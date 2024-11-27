Ruko Unveils Cyber Monday Deals on the U11MINI Drone - The Perfect Choice for Beginner

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The foldable U11MINI drone, new release of RUKO's classic U-series, features a sleek and unique design alongside upgraded components, making it ideal for beginners. With this drone, flying is no longer a barrier, even for those with no prior experience.

Ruko has considered what beginners need and designed this drone specifically for novices, combining a user-friendly app interface, technical upgrades, and high-quality after-sales support, like its slogan: Flying Fun from the First Time.

Ruko U11MINI Drone Best for Beginner

Key features of the U11MINI designed for beginners include:

Lightweight and portable: Weighing just 235g, it eliminates the need for FAA registration, allowing for convenient and unrestricted flying.

Beginner-friendly operation: With a simple, intuitive app interface and a dedicated beginner mode, even complete novices can quickly get started.And more beginner-oriented features, includes GPS and Auto Return capabilities for enhanced control and safety.

4K UHD camera: Captures stunning 3840x2160P photos, with support for up to 128GB SD card storage, perfect for recording memories with family and friends.

Extended battery life: Offers 35 minutes of flight time per charge, supported by dual 7.6V 2200mAh Li-Po intelligent batteries for long-lasting use.

Versatile flight modes: Features Cine Mode, Normal Mode, and Sport Mode to suit various flying conditions and skill levels.

Thoughtful design and after-sales support: Comes with a portable storage bag, making part storage and transport effortless. Provides responsive customer service and technical guidance to address any concerns.

As Ruko's first new drone of 2024, the U11MINI has received positive feedback from the market since its release, solidifying its position as an excellent choice for drone beginners.

This new model will be part of Ruko's Cyber Monday promotion from November 21 to December 2, offering a special 20% discount available on Amazon.

Founded on the principle of "Connecting Family, Creating Joy" . Ruko's vision goes beyond providing high-quality, innovative drones. Ruko aims to convey love and care for families through diverse product lines, including toys designed for children. We are dedicated to creating safe, easy-to-use, and fun products, ensuring that beginners, drone enthusiasts, and children alike can find the perfect option for themselves. For more information about Ruko's innovative offerings, please visit https://rukotoy.com/.

