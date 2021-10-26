RUJO Boots Stomps Through The Cowboy Boots Industry With A New Vision
Top-Notch Product Combined with Unparalleled Creativity is Overhauling the Traditional Idea of the Cowboy Boot
Oct 26, 2021, 09:00 ET
DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many outsiders, the thought of cowboy boots might bring to mind handlebar mustaches, 10-gallon hats and red checkered bandanas. But for RUJO Boots, the cowboy boot is less about the Wild West and more about a wild dare-to-dream adventure. With a desire to honor the time-honored Western practices of bootmaking but still stand out from the crowd, the Dallas-headquartered company knew it had to reimagine an industry often seen as bland and outdated.
Translated from the Spanish word for "to roar", it's no surprise that RUJO's slogan is "Be Brave". Each product embodies the highest level of quality, instilling confidence in its customers with every step. The boots are designed in Dallas and handcrafted with the finest attention to detail in León, Mexico, the "Cowboy Boot Capital of the World". It's an unmatched standard that is being taken to new heights – literally – driven by a campaign featuring customers skydiving and wakeboarding in their RUJOs, inspiring them to enjoy the road less traveled.
"As Texas natives, we searched high and low for the perfect cowboy boot and when we couldn't find it, we knew that we had to make it ourselves," said Randy Lockard, GM. "Our unorthodox approach of offering high-quality boots and high-value prices combined with our eccentric and groundbreaking creative process is aimed at encouraging people everywhere to be brave and live a lifestyle without limits."
RUJO has taken long-time industry veterans head-on when it comes to the premium exotic hides and quality of their boots. Featuring styles for men and women in a variety of colors, materials and lengths, RUJO boots are designed to be worn every day, no matter where life goes. Keeping a strong commitment to customer assurance, free shipping, returns and exchanges are offered on all products. To learn more, visit www.RUJOBoots.com.
About RUJO Boots
RUJO Boots is a luxury bootmaker with a mission to provide 'A Better Boot for A Better Price'. All RUJO Boots are designed in Dallas, Texas and handcrafted in León, Mexico, and worn all across this great land. Offering men's and women's styles, each product offers the highest level of quality and comfort. For more information, visit www.RUJOBoots.com.
