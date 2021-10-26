RUJO Boots Stomps Through The Cowboy Boots Industry With A New Vision

Translated from the Spanish word for "to roar", it's no surprise that RUJO's slogan is "Be Brave". Each product embodies the highest level of quality, instilling confidence in its customers with every step. The boots are designed in Dallas and handcrafted with the finest attention to detail in León, Mexico, the "Cowboy Boot Capital of the World". It's an unmatched standard that is being taken to new heights – literally – driven by a campaign featuring customers skydiving and wakeboarding in their RUJOs, inspiring them to enjoy the road less traveled.

"As Texas natives, we searched high and low for the perfect cowboy boot and when we couldn't find it, we knew that we had to make it ourselves," said Randy Lockard, GM. "Our unorthodox approach of offering high-quality boots and high-value prices combined with our eccentric and groundbreaking creative process is aimed at encouraging people everywhere to be brave and live a lifestyle without limits."



RUJO has taken long-time industry veterans head-on when it comes to the premium exotic hides and quality of their boots. Featuring styles for men and women in a variety of colors, materials and lengths, RUJO boots are designed to be worn every day, no matter where life goes. Keeping a strong commitment to customer assurance, free shipping, returns and exchanges are offered on all products. To learn more, visit www.RUJOBoots.com.



About RUJO Boots

RUJO Boots is a luxury bootmaker with a mission to provide 'A Better Boot for A Better Price'. All RUJO Boots are designed in Dallas, Texas and handcrafted in León, Mexico, and worn all across this great land. Offering men's and women's styles, each product offers the highest level of quality and comfort. For more information, visit www.RUJOBoots.com.

Media Contact:

Randy Lockard

[email protected]

SOURCE RUJO Boots

Related Links

https://rujoboots.com

