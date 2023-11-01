Rugs USA Announces Designer Collaboration With Emily Henderson

News provided by

Rugs USA

01 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

The interior designer and influencer brings her approachable style and fresh, modern perspective to her first-ever product collection.

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugs USA, a leading e-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs and home décor products, announces the launch of an exclusive collection in collaboration with renowned American interior designer and stylist Emily Henderson. The designer's first product collaboration of any kind, Emily Henderson x Rugs USA is a versatile selection of rugs featuring 20 designs in a range of sizes, with two of those designs available in additional colorways—all at an affordable price point.

Continue Reading
Emily Henderson x Rugs USA. Photo credit: Mark Weinberg
Emily Henderson x Rugs USA. Photo credit: Mark Weinberg

"This is my first rug collection," says Henderson. "It's my first anything collection, which feels like a really, really big deal to me. I've been a designer, stylist, and influencer for 15 years. So to actually launch a group of products into the world—it just feels really good." Alyssa Steele, CEO of Rugs USA, echoes Henderson's enthusiasm. "We are long-time followers of Emily Henderson here at Rugs USA, not only for joyful and vintage-inspired interiors, but also for her passion for making great design approachable for all. We are so proud to be partnering with Emily on her first product line, which truly embodies her design ethos and the incredible style she's known and loved for." 

Henderson took inspiration for the collection from the clean lines of Scandinavian farmhouse design, adding her own perspective with soft (but rich) and subtle patterns. "I love things that are simple but special—it's one of my design philosophies that I say over and over," says Henderson. "Not everything has to be loud or graphic or busy. I kept that in mind when designing this collection: I wanted the rugs to be really, really versatile. These rugs are so transitional, they work everywhere."

Ever practical in her design thinking, Henderson incorporated plenty of durable texture to help the rugs stand up to life in a busy household like hers and to offer easy, approachable luxury. "Everyone who knows me knows I'm obsessed with comfort," she says. "These rugs are so soft and inviting—and they're still affordable. They check all the boxes–all of them!"

From tailored stripes and modern plaids to abstract geometrics, the collection offers a range of styles and materials, all crafted with an eye to long-lasting beauty and durability. The full assortment, which includes 7 designs in jute, 4 wool flatweaves, 4 tufted wool styles, and 2 cotton-blend tufted options, ranges from $100 to $975, is available here.

About Rugs USA

Rugs USA is a leading e-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs and other home décor products. Founded in 1998, Rugs USA offers an expansive collection of area rugs and home décor products directly to consumers via www.rugsusa.com as well as through leading e-commerce marketplace partners. With a curated offering of more than 20,000 products, the Company provides consumers with unmatched choice, fast shipping, and exceptional value. Rugs USA has sold more than twelve million rugs to millions of homes and delighted customers.

About Emily Henderson

Emily Henderson is a renowned American interior designer and stylist celebrated for her eclectic and approachable design sensibilities. She gained widespread recognition after winning HGTV's "Design Star" in 2010, catapulting her into the spotlight as a design authority. Emily's distinctive style blends vintage and modern elements, resulting in inviting and personality-infused spaces. She has graced the pages of prestigious design magazines and hosted her own HGTV show, "Secrets from a Stylist." With her influential blog and website, Emily continues to inspire a global audience with her design insights and DIY expertise, making her a respected and beloved figure in the world of interior design. Emily and her family (husband, two children, 3 alpacas, 2 pigs, and 2 adorable puppies) reside in Portland, Oregon.

Media Contact:
Good Word
rugsusa@goodwordpr.com

SOURCE Rugs USA

Also from this source

RUGS USA ANNOUNCES DESIGNER COLLABORATION WITH PRABAL GURUNG

RUGS USA ANNOUNCES DESIGNER COLLABORATION WITH PRABAL GURUNG

For twenty-five years, Rugs USA has helped its customers turn their houses into homes, offering a stunning array of rug styles, materials, and sizes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.