Rugs USA Announces Designer Collaboration with Actress and Entrepreneur Ashley Tisdale

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugs USA, a leading e-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs and home décor products announces the launch of the Frenshe Interiors by Ashley Tisdale x Rugs USA collection. The versatile selection of rugs, designed in partnership with the actress and her design studio Frenshe Interiors, features 22 designs in various sizes, with several available in additional colorways—all under $1,000.

"I have always been obsessed with rugs—they're the most important element when you're designing a space. I'm so proud to be launching my first-ever rug collection with Rugs USA, which is inspired by many of my favorite rugs collected over the years," says Tisdale. "Our partnership with Ashley Tisdale reflects our commitment to bringing unique, stylish, and thoughtfully designed products into our customers' homes. Ashley's eye for interior design and her passion for creating spaces that feel personal and inviting perfectly align with our mission at Rugs USA," says Alyssa Steele, CEO of Rugs USA.

That personal style guided the new collection's soft, neutral color palette. "I gravitate toward muted, warm shades because they create such a cozy, welcoming vibe in any space," says Tisdale. Dimensional shades of cream, soft tans, taupes and moody hues work well in any space. The patterns are minimal and tonal, featuring subtle stripes of Moroccan-inspired prints—another of Tisdale's favorite motifs.

Rich textures—handwoven, hand-tufted, over-tufted, flatwoven—create interest and irresistible touchability. "One of the most important things when choosing any rug: It should look good (of course!) but it also has to feel really good on the feet," says Tisdale. The 22 designs are crafted with the utmost attention to detail, using high-quality materials, including luxurious New Zealand wool and soft cotton blends, to ensure both softness and durability. "Elevated style, true livability, and the highest quality—these are the hallmarks of all Rugs USA's products, and we're so happy to have in Ashley Tisdale a partner who shares the same values," says Steele.

From tailored stripes and soft plaids to variegated solids and three abstract shapes, the collection offers a range of styles and materials, all crafted with an eye to long-lasting beauty. The full assortment is available at rugsusa.com .

About Rugs USA

Rugs USA is a leading e-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs and other home décor products. Founded in 1998, Rugs USA offers an expansive collection of area rugs and home décor products directly to consumers via www.rugsusa.com as well as through leading e-commerce marketplace partners. With a curated offering of more than 20,000 products, the company provides consumers with unmatched choice, fast shipping, and exceptional value. Rugs USA has sold more than twelve million rugs to millions of homes and delighted customers.

About Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale is an entertainer and entrepreneur whose passion for design inspires her Los Angeles-based studio, Frenshe Interiors. Her vintage-meets-contemporary style is a celebration of warm neutrals, plush textures, and natural materials—all completed with an eye for balance. She designs spaces based upon principles of wellness, believing that your daily surroundings should enhance your emotional well-being.

Media Contact: [email protected]

