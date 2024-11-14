Rugs USA Announces Designer Collaboration with Kevin Love and Kate Love

Kevin Love, professional basketball player and philanthropist, and Kate Love, model and entrepreneur, bring their warm, contemporary style to their first collection of rugs.

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rugs USA, a leading destination for high-quality, affordable rugs and coveted design collaborations, announces the launch of the Kate Love & Kevin Love x Rugs USA collection. This versatile 20-piece rug offering is the couple's first foray into designing for the home — a space they both share a deep passion for.

Photo Credit: Frank Frances

The collection draws inspiration from the Loves' homes in Miami and the Hamptons, both warm, welcoming havens full of rich design influences from their travels. Western-inspired prints grounded in earthy tones and cozy textures meet easily with soft, subtle neutrals, for a just-right blend of heritage and contemporary styles that are highly adaptable for any space.

"We're excited to be working with Kevin and Kate Love," says Alyssa Steele, CEO of Rugs USA. "They share an incredible passion for travel and design, both of which are reflected throughout the collection. These pieces showcase the couple's unique sense of style while bringing quality and comfort into the home."

Each design is meticulously crafted with the highest-quality materials, including soft wool, earthy jute, and durable polyester. Various textures—flatwoven, hand-tufted, braided, loomed—offer rich, touchable texture. Patterns range from bold Western designs and tailored geometrics to variegated solids.

"Our home is incredibly important to us," says Kevin. "We're new parents, and we've worked hard to create a life we love surrounded by a style we love." Spending time apart while traveling for their careers makes the couple's time at home extra special. "Home means togetherness and comfort to us," says Kate. "We wanted the rugs in our collection to help create that feeling of softness and warmth for anyone who buys them."

Each rug is designed and crafted with Love—and a spirit of philanthropy. In support of our partnership with the Kevin Love Fund , Rugs USA is delighted to make a donation from launch day sales to help with the expansion of the nonprofit's mental health curriculum. Established in 2018, the foundation provides tools to help people improve their physical and emotional well-being.

The full assortment is available at rugsusa.com .

About Rugs USA

Rugs USA is a leading e-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs and other home décor products. Founded in 1998, Rugs USA offers an expansive collection of area rugs and home décor products directly to consumers via www.rugsusa.com as well as through leading e-commerce marketplace partners. With a curated offering of more than 10,000 products, the company provides consumers with unmatched choice, fast shipping, and exceptional value. Rugs USA has sold over twelve million rugs to millions of homes and delighted customers.

About Kate Love and Kevin Love

Kevin Love is a professional basketball player, mental health advocate, and philanthropist. He has played in the National Basketball Association for 17 seasons, most recently for the Miami Heat. Kevin is an Olympic gold medalist, a five-time All-Star, and a two-time member of the All-NBA Second Team, winning an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Committed to philanthropy since the early days of his career, he established the Kevin Love Fund in 2018 to provide tools and help for people to improve their physical and emotional well-being.

Kate Love is a Canadian-born model and entrepreneur. As a model, she graced magazine covers from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue to Vogue, Elle, Bazaar, and Grazia, among others. Kate has also appeared in campaigns for many brands, including Victoria's Secret, Guess, Brooks Brothers, L'Oreal, and Ralph Lauren. As an entrepreneur, she has launched a swimsuit line, designed a jewelry collection, and worked as a creative consultant and chief brand officer for various brands.

Kate and Kevin Love have been married since 2022 and share a daughter.

