang, North America CEO of Ubiqconn (RuggON's parent company). "On top of that, the Iridium Connected PX501 is ruggedized to withstand extreme temperatures, dust, rain, shocks, vibration, and more. It really offers extreme connectivity in extreme environments."

RuggON's Iridium Connected PX501 – Overview:

This is a satellite-connecting version of the RuggON PX501 rugged tablet. It is made to thrive in extreme environments – for industries like Maritime, Aviation, Government, Industrials, Energy (Oil and Gas), Transportation, Agriculture, etc.

CPU: 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 / i7 OS: Windows 11 RAM: 8G - 32G Storage: 128G - 1T Display: 10.1" (1920 x 1200), 1000 nits, 10-point Capacitive Touch Communications: LEO (satcom), 5G / LTE, WiFi 6E, GNSS, BT5.3, NFC I / O: RS232, USB3.2 Type C / A, GE, RF pass-through Durability: IP65, MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G Temp. Range: -20°C to 60°C

About RuggON

RuggON manufactures, sells and SUPPORTS high-quality rugged tablets, in-vehicle computers, monitors, smart panels, etc. Our devices feature high levels of dustproofing, rain-proofing, shock-proofing, etc. We focus on quality assurance and after-sales service, and we have built up a reputation for delivering reliable products and excellent product support.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ruggon-corporation/ Website: ruggon.com

SOURCE RuggON