Ruipu Energy Enters Global Energy Storage Market Backed by Fortune Global 500 Powerhouse Tsingshan Industry

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruipu Energy Co., Ltd. (REPT) has become the first new energy enterprise to receive investment from Tsingshan Industry, a world-leading stainless steel and nickel iron producer with its own deep rich nickel, cobalt and lithium resources which ranked 279th in Fortune Global 500 in 2021 with a revenue of $42,448.1 million. Earlier this year, REPT passed the world-renowned Dun and Bradstreet business certification and its current 26GWh capacity will reach 200GWh by 2028.

In just four years since its founding in 2017, REPT has been selected by giant vehicle brands and has become a major player in the energy storage sector. REPT's first developed product, a household 50Ah square lithium-ion battery with a lifespan of over 10 years, obtained SII battery subsidy/disaster certifications and has been sold in Australia, Europe and Japan.

In early 2019, REPT took aim at the large-scale energy storage market with aspirations to design a 280Ah lithium-ion battery with a lifespan of 15-20 years and a cycle count of over 8000 under constant 0.5P of power. REPT's engineers adopted advanced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode material to build highly reliable electronic channels and a porous electrode system to ensure a low expansion rate of the positive electrode during the battery lifespan allowing for stable electronic channels. Long-term rigorous testing and evaluation constantly optimized the battery formula and structure to ensure the high quality of the product.

It took two years for the 280P battery to go from the design and development stage to mass production with strict testing at every step. Having been tested for over a year, the capacity retention rate is 86% for 4000 weeks at room temperature cycle conditions of 1 degree Celsius. It has recently passed global standards certifications such as UL 1973, UL 9540A, IEC 62619 and GBT 36276. The DNV recently evaluated the 280P battery, instilling a lot of confidence in energy storage users. The capacity is expected to reach 500MWh by the end of 2021.

REPT is committed to becoming an outstanding international supplier of new energy and electric energy storage equipment. Our partners include GROWATT, SolaX Power, FOX ESS and SUNGROW, among others, with plans to build factories in Europe. REPT has broken through in battery energy density regarding LFP 200Wh/kg and NCM 300Wh/kg and a new generation energy storage product roadmap will be launched in Q4 2021 and will continue to ensure to make every battery with passion and help people enjoy the benefits of green power.

SOURCE Ruipu Energy Co., Ltd.