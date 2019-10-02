RUHN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Ruhnn Holding Limited

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a securities class action on behalf of shareholders that purchased or acquired shares of Ruhnn Holding Limited ("Ruhnn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUHN) resulting from allegations that Ruhnn may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On or about April 3, 2019, Ruhnn announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 10 million shares at $12.50 per share. However, since the IPO, Ruhnn stock has substantially declined. As of the market close on September 30, 2019, the stock price was $7.28 per share.

The Registration Statement highlighted a dramatic growth in Ruhnn's net revenues derived from its full-service model, but failed to disclose that it had already shuttered almost 40% of its online store in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

