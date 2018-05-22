Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino Selects Aristocrat System, Games for Its Remodel

Ruidoso Downs President/GM Jeff True said, "We have been making very thoughtful and substantial investments in the property, transforming the casino floor and infrastructure to create the best-possible experience for our guests. Part of that investment is delivering in the best games and systems products available so that our guests can enjoy the newest games and be rewarded for their play. We are very pleased with our agreement with Aristocrat for what the games and systems bundle brings to our players."

Aristocrat has installed its Oasis 360 casino management system which, in addition to its multiple software solutions, includes nCompass™ 4.3 hardware installation, a turnkey network hardware solution.

Additionally, Aristocrat installed its Oasis ONE LINK™ media and promotion modules which feature precise touchscreen technology and is designed using the latest web-based technology, giving users a superior browser-based interface.

Aristocrat has also installed its Oasis ONE LINK™ solution, a fully customizable, integrated media and marketing solution that delivers eye-catching media throughout the casino. ONE LINK also delivers promotions, account information and customer service features, like resort outlet promotions and offers.

Further, Aristocrat won increased casino floor share and will install a wide range of 50 player-favorite game titles on the Helix™ upright cabinet and on the Arc™ Single cabinet.

"We are proud of the relationship we have built with Ruidoso Downs, and we are thrilled to be playing such a pivotal role in their remodel," said Aristocrat's ‎Vice President of System Sales Clark Warren. "Our casino partners across North America trust Aristocrat to provide player-favorite games and best-of-breed systems solutions that entertain and reward their guests. It's a trust we take very seriously and work diligently to build on every day."

Aristocrat's Oasis 360 system is one of the most widely used casino management systems in North America, and comprises essential solutions for the modern casino, ranging from accounting to player loyalty.

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a leading global provider of land-based and online gaming solutions. The Company is licensed by more than 200 regulators and its products and services are available in more than 90 countries around the world. Aristocrat offers a diverse range of products and services including electronic gaming machines and casino management systems. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

About Ruidoso Downs

All American Ruidoso Downs LLC in October 2017 acquired the multi-use facility including the iconic racetrack, the Billy The Kid Casino, and the Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale. Continuing the 72 years of racing tradition while upgrading the player experience, AARD hosts the Quarter Horse Triple Crown Series capped by the $3 million All American Futurity, the richest two year old horse race in America each Labor Day at the mountain top track. Visit www.raceruidoso.com

