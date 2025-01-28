Rula Health Announces Expansion of Psychiatric Services Nationwide

Rula will now offer affordable, in-network, and high-quality therapy and psychiatric services to patients in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rula Health, a national behavioral healthcare provider group that delivers high-quality mental healthcare covered by insurance, today announced psychiatric services and medication management are now available nationwide. This expansion of psychiatric services to all 50 states and Washington D.C. will help Rula to deliver timely access to licensed providers for the hundreds of millions of Americans seeking care via insurance.

According to a 2021 study from the Association of American Medical Colleges , two thirds of Americans live in a geographic area that lacks enough licensed providers to meet the needs of the community. Additionally, more than half (51%) of counties in the United States do not have any practicing psychiatrists. This lack of access contributes to nearly 50% of individuals with a diagnosed mental illness going untreated each year, according to NIH .

Rula is working to address this issue, helping to ensure patients across the country have timely access to quality care they can afford. With its nationwide expansion of psychiatric services, individuals, couples, and families can count on Rula for comprehensive mental health care in-network with their insurance.

"Our team believes that everyone deserves to work with high-quality providers who understand them, who make them feel seen, and ultimately help them feel better," said Doug Newton, Chief Medical Officer of Rula Health. "The nation-wide expansion of Rula's psychiatric services will help deliver on this belief of more equitable access to quality care. Whether patients begin with therapy, psychiatry, or both, Rula serves as a patient's central hub for all of their mental healthcare needs."

Rula features a national network of more than 10,000 licensed, vetted, and experienced mental health providers who are in-network with most major insurance plans. Individuals, couples, or families confirm their insurance details on Rula's website, review available providers based on their condition and individual preferences, and can schedule an appointment in as little as 5 minutes. On Rula's platform, patients can join sessions, message with their provider team, manage billing and insurance, and track their progress. As their needs change, they can use the Rula platform to easily match with new or different providers, explore new services, resume care after taking time away, or work with Rula's care coordination team to identify the right care type for them.

"We understand every person's mental health journey is unique, and progress is typically not a straight line," said Josh Bruno, co-founder and CEO of Rula Health. "With this expansion, Rula will now deliver a fully comprehensive behavioral health experience to patients across the country, helping to ensure they receive the help they need, even if they aren't yet sure what that looks like."

This expansion follows Rula's recent announcement of its collaboration with Amazon Health Services. This continued growth demonstrates Rula's commitment to delivering progress for patients, regardless of where they are in their journey.

For more on Rula's expanded psychiatric services offering, visit rula.com .

About Rula Health

Rula is the best way for individuals, couples, and families to get in-network mental health care that delivers progress. With a diverse network of more than 10,000 licensed providers, nationwide next-day therapy and psychiatric availability, and 24/7 crisis support, Rula meets people wherever they are on their mental health journey. Patients match with a best-fit provider in minutes, confirm their out-of-pocket insurance costs, attend their telehealth sessions, and track improvement all within a single easy-to-use platform. And when they need support, Rula's team is there to provide live help from real humans. Rula Health accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield plans, covering over 120M lives.

SOURCE Rula Health