Rule 10b-5 Securities Class Action Exposure Second Highest in 8 Years

BETHESDA, Md., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Securities Analytics Research (SAR) published the Securities Class Action Rule 10b-5 Exposure Report for 2Q 2026. Private Rule 10b-5 securities claims filed during 2Q'26 reached the second highest exposure over an eight-year period, just slightly lower than in 2Q'25.

According to the report, market capitalization losses alleged to be fraud-related against directors and officers of defendant U.S.-listed public companies sued during 2Q'26 amounted to $449.6 billion. This marks a quarterly increase of 65.1% in Rule 10b-5 securities litigation exposure.

During the first half of 2026, investor plaintiffs have claimed approximately $721.9 billion in market capitalization losses stemming from alleged violations of Rule 10b-5. SAR's claim-specific event study data indicate that market capitalization losses claimed against defendant public companies in the U.S. increased by 135%, or $414.3 billion, during the first half of 2026, compared to the second half of 2025. The semi-annual increase was driven primarily by a greater magnitude in alleged stock drops against defendants with higher market capitalizations, as evidenced by two mega cases against Oracle and Microsoft, which account for $142.4 billion and $357.4 billion in alleged shareholder losses, respectively.

"During the first half of 2026, the number of filings, alleged stock drops, and exposure have all increased substantially. Rule 10b-5 exposure is particularly high, having increased by more than $400 billion relative to the last half of 2025," said Stephen Sigrist, head of data science at SAR.

According to SAR, investor plaintiffs have claimed an average of $5.0 and $11.5 billion in market capitalization losses per Rule 10b-5 class action against U.S.-listed companies in 1Q and 2Q 2026, respectively. During the salient periods, shareholders alleged an average of $2.9 and $6.4 billion in market capitalization losses per stock drop in 1Q and 2Q 2026, respectively.

Key takeaways:

Average settlement amounts in Rule 10b-5 private securities- fraud class actions analyzed by SAR have doubled during the first half of 2026 relative to 2025, amounting to approximately $63.2 million.





class actions analyzed by SAR have doubled during the first half of 2026 relative to 2025, amounting to approximately $63.2 million. Alleged market capitalization losses against U.S. and non-U.S. issuer defendants amounted to $721.9 billion during H1 2026, an increase of 135% from H2 2025.





market capitalization losses against U.S. and non-U.S. issuer defendants amounted to $721.9 billion during H1 2026, an increase of 135% from H2 2025. Average market capitalization losses per Rule 10b-5 claim and per alleged stock drop were $7.7 billion and $4.4 billion, representing increases of 70% and 57% relative to H2 2025, respectively.





stock drop were $7.7 billion and $4.4 billion, representing increases of 70% and 57% relative to H2 2025, respectively. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP ranked as the top performing securities class action plaintiff firm based on the frequency of lead plaintiff appointments and the value of cumulative settlements since 2018. The firm now has the highest average settlement in private Rule 10b-5 securities- fraud litigation, at $104.0 million.

Contact information: [email protected]

SOURCE SAR