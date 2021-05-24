Rule 2.5 Announcement: Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Acquire Strongbridge Biopharma plc in Stock and CVR Transaction, Creating an Innovative Leader in Endocrinology and Rare Diseases

CHICAGO and DUBLIN and TREVOSE, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable drug formulations, and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Xeris will acquire Strongbridge for stock and contingent value rights ("CVRs"). The agreement, including the maximum aggregate amount payable under the CVRs, values Strongbridge at approximately $267 million based on the closing price of Xeris Shares of $3.47 on May 21, 2021 and Strongbridge's fully diluted share capital. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, with the exception of Jeffrey W. Sherman, M.D., a director in common to both companies, who abstained from the voting, is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. Upon close of the transaction, the businesses of Xeris and Strongbridge will be combined under a new entity to be called Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ("Xeris Biopharma Holdings").

1 There are various material assumptions underlying the synergy (including cost reduction and cost avoidance) estimates which may result in the synergies being materially greater or less than estimated. The estimate of synergies should therefore be read in conjunction with the key assumptions underlying the estimates set out in Appendix I of this announcement. The estimate of synergies set out in this announcement has been reported on for the purposes of Rule 19.3(b)(ii) of the Irish Takeover Rules by (i) KPMG and (ii) SVB Leerink LLC. Copies of their respective reports are included in Appendix IV and Appendix V to this announcement. The synergies exclude any potential revenue synergies. None of the synergies or other cost reduction or avoidance statements, should be construed as a profit forecast or interpreted to mean that Xeris Biopharma Holdings' profits or earnings in the first full year following the Acquisition, or in any subsequent period, would necessarily match or be greater than or be less than those of Xeris and/or Strongbridge for the relevant preceding financial period or any other period. Each of KPMG and SVB Leerink LLC has given and not withdrawn its consent to the issue of this announcement with the inclusion of its report.

No Offer or Solicitation

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. In particular, this announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements. The Acquisition will be made solely by means of the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Document), which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how Strongbridge Shareholders may vote in respect of the Acquisition.

Important Additional Information will be Filed with the SEC

Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings and Strongbridge will prepare and Xeris Biopharma Holdings will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a joint proxy statement of Strongbridge and Xeris and that also will constitute a prospectus with respect to the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares to be issued pursuant to the Acquisition (the Joint Proxy Statement). The Joint Proxy Statement will also contain the Scheme Document and further information relating to the implementation of the Acquisition, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme, notices of the Xeris Shareholder Meeting and the Strongbridge Meetings and information on the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares. Xeris and Strongbridge may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the Acquisition. This document is not a substitute for the Joint Proxy Statement or any other document which Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings or Strongbridge may file with the SEC.

The Joint Proxy Statement, if and when filed, as well as Xeris' and Strongbridge's other public filings with the SEC, may be obtained without charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and, in the case of Xeris' filings, at Xeris' website at www.Xerispharma.com, and in the case of Strongbridge's filings, at Strongbridge's website at www.Strongbridgebio.com.

INVESTORS, XERIS SHAREHOLDERS AND STRONGBRIDGE SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE ACQUISITION AND RELATED MATTERS.

Any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at the Strongbridge Meetings to approve the Acquisition, the Scheme or related matters, or other responses in relation to the Acquisition, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Joint Proxy Statement (including the Scheme Document). Similarly, any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at the Xeris Shareholder Meeting should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Joint Proxy Statement.

Participants in the Solicitation

Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Strongbridge and their respective directors and executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from their respective shareholders in connection with the Acquisition. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of shareholders in connection with the Acquisition, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, which may be different from those of Xeris Shareholders or Strongbridge Shareholders generally, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will contain the Scheme Document) and any other relevant documents that are filed or will be filed with the SEC relating to the Acquisition. Information regarding Xeris' directors and executive officers is contained in Xeris' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 9, 2021, and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated and filed with the SEC on April 29, 2021. Information regarding Strongbridge's directors and executive officers is contained in Strongbridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2021, and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated and filed with the SEC on April 14, 2021. You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to a proposed transaction involving Xeris and Strongbridge and Xeris', Strongbridge's and/or the combined group's estimated or anticipated future business, performance and results of operations and financial condition, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Xeris and Strongbridge and, following the acquisition, if completed, the combined group. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility that a possible acquisition will not be pursued, failure to obtain necessary shareholder or regulatory approvals or required financing or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the possible acquisition, the reaction of Xeris' and Strongbridge's shareholders to the proposed transaction, adverse effects on the market price of Xeris Shares or Strongbridge Shares and on Xeris' or Strongbridge's operating results because of a failure to complete the possible acquisition, failure to realize the expected benefits of the possible acquisition, failure to promptly and effectively integrate Strongbridge's businesses, negative effects relating to the announcement of the possible acquisition or any further announcements relating to the possible acquisition or the consummation of the possible acquisition on the market price of Xeris Shares or Strongbridge Shares, significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities, the risk that any potential payment of proceeds pursuant to the CVR Agreement may not be distributed at all or result in any value to Strongbridge Shareholders, potential litigation associated with the possible acquisition, general economic and business conditions that affect the combined companies following the consummation of the possible acquisition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Xeris' or Strongbridge's businesses or the combined businesses following the consummation of the transaction, changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax laws, regulations, rates and policies, future business acquisitions or disposals and competitive developments. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris' or, as the case may be, Strongbridge's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this announcement could cause Xeris' plans with respect to Xeris or Strongbridge, Strongbridge's or Xeris' actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct and persons reading this announcement are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Additional information about economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Xeris is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in Xeris' 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the SEC, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this announcement. Additional information about economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Strongbridge is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in Strongbridge's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the SEC, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this announcement.

Any forward-looking statements in this announcement are based upon information available to Xeris, Strongbridge and/or their respective boards of directors, as the case may be, as of the date of this announcement and, while believed to be true when made, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, none of Xeris, Strongbridge or any member of their respective boards of directors undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Xeris, Strongbridge or their respective boards of directors or any person acting on behalf of any of them are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph.

Statement Required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The Xeris Directors and the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement other than that relating to Strongbridge, the Strongbridge Group, and the Strongbridge Directors, and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them, and for the statements made by Strongbridge in respect of Xeris and Xeris Biopharma Holdings and the recommendation and related opinions of the Independent Strongbridge Directors. The Independent Xeris Directors accept responsibility for the recommendation and the related opinions of the Independent Xeris Directors contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Xeris Directors, the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Directors and the Independent Xeris Directors (who, in each case, have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they respectively accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

The Strongbridge Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement relating to Strongbridge, the Strongbridge Group and the Strongbridge Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them, except for the statements made by Xeris in respect of Strongbridge and the recommendation and related opinions of the Independent Strongbridge Directors contained in this announcement. The Independent Strongbridge Directors accept responsibility for the recommendation and the related opinions of the Independent Strongbridge Directors contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Strongbridge Directors and the Independent Strongbridge Directors (who, in each case, have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they respectively accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

SVB Leerink LLC is acting as Xeris' financial advisor in connection with the Acquisition. In connection with the Acquisition, SVB Leerink LLC and its directors, officers, employees, affiliates, and agents will not regard any other person as its client, nor will it be responsible to anyone other than Xeris for providing the protections afforded to clients of SVB Leerink LLC or for giving advice in connection with the Acquisition or any matter referred to herein.

MTS Health Partners, LP is acting as financial adviser to Strongbridge in connection with the Acquisition. In connection with the Acquisition, MTS Health Partners, LP and its directors, officers, employees, affiliates, and agents will not regard any other person as its client, nor will it be responsible to anyone other than Strongbridge for providing the protections afforded to clients of MTS Health Partners, LP or for giving advice in connection with the Acquisition or any matter referred to herein.

Dealing Disclosure Requirements

Under the provisions of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules, if any person is, or becomes, 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of Strongbridge or Xeris, all 'dealings' in any 'relevant securities' of Strongbridge or Xeris (including by means of an option in respect of, or a derivative referenced to, any such 'relevant securities') must be publicly disclosed by not later than 3:30 pm (New York time) on the 'business' day following the date of the relevant transaction. This requirement will continue until the date on which the Scheme becomes effective or on which the 'offer period' otherwise ends. If two or more persons cooperate on the basis of any agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an 'interest' in 'relevant securities' of Strongbridge or Xeris, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules.

Under the provisions of Rule 8.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, all 'dealings' in 'relevant securities' of Strongbridge by Xeris or 'relevant securities' of Xeris by Strongbridge, or by any party acting in concert with either of them, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 noon (New York time) on the 'business' day following the date of the relevant transaction.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

'Interests in securities' arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in single quotation marks are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing under Rule 8, please consult the Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

No Profit Forecast / Asset Valuations

No statement in this announcement is intended to constitute a profit forecast for any period, nor should any statements be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share will necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding financial periods for Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings or Strongbridge as appropriate. No statement in this announcement constitutes an asset valuation.

Publication on Website

Pursuant to Rule 2.6(c) of the Irish Takeover Rules, this announcement will be available to Xeris employees on Xeris' website www.Xerispharma.com and Strongbridge employees on Strongbridge's website www.Strongbridgebio.com. Neither the content of any such website nor the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on such website is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Right to Switch to a Takeover Offer

Xeris reserves the right, subject to the terms of the Transaction Agreement, to elect to implement the Acquisition by way of a Takeover Offer as an alternative to the Scheme, subject to the provisions of the Transaction Agreement and with the Panel's consent. In such event, the Acquisition will be implemented on terms at least as favorable, so far as applicable, as those which would apply to the Scheme, subject to appropriate amendments (including an acceptance condition set at 80% of the shares to which such offer relates).

If Xeris exercises its right to implement the Acquisition by way of a Takeover Offer as an alternative to the Scheme, subject to the provisions of the Transaction Agreement and with the Panel's consent, such Takeover Offer would be made in compliance with applicable U.S. Law and regulations, including the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the tender offer rules under the Exchange Act and any applicable exemptions provided thereunder.

Rounding

Certain figures included in this announcement have been subjected to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, any figures shown for the same category presented in different tables may vary slightly and figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

General

This summary should be read in conjunction with, and is subject to, the full text of this announcement (including its Appendices).

The Acquisition is subject to, inter alia, the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of the Conditions set out in Appendix III to this announcement and to the full terms and conditions which will be set out in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will contain the Scheme Document).

Appendix I to this announcement contains further details of the sources of information and bases of calculations set out in this announcement; Appendix II to this announcement contains definitions of certain expressions used in this announcement; Appendix III to this announcement contains the Conditions of the Acquisition and the Scheme; Appendix IV to this announcement sets out the report from KPMG in respect of certain merger benefit statements made in this announcement; Appendix V to this announcement contains the report from SVB Leerink LLC in respect of certain merger benefit statements made in this announcement; Appendix VI to this announcement sets out the Transaction Agreement; and Appendix VII to this announcement sets out the form of the CVR Agreement.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions, including any Restricted Jurisdictions. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all other documents relating to the Acquisition are not being, and must not be, released, published, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from any such Restricted Jurisdictions. Persons receiving such documents (including, without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) should observe these restrictions. Failure to do so may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable Law, the companies involved in the Acquisition disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by any person.

Any response in relation to the Acquisition should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Joint Proxy Statement (including the Scheme Document) or any document by which the Acquisition and the Scheme are made. Strongbridge Shareholders are advised to read carefully the formal documentation in relation to the proposed acquisition once the Joint Proxy Statement (including the Scheme Document) has been despatched.

This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with the laws of Ireland and the Irish Takeover Rules and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of Ireland.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your appropriately authorized independent financial adviser.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 2.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER RULES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 24, 2021

RECOMMENDED OFFER

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. TO ACQUIRE STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC

FOR UP TO $267 MILLION IN STOCK AND CVRS

BY MEANS OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014

1. Introduction

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable drug formulations, and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Xeris will acquire Strongbridge for stock and contingent value rights ("CVRs").

The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the Independent Xeris Directors and the Independent Strongbridge Directors and is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

It is intended that the Acquisition will be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Act. The Acquisition will be on the terms and subject to the conditions set out below, and the implementation of the Acquisition and the Scheme will be subject to the Conditions set out in Appendix III of this announcement, including approval by Strongbridge Shareholders and Xeris Shareholders, which will also be set out in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will also include the Scheme Document).

Under the terms of the Transaction Agreement, at the close of the Transaction, each of Xeris and Strongbridge will become a subsidiary of a new holding company incorporated in Delaware that will be named Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

2. Transaction Details

Under the terms of the Transaction Agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Independent Xeris Directors and the Independent Strongbridge Directors, at completion, Strongbridge Shareholders will receive:

0.7840 Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares; and

1 non-tradeable CVR, representing a contractual right to receive future conditional cash payments worth up to a maximum aggregate amount of $1.00 per Strongbridge Share, settleable in cash, additional Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares or a combination of cash and additional Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares, at Xeris Biopharma Holdings' sole election, upon the achievement of certain Milestones relating to Strongbridge assets, KEVEYIS® and RECORLEV®,

for each Strongbridge Share that they hold.

The Transaction, including the maximum aggregate amount payable under the CVRs, values Strongbridge at approximately $267 million, based on the closing price of Xeris Shares of $3.47 on May 21, 2021, the last trading prior to the date of this announcement and Strongbridge's fully diluted share capital.

The Share Consideration represents approximately $2.72 per Strongbridge Share and a premium of approximately 12.9 % based on the closing price of Strongbridge Shares as of May 21, 2021, the last trading prior to the date of this announcement.

Xeris Shareholders will exchange each Xeris Share they own for 1 Xeris Biopharma Holdings Share.

Upon completion of the transaction, which is expected early in the fourth quarter of 2021, Xeris Shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings and Strongbridge Shareholders are expected to own approximately 40% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings. Xeris Biopharma Holdings' Shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq.

3. CVRs

The CVRs will be issued by Xeris Biopharma Holdings in accordance with and subject to the terms of the CVR Agreement. The CVRs are intended to afford Strongbridge Shareholders an opportunity to benefit from the potential success of KEVEYIS® and RECORLEV® if certain Milestones are met in accordance with the terms of the CVR Agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the CVR Agreement, each CVR will represent the contractual right to receive up to an aggregate of $1.00, settleable in cash, additional Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares or a combination of cash and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares, at Xeris Biopharma Holdings' sole election, with settlement conditioned upon the achievement of certain Milestones as follows:

(a) the earlier of the first listing of any patent in the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's Orange Book for KEVEYIS® by the end of 2023 or the first achievement of at least $40 million in net sales of KEVEYIS® in 2023 ($0.25 per CVR),

(b) the first achievement of at least $40 million in net sales of RECORLEV® in 2023 ($0.25 per CVR), and

(c) the first achievement of at least $80 million in net sales of RECORLEV® in 2024 ($0.50 per CVR).

The CVRs are complex instruments and a number of factors will determine whether any amount will actually be paid to CVR holders in accordance with the terms of the CVRs. If none of the Milestones are achieved by the relevant date, then the CVRs will have no value. The minimum payment under each CVR is zero and the maximum payment under each CVR is $1.00, settleable in cash, additional Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares or a combination of cash and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares, at Xeris Biopharma Holdings' sole election. The CVRs are not cash confirmed and Xeris has not guaranteed the obligations of Xeris Biopharma Holdings pursuant to the CVR Agreement. Further details in respect of the CVRs will be contained in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will contain the Scheme Document).

The maximum payment upon any Milestone, or over the entire period of the CVR Agreement, could be zero. There will be no interest conferred by a CVR in the economic activities of the Strongbridge Group generally or the Xeris Group generally.

No cash confirmation exercise has been undertaken by Xeris to verify that resources will be available to Xeris Biopharma Holdings sufficient to satisfy any payments that may become due in respect of the CVRs. SVB Leerink LLC, as financial adviser to Xeris, has not been required to confirm, and has not confirmed, that resources are available to Xeris Biopharma Holdings sufficient to satisfy any payments that may become due in respect of the CVRs and CVR holders will be at risk if, for any reason, such resources are not available to Xeris Biopharma Holdings. Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings and Strongbridge do not expect any of the Milestones to occur prior to completion of the Acquisition.

The CVRs may not be sold, assigned, transferred, pledged, encumbered or in any other manner transferred or disposed of, in whole or in part, other than through a "Permitted Transfer" in accordance with the terms of the CVR Agreement. Under the terms of the CVR Agreement, a "Permitted Transfer" means a transfer of CVRs (a) upon the death of a holder of a CVR by will or intestacy; (b) made by instrument to an inter vivos or testamentary trust in which the CVRs are to be passed to beneficiaries upon the death of the trustee; (c) made pursuant to a court order; (d) made by operation of Law (including by consolidation or merger) or without consideration in connection with the dissolution, liquidation or termination of any corporation, limited liability company, partnership or other entity; (e) in the case of CVRs held in book-entry or other similar nominee form, from a nominee to a beneficial owner and, if applicable, through an intermediary, to the extent allowable by The Depository Trust Company (DTC); or (f) to Xeris Biopharma Holdings, as provided under the terms of the CVR Agreement.

No application will be made for the CVRs to be listed or dealt on any exchange, however if Xeris elects to pay the applicable Milestone Payment in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares or a combination of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares and cash, Xeris Biopharma Holdings shall use commercially reasonable efforts to cause the shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings to be issued in connection with such payment to be listed on the Nasdaq, subject to official notice of issuance, prior to the relevant Milestone Payment Date. The CVRs will not be represented by any certificate or other instrument. The holders of CVRs will not have any voting or dividend rights and the CVRs will not represent any equity or ownership interest in Xeris and / or Xeris Biopharma Holdings. No interest is payable in respect of the CVRs so long as required payments are made in a timely manner.

The CVRs will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware.

If the Laws of any relevant jurisdiction make it illegal for a Strongbridge Shareholder to hold CVRs or would require any qualification of the CVRs under any applicable Law or regulations, such Strongbridge Shareholder may not be able to hold the CVRs or receive the amounts which may be payable thereon.

Further details of the CVRs will be contained in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will also include the Scheme Document).

4. Xeris Background to and Reasons for the Acquisition

As a part of its on-going review of Xeris' long-term strategy, the Xeris Board regularly considers strategic opportunities that might be available to enhance shareholder value, including additional investments in new growth opportunities and potential acquisitions.

Beginning in early 2021, senior management of Xeris and Strongbridge had a series of discussions regarding the possibility of an acquisition by Xeris of Strongbridge and the possible terms of such a transaction. In connection with a possible transaction, Xeris retained SVB Leerink LLC as its financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP and A&L Goodbody LLP as its legal advisors.

During the period preceding the execution of definitive documentation for the Acquisition on May 24, 2021, the parties discussed and negotiated the transaction terms, conducted due diligence with respect to each other's businesses and consulted with the Panel. On May 23, 2021, the Independent Xeris Directors met, together with Xeris' senior management and financial and legal advisors, to consider proposed terms and drafts of definitive documentation for a proposed acquisition by Xeris of Strongbridge. At this meeting, the Independent Xeris Directors unanimously determined that the Transaction Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Acquisition, were in the best interests of Xeris and its shareholders, and thereby authorized and approved the Acquisition.

The Independent Xeris Directors believe that the Acquisition will create a leading specialty pharmaceutical business, increasingly oriented toward products to treat rare diseases. The combined company will have multiple specialist oriented, revenue generating and growing market products that are patent protected well into the future. The combined company will also have a robust pipeline of development programs to extend the current marketed products into important new indications and uses and bring new products forward using its formulation technology platforms. The Independent Xeris Directors believe that the combined company will be well-positioned for long-term product development and commercial success.

In reaching its decision to approve the Acquisition, the Independent Xeris Directors consulted with and received advice and reports from Xeris' senior management and its financial and legal advisors, and drew on its knowledge of Xeris' business, assets, financial position, operating results, historical and current trading prices of its securities, and the opportunities and challenges in its businesses and the industries in which it operates, as well as information relating to Strongbridge and the potential opportunities available to and future business prospects of the combined company.

After giving consideration to these and a variety of other factors and risks, the Independent Xeris Directors unanimously recommend that Xeris Shareholders vote to approve the Transaction Agreement.

Jeffrey W. Sherman, M.D., has not participated in any commercial assessments, discussions, negotiations or approvals relating to the Acquisition and is not participating in the Independent Xeris Directors' recommendation as Dr. Sherman may be considered as having a conflict of interest due to Dr. Sherman's directorship of and shareholding in Strongbridge.

Further detail in respect of the background and reasons for the Acquisition will be included in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will also include the Scheme Document).

5. Strongbridge Background to and Reasons for Recommending the Acquisition

The Strongbridge Directors have on an ongoing basis considered the long-term strategy of Strongbridge and strategic opportunities that might be available to enhance shareholder value, including additional investments in new growth opportunities, potential acquisitions and the possible sale of Strongbridge.

Beginning in early 2021, senior management of Xeris and Strongbridge had a series of discussions regarding the possibility of an acquisition by Xeris of Strongbridge and the possible terms of such a transaction. In connection with a possible transaction, Strongbridge retained MTS Health Partners, LP, as its financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Arthur Cox LLP as its legal advisors.

During the period preceding the execution of definitive documentation for the Acquisition on May 24, 2021, the parties discussed and negotiated the transaction terms, conducted due diligence with respect to each other's businesses and consulted with the Panel. Also during this period, the Independent Strongbridge Directors met, together with Strongbridge's senior management and its financial and legal advisors, on various occasions to consider the merits of a potential transaction with Xeris and the status of the discussions and negotiations between the parties.

On May 21, 2021, the Independent Strongbridge Directors met, together with Strongbridge's senior management and financial and legal advisors, to consider proposed terms and drafts of definitive documentation for a proposed acquisition by Xeris of Strongbridge. At this meeting, the Independent Strongbridge Directors unanimously determined that the Transaction Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Scheme, were advisable for, fair to and in the best interests of Strongbridge and the Strongbridge Shareholders, and thereby approved the Acquisition and determined that the terms of the Scheme were fair and reasonable, subject to receipt of the final exchange ratio and fairness opinion from Strongbridge's financial advisor, MTS Health Partners, LP. The Independent Strongbridge Directors also delegated to a transaction committee of their members the full power and authority to act on their behalf to take any and all actions with respect to the Acquisition, including to approve the final exchange ratio and to receive the fairness opinion from MTS Securities, LLC, an affiliate of MTS Health Partners, LP. On May 23, 2021, the transaction committee met and approved the final exchange ratio and received the fairness opinion.

In reaching its decision to approve the Acquisition, the Independent Strongbridge Directors consulted with and received advice and reports from Strongbridge's senior management and its financial and legal advisors, and drew on its knowledge of Strongbridge's business, assets, financial position, operating results, historical and current trading prices of its securities, and the opportunities and challenges in its businesses and the industries in which it operates, as well as information relating to Xeris and the potential opportunities available to and future business prospects of the combined company. After giving consideration to these and a variety of other factors and risks, the Independent Strongbridge Directors unanimously determined to recommend that Strongbridge Shareholders vote in favor of the Acquisition.

Jeffrey W. Sherman, M.D., has not participated in any commercial assessments, discussions, negotiations or approvals relating to the Acquisition and is not participating in the Independent Strongbridge Directors' recommendation as Dr. Sherman may be considered as having a conflict of interest due to Dr. Sherman's directorship of and shareholding in Xeris.

Further detail in respect of the background and reasons for the Acquisition will be included in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will also include the Scheme Document).

6. Independent Strongbridge Directors Recommendation

The Independent Strongbridge Directors, who have been advised by MTS Securities, LLC, consider the terms of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable. The Board of Directors of Strongbridge has received an opinion of MTS Securities, LLC, that, as of May 23, 2021, the consideration to be received by holders of Strongbridge ordinary shares in the Acquisition is fair, from a financial point of view, to such holders.

Accordingly, the Independent Strongbridge Directors unanimously recommend to Strongbridge Shareholders to vote in favor of the Acquisition and the Scheme, as the Independent Strongbridge Directors who are Strongbridge Shareholders intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of, in aggregate, 207,759 Strongbridge Shares, which represent, in aggregate, approximately 0.3% of the existing issued share capital of Strongbridge as at May 21, 2021 (being the last practicable date prior to the release of this announcement).

Jeffrey W. Sherman, M.D. is not participating in the Independent Strongbridge Directors' recommendation of the Acquisition and related matters as Dr. Sherman may be considered as having a conflict of interest due to Dr. Sherman's directorship of and shareholding in Xeris.

7. Irrevocable Undertakings

Each Independent Strongbridge Director, save for Marten Steen as he does not hold any direct interests in securities of Strongbridge, and each Strongbridge executive officer has given an irrevocable undertaking to Xeris and Xeris Biopharma Holdings to vote in favor of each of the Resolutions required to implement the Acquisition (representing less than 1% of the existing issued share capital of Strongbridge as at May 21, 2021 (being the last practicable date prior to the release of this announcement)).

In addition, Xeris and Xeris Biopharma Holdings have also received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favor of each the Resolutions from CAM Capital and HealthCap VI, L.P. in respect of 10,887,041 Strongbridge Shares, which represents approximately 16% of the existing issued share capital of Strongbridge as at May 21, 2021 (being the last practicable date prior to the release of this announcement).

Irrevocable undertakings to vote in favor of each of the Resolutions required to implement the Acquisition, therefore, have been received by Xeris and Xeris Biopharma Holdings over, in aggregate, 11,201,989 Strongbridge Shares, which represents approximately 17% of the existing issued share capital of Strongbridge as at May 21, 2021 (being the last practicable date prior to the release of this announcement).

The irrevocable undertakings will terminate upon the occurrence of certain events, namely the earlier to occur of the following:

(a) the Rule 2.5 Announcement is not released on May 24, 2021 or such later date as Xeris and Strongbridge may agree;

(b) Xeris Biopharma Holdings publicly announces that it does not intend to make or proceed with the Acquisition;

(c) the Acquisition lapses or is withdrawn (which, for the avoidance of doubt, will not be deemed to have occurred only by reason of Xeris electing to switch from a Scheme to a Takeover Offer);

(d) the Transaction Agreement is validly terminated in accordance with its terms;

(e) the Scheme becomes effective;

(f) prior to the Court Meeting, a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer to acquire Strongbridge, provided that the terms of such offer must provide for a consideration per Strongbridge Share that is not less than 105% of the value of the consideration offered under the Scheme (including for the avoidance of doubt the value of the CVR Consideration) (in the case of the irrevocable undertakings received from CAM Capital and Health Cap VI L.P. only); or

(g) 31 December 2021 (in the case of the irrevocable undertaking received from Health Cap VI L.P. only).

8. The Acquisition and the Scheme

The Acquisition will be effected by means of a "scheme of arrangement" in accordance with Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Act pursuant to which Xeris Biopharma Holdings will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Strongbridge in exchange for, (i) 0.7840 Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares, and (ii) one (1) CVR, per Strongbridge Share. The Acquisition will be subject to the Conditions set out in Appendix III to this announcement and to be set forth in the scheme of arrangement described in the Scheme Document which will be delivered to Strongbridge Shareholders as part of the Joint Proxy Statement.

To become effective, the Scheme will require, among other things, (i) the approval of the Scheme by a majority in number of members of each class of Strongbridge Shareholders (including as may be directed by the High Court pursuant to Section 450(5) of the Act) present and voting either in person or by proxy, at the Court Meeting (or at any adjournment or postponement of such meeting) representing at least 75% in value of the Strongbridge Shares of that class held by such Strongbridge Shareholders, and (ii) the Required EGM Resolutions being duly passed by the requisite majorities of Strongbridge Shareholders at the EGM (or any adjournment or postponement thereof). Following the Strongbridge Shareholder Approval being obtained and the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of the other conditions to the consummation of the Scheme, the sanction of the High Court is also required.

The Acquisition, which is unanimously recommended by the Independent Xeris Directors and the Independent Strongbridge Directors, is also subject to receipt of Xeris Shareholder Approval and certain other conditions, as more particularly set out in Appendix III of this announcement.

Assuming the necessary approvals from the Strongbridge Shareholders and the Xeris Shareholders have been obtained and all other conditions have been satisfied or waived (where applicable), the Scheme will become effective upon delivery to the Irish Registrar of Companies of a copy of the Court Order of the High Court sanctioning the Scheme together with, if applicable, the minute required by section 86 of the Act confirming a capital reduction to take place in connection with the Acquisition, and registration of the Court Order (and minute if applicable) by the Registrar of Companies. Upon the Scheme becoming effective, the Scheme will be binding on all Strongbridge Shareholders, irrespective of whether or not they attended or voted at the Court Meeting or the EGM.

The Acquisition will be conditional upon the Scheme becoming effective. The Conditions to the Acquisition and the Scheme are set out in full in Appendix III to this announcement. The implementation of the Scheme is conditional, amongst other things, upon:

the approval by the Strongbridge Shareholders and the sanction by the High Court of the Scheme;

the approval by the Xeris Shareholders;

the approval for listing on the Nasdaq (subject only to certain standard conditions) of the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares;

all applicable waiting periods under the HSR Act in connection with the Acquisition having expired or having been terminated;

to the extent (i) the Acquisition constitutes a concentration within the scope of the EC Merger Regulation or otherwise is a concentration that is subject to the EC Merger Regulation, the European Commission having decided to allow the closing of the Acquisition, and (ii) that all or part of the Acquisition is referred by the European Commission to the relevant authority of one or more member countries of the European Economic Area, such relevant authority(ies) (in the case of a partial referral in conjunction with a final decision of the European Commission) having issued a final decision or decisions which satisfies (or together satisfy) the prior clause (i) (that clause being interpreted mutatis mutandis);

all required Clearances of any Governmental Entity having been obtained and remaining in full force and effect and all applicable waiting periods having expired, lapsed or been terminated (as appropriate), in each case in connection with the Acquisition and/or the Merger, under the Antitrust Laws of each Specified Jurisdiction, and no (a) Law (other than an order, writ, decree, judgment, injunction, restraint or prohibition described in clause (b)), (b) order, writ, decree, judgment, injunction, restraint or prohibition by any court of competent jurisdiction, or (c) order, writ, decree, judgment, injunction, restraint or prohibition under any Antitrust Law of a Specified Jurisdiction by any Relevant Authority which restrains, enjoins, makes illegal or otherwise prohibits consummation of the Acquisition or the Merger shall have been issued, made, enacted or entered and shall continue to be in effect;

the Transaction Agreement not having been terminated in accordance with its terms;

the Form S-4 containing the Joint Proxy Statement having become effective under the Securities Act and not being the subject of any stop order or proceedings initiated by the SEC seeking any stop order.

the accuracy of each of the parties' representations and warranties, except generally as would not have a material adverse effect on such party; and

the performance by each party, in all material respects, with all of its covenants and agreements under the Transaction Agreement.

The Scheme Document, containing further information relating to the implementation of the Acquisition, the full terms and Conditions of the Scheme, and the notices of the Court Meeting, to be convened by resolution of the Strongbridge Directors or direction of the High Court, and the separate EGM required to approve the Scheme and related resolutions and information relating to the convening of the Xeris Shareholder Meeting will be mailed as promptly as reasonably practicable after securing approval of the High Court to dispatch such documents to Strongbridge Shareholders and, for information only, to holders of Strongbridge Options, Strongbridge Warrants, Strongbridge Convertibles and Strongbridge Share Awards.

It is expected that the Joint Proxy Statement (which will contain the Scheme Document), containing further information relating to the implementation of the Acquisition, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme, notices of the Court Meeting, the EGM and Xeris Shareholder Meeting and information on the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares, will be made available to Strongbridge Shareholders and Xeris Shareholders as promptly as reasonably practicable after securing approval of the High Court to despatch the Scheme Document to Strongbridge Shareholders and, for information only, to holders of Strongbridge Warrants, Strongbridge Options, Strongbridge Convertibles and Strongbridge Share Awards.

The Joint Proxy Statement will be a part of the Form S-4 filed with the SEC with respect to the issuance of the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares pursuant to the Securities Act. Upon a declaration of effectiveness by the SEC of the Form S-4, the Joint Proxy Statement will constitute a prospectus of Xeris Biopharma Holdings.

9. Merger Benefit Statement

Xeris anticipates that the Acquisition will provide approximately $50 million in pre-tax synergies and other cost reductions by the end of 2022.

The principal sources of potential synergies in 2022 are as follows:

approximately 51% of the $50 million from (i) the consolidation of R&D and business and central support functions and the elimination of redundant public company and other duplicate costs (approximately 41% of the $50 million ) and (ii) the avoidance of future costs by utilizing Xeris' corporate infrastructure (approximately 10% of the $50 million ) and

approximately 49% of the $50 million from (i) the reduction of overlapping operations including marketing and medical affairs (approximately 15% of the $50 million ) and (ii) the avoidance of future costs by utilizing Xeris' commercial and medical affairs infrastructure (approximately 34% of the $50 million ).

The synergies exclude any potential revenue synergies.

Subject to the Scheme becoming effective, Strongbridge Shareholders will be able to share in any synergies resulting from the Acquisition by means of the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares they will receive under the Scheme.

There are various material assumptions underlying the synergy (including cost reduction and cost avoidance) estimates which may result in the synergies being materially greater or less than estimated. The estimate of synergies should therefore be read in conjunction with the key assumptions underlying the estimates set out in Appendix I of this announcement.

The synergies, which include the cost reduction and cost avoidance statements, should not be construed as a profit forecast or interpreted to mean that Xeris Biopharma Holdings' profits or earnings in the first full year following the Acquisition, or in any subsequent period, would necessarily match or be greater than or be less than those of Xeris and/or Strongbridge for the relevant preceding financial period or any other period.

The estimate of synergies set out in this announcement has been reported on for the purposes of Rule 19.3(b)(ii) of the Irish Takeover Rules by (i) KPMG and (ii) SVB Leerink LLC. Copies of their respective reports are included in Appendix IV and Appendix V to this announcement. Each of KPMG and SVB Leerink LLC has given and not withdrawn its consent to the issue of this announcement with the inclusion of its report.

10. About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke® in the U.S.. Its proprietary XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris' technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.Xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is a corporation incorporated in Delaware solely for the purpose of effecting the Acquisition. To date Xeris Biopharma Holdings has not conducted any activities other than those incidental to its formation and the execution of the Transaction Agreement.

Immediately after and conditioned on the concurrent consummation of the Acquisition, Wells MergerSub will merge with and into Xeris, with the result that the separate corporate existence of Wells MergerSub will cease and Xeris will continue as the surviving corporation. At the Effective Time, all existing Xeris Shares will be cancelled and will automatically be converted into the right to receive Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares on a one-for-one basis.

At and as of the Effective Time, it is expected that Xeris Biopharma Holdings will be a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq.



11. About Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Strongbridge (Nasdaq: SBBP) is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV® (levoketoconazole), an adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor with a New Drug Application that is currently under review by the FDA for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The company's rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

12. Effect of the Scheme on Strongbridge Options, Strongbridge Share Awards and Strongbridge Warrants

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction Agreement, Strongbridge's outstanding equity awards will be treated as follows: each unexercised Strongbridge Option will be substituted with a Strongbridge Rollover Option, with the exercise price per Xeris Biopharma Holdings Share and the number of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares underlying the Strongbridge Rollover Option adjusted to reflect the conversion from Strongbridge Shares into Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares. Each Strongbridge Rollover Option will continue to have, and be subject to, the same terms and conditions that applied to the corresponding Strongbridge Option (except for terms rendered inoperative by reason of the Acquisition or for immaterial administrative or ministerial changes that are not adverse to any holder other than in any de minimis respect). Upon completion of the Acquisition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings will issue to each holder of a Strongbridge Rollover Option (as of immediately prior to the Effective Time) one (1) CVR with respect to each Strongbridge Share subject to the applicable Strongbridge Option; provided that each such CVR will be subject to the same vesting and forfeiture conditions that applied to the corresponding Strongbridge Option; and provided further that in no event will such holder be entitled to any Milestone Payment unless the corresponding Strongbridge Rollover Option has been exercised on or prior to the applicable Milestone Payment Date.

Each Strongbridge Option will become fully vested and exercisable immediately prior to the Effective Time. Additionally, each Strongbridge Option with a per-share exercise price prior to the adjustment described in the previous paragraph of $4.50 or less will be amended to provide that such corresponding Strongbridge Rollover Option will remain exercisable for a period of time following the Effective Time in accordance with its terms, but in no event less than a period of time equal to the lesser of the maximum remaining term of such Strongbridge Rollover Option and the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date, in each case regardless of whether the holder of such Strongbridge Rollover Option experiences a termination of employment or service on or following the Effective Time.

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction Agreement, prior to the Effective Time, Strongbridge will issue a number of Strongbridge Shares subject to the vested portion of each Strongbridge Share Award. Each such Strongbridge Share will be treated at the Effective Time the same as, and have the same rights and be subject to the same conditions as, all other Strongbridge Shares.

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction Agreement, Strongbridge's outstanding warrants will be treated as follows: (i) each outstanding and unexercised Strongbridge Private Placement Warrant will be assumed by Xeris Biopharma Holdings such that the applicable holders will have the right to subscribe for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares, in accordance with certain terms of the Strongbridge Private Placement Warrant; and (ii) each outstanding and unexercised Strongbridge Assumed Warrant will be assumed by Xeris Biopharma Holdings such that, upon exercise, the applicable holders will have the right to have delivered to them the Reference Property (as such term is defined in the Strongbridge Assumed Warrants), in accordance with certain terms of the Strongbridge Assumed Warrant.

13. Effect of the Scheme on Strongbridge Convertibles

If required in accordance with Rule 15 of the Irish Takeover Rules, Xeris and Xeris Biopharma Holdings will make appropriate proposals in relation to the Strongbridge Convertibles. Holders of Strongbridge Convertibles will, if required, be contacted at the time of publication of the Joint Proxy Statement (which will contain the Scheme Document), regarding the effect of the Acquisition on the Strongbridge Convertibles and the relevant details will be summarized in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will contain the Scheme Document).

14. Management and Employees

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction Agreement, Xeris has given certain assurances in relation to the continuation of certain existing compensation and employment benefit arrangements of Strongbridge's employees following the Acquisition.

Further details in this regard will be included in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will contain the Scheme Document).

15. Delisting and Cancellation of Trading of Xeris and Strongbridge and Admission to Trading of Xeris Biopharma Holdings

It is intended that, subject to and following the Scheme and Merger becoming effective, and subject to applicable requirements of the Nasdaq, the Xeris Shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq and the Strongbridge Shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq. The last day of dealing in Strongbridge Shares on the Nasdaq and Xeris Shares on the Nasdaq will be the last Business Day before the Effective Date (or, in certain circumstances, the Effective Date). It is expected that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq on the Effective Date (or, in certain circumstances, the Business Day after the Effective Date).

16. Expenses Reimbursement Agreement

Strongbridge has entered into the Expenses Reimbursement Agreement dated May 24, 2021 with Xeris, the entry into which has been consented to by the Panel. Under the Expenses Reimbursement Agreement, Strongbridge has agreed to pay to Xeris in certain circumstances set out below an amount equal to all documented, specific and quantifiable third party costs and expenses incurred, directly or indirectly, by Xeris and/or the Xeris Group (as defined in the Expenses Reimbursement Agreement), or on their behalf, for the purposes of, in preparation for, or in connection with the Acquisition, including, but not limited to, third party expenses incurred in connection with exploratory work carried out in contemplation of and in connection with the Acquisition, legal, financial and commercial due diligence and engagement of third party representatives to assist in the process. The liability of Strongbridge to pay these amounts shall arise only after the date of this announcement and is limited to a maximum amount of $1.95 million. The amount payable by Strongbridge to Xeris under the Expenses Reimbursement Agreement will exclude any amounts in respect of VAT incurred by Xeris attributable to such third party costs other than Irrecoverable VAT (as defined in the Expenses Reimbursement Agreement) incurred by Xeris on such costs. The circumstances in which such payment will be made are if:

(a) the Transaction Agreement is terminated:

(i) by Xeris at any time prior to the receipt of the Strongbridge Shareholder Approval, due to a Strongbridge Change of Recommendation having occurred; or

(ii) by Xeris at any time prior to the receipt of the Strongbridge Shareholder Approval, if Strongbridge shall have materially breached Section 5.3 of the Transaction Agreement; or

(b) all of the following occur:

(i) the Transaction Agreement is terminated (x) by Xeris for the reason Strongbridge shall have breached or failed to perform in any material respect any of its covenants or other agreements contained in the Transaction Agreement, or if any of its representations or warranties set forth in the Transaction Agreement are inaccurate, which breach or failure to perform or inaccuracy (1) would have resulted in a failure of any of the Conditions 1, 2, 3 or 4 of Appendix III and (2) is not reasonably capable of being cured by the End Date or, if curable, is not cured by the earlier of (a) the End Date and (b) 30 days following written notice by Xeris thereof or (y) by Xeris or Strongbridge, if the Court Meeting or the EGM was completed and the Court Meeting Resolution or the Required EGM Resolutions, as applicable, were not approved by the requisite majorities; and

(ii) prior to the Court Meeting, a Strongbridge Alternative Proposal was publicly disclosed or announced (or, in the case of a termination described in paragraph (b)(i)(x) above, was made publicly or privately to the Strongbridge Board), or any person shall have publicly announced an intention (whether or not conditional) to make a Strongbridge Alternative Proposal (it being understood that, for purposes of this paragraph (b)(ii) and paragraph (b)(iii) below, references to "20%" in the definition of Strongbridge Alternative Proposal shall be deemed to refer to "50%"); and

(iii) (x) a Strongbridge Alternative Proposal is consummated within twelve months after such termination, or (y) a definitive agreement providing for a Strongbridge Alternative Proposal is entered into within twelve months after such termination and which is subsequently consummated, in the case of each of clauses (x) and (y), regardless of whether such Strongbridge Alternative Proposal is the same Strongbridge Alternative Proposal referred to in paragraph (b)(ii) above.

The Panel has consented to Strongbridge entering into the Expenses Reimbursement Agreement. In this regard, each of MTS Health Partners, LP and the Strongbridge Independent Directors have confirmed in writing to the Panel that, in the opinion of MTS Health Partners, LP and the Independent Strongbridge Directors (respectively), in the context of the note to Rule 21.2 of the Irish Takeover Rules and the Acquisition, the Expenses Reimbursement Agreement is in the best interests of the Strongbridge Shareholders.

17. Transaction Agreement

Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Wells MergerSub and Strongbridge have entered into the Transaction Agreement dated May 24, 2021 which contains certain assurances, obligations and commitments in relation to the implementation of the Scheme, including provisions in relation to the conduct of Strongbridge's business between the date of this announcement and the Effective Date and other matters relating to the Acquisition. A copy of the Transaction Agreement is appended to this announcement at Appendix VI and a summary of the principal terms of the Transaction Agreement will be set out in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will also contain the Scheme Document).

18. Xeris Shareholder Approval

Pursuant to the Transaction Agreement, Wells MergerSub will merge with and into Xeris with Xeris continuing as the surviving corporation in the Merger and in consideration of which Xeris Shareholders will receive one share in Xeris Biopharma Holdings for each Xeris Share held by them on completion. As a result of that, Xeris Shareholders holding a majority of the outstanding Xeris Shares must vote to approve the Transaction Agreement at a special shareholder meeting to be convened by Xeris. Xeris is required to send Xeris Shareholders the Joint Proxy Statement summarizing the background to and reasons for the transactions to be consummated pursuant to the Transaction Agreement (which will include a notice convening the Xeris Shareholder Meeting) as well as information relating to the Merger and the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares.

19. Independent Xeris Directors Recommendation

The Independent Xeris Directors consider the terms of the Acquisition and the Merger to be advisable, consistent with, and in furtherance of the strategies and goals of Xeris and that the entry into the Transaction Agreement and the Merger are fair to and in the best interests of Xeris and the Xeris Shareholders. In connection with reaching such determination, the Independent Xeris Directors have received an opinion from its financial advisor, SVB Leerink LLC, that, as of the date thereof and subject to the various assumptions, qualifications and limitations set forth in the opinion, the consideration (provided for in the Transaction Agreement) is fair, from a financial point of view, to the holders of Xeris Shares (other than Xeris Shares owned by Xeris, Strongbridge or any of its wholly owned subsidiaries). Accordingly, the Independent Xeris Directors unanimously recommend to Xeris Shareholders to vote to approve the Transaction Agreement and the Merger.

Jeffrey W. Sherman, M.D., is not participating in the Independent Xeris Directors' recommendation as Dr. Sherman may be considered as having a conflict of interest due to Dr. Sherman's directorship of and shareholding in Strongbridge.

20. Disclosure of interests in relevant securities of Strongbridge

As at the close of business on May 21, 2021 (being the last practicable date prior to the release of this announcement), neither SVB Leerink LLC, financial adviser to Xeris, nor any person (other than an exempt principal trader or an exempt fund manager) controlling, controlled by, or under the same control as, SVB Leerink LLC was interested in, or held short positions in, Strongbridge securities.

As at the close of business on May 21, 2021 (being the last practicable date prior to the release of this announcement), Jeffrey W. Sherman, M.D., a director of Xeris, was the owner of 42,021 Strongbridge Shares and 40,000 Strongbridge Restricted Share Units.

Save as described above, at the close of business on May 21, 2021 (being the last practicable date prior to the release of this announcement), none of Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings or, so far as Xeris is aware, any person Acting in Concert with Xeris:

(a) had an interest in relevant securities of Strongbridge;

(b) had any short position in relevant securities of Strongbridge;

(c) had received an irrevocable commitment or letter of intent to accept the terms of the Acquisition in respect of relevant securities of Strongbridge; or

(d) had borrowed or lent any Strongbridge Shares.

Furthermore, no arrangement to which Rule 8.7 of the Irish Takeover Rules applies exists between Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings or Strongbridge or a person Acting in Concert with Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings or Strongbridge in relation to Strongbridge Shares. For these purposes, an "arrangement to which Rule 8.7 of the Irish Takeover Rules applies" includes any indemnity or option arrangement, and any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, of whatever nature, between two or more persons relating to relevant securities which is or may be an inducement to one or more of such persons to deal or refrain from dealing in such securities.

In the interests of confidentiality, Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings and SVB Leerink LLC have made only limited enquiries in respect of certain parties who may be deemed by the Panel to be Acting in Concert with them for the purposes of the Acquisition. Further enquiries will be made to the extent necessary as soon as practicable following the date of this announcement and any disclosure in respect of such parties will be included in the Scheme Document.

21. Rule 2.10 Disclosure

In accordance with Rule 2.10 of the Takeover Rules, Strongbridge confirms that, as of the close of business on May 21, 2021, Strongbridge's issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, is comprised of 67,722,319 ordinary shares with a par value of $0.01 per share. Strongbridge's ordinary shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol SBBP. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Strongbridge ordinary shares is IE00BYZ5XL97.

Strongbridge confirms that, as of the close of business on May 21, 2021, there were outstanding 2,942,341 restricted share units (the "Strongbridge Restricted Share Units") and 8,763,074 options to purchase Strongbridge ordinary shares (the "Strongbridge Share Options") granted by Strongbridge. Upon vesting, each Strongbridge Restricted Share Unit entitles the holder to receive one Strongbridge ordinary share and each Strongbridge Share Option entitles the holder to purchase one Strongbridge ordinary share at the applicable exercise price.

Strongbridge also confirms that as of the close of business on May 21, 2021, Strongbridge has 7,368,033 warrants outstanding (the "Strongbridge Warrants") and up to 1,339,285 ordinary shares may be issued upon the conversion of the portion of Strongbridge's debt that is convertible. Upon exercise, each Strongbridge Warrant entitles the holder to receive one ordinary share.

In accordance with Rule 2.10 of the Irish Takeover Rules, Xeris confirms that, as of close of business on May 21, 2021, Xeris' issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, is comprised of 66,372,010 shares of common stock with a par value of $0.001 per share. Xeris' common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol XERS. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Xeris common stock is US98422L1070.

Xeris confirms that, as of the close of business on May 21, 2021, there were outstanding 5,145,099 options to purchase shares of common stock (the "Xeris Stock Options"), 1,883,012 restricted stock units (the "Xeris Restricted Stock Units"), 94,012 warrants (the "Xeris Warrants") and a principal amount of $47,175,000 of 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Xeris Convertible Notes").

Upon exercise, each Xeris Stock Option entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at the applicable exercise price. Upon vesting, each Xeris Restricted Stock Unit entitles the holder to receive one share of common stock. Upon exercise, each Xeris Warrant entitles the holder to receive one share of common stock. Upon conversion of the Xeris Convertible Notes, up to 15,416,667 Xeris Shares may be issued.

22. Rule 30.2 Derogation

Rule 30.2 of the Irish Takeover Rules requires that, except with the consent of the Panel, and subject to Rule 2.7 of the Irish Takeover Rules, Strongbridge must despatch the Scheme Document to Strongbridge Shareholders within 28 days of the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer, being this announcement.

On May 19, 2021 the Panel agreed to grant the parties a derogation from Rule 30.2.

There is a requirement to file a Form S-4 with the SEC in connection with the Acquisition. The Form S-4 will contain the Joint Proxy Statement (which will also contain the Scheme Document). The preparation of the Form S-4 may take more than 28 days. Also, the SEC may elect to review the Form S-4 prior to declaring it effective. This review process may take 60 days or more to complete. Under SEC rules, the Scheme Document cannot be dispatched to Strongbridge Shareholders or Xeris Shareholders until the Form S-4 is declared effective by the SEC. The Panel granted the derogation on the basis that the Scheme Document cannot be dispatched until the Form S-4 is declared effective by the SEC. The Scheme Document will be dispatched to Strongbridge Shareholders as soon as practicable after the Form S-4 is declared effective.

23. General

The Acquisition and the Scheme will be made subject to the Conditions and the further terms and conditions to be set out in the Scheme Document. The Scheme Document will include full details of the Acquisition and will be accompanied by the appropriate forms of proxy.

Xeris reserves the right, subject to the terms of the Transaction Agreement, to elect to implement the Acquisition by way of a Takeover Offer as an alternative to the Scheme, subject to the provisions of the Transaction Agreement and with the Panel's consent. In such event, the Acquisition will be implemented on terms at least as favorable, so far as applicable, as those which would apply to the Scheme, subject to appropriate amendments (including an acceptance condition set at 80% of the shares to which such offer relates or such lesser percentage, being more than 50%, as Xeris may, with the consent of the Panel (if required), decide).

The Transaction Agreement is governed by the laws of the State of Delaware. However, the Acquisition and the Scheme and matters related thereto (including matters related to the Irish Takeover Rules) shall, to the extent required by the laws of Ireland, be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of Ireland. The interpretation of the duties of directors of Strongbridge shall also be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of Ireland.

Appendix I to this announcement contains further details of the sources of information and bases of calculations set out in this announcement; Appendix II to this announcement contains definitions of certain expressions used in this announcement; Appendix III to this announcement contains the Conditions of the Acquisition and the Scheme; Appendix IV to this announcement sets out the report from KPMG in respect of certain merger benefit statements made in this announcement; Appendix V to this announcement contains the report from SVB Leerink LLC, in respect of certain merger benefit statements made in this announcement; Appendix VI to this announcement sets out the Transaction Agreement; and Appendix VII to this announcement sets out the form of the CVR Agreement.

No Offer or Solicitation

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. In particular, this announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements. The Acquisition will be made solely by means of the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Document), which will contain the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how Strongbridge Shareholders may vote in respect of the Acquisition.

Important Additional Information will be Filed with the SEC

Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings and Strongbridge will prepare and Xeris Biopharma Holdings will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a joint proxy statement of Strongbridge and Xeris and that also will constitute a prospectus with respect to the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares to be issued pursuant to the Acquisition (the Joint Proxy Statement). The Joint Proxy Statement will also contain the Scheme Document and further information relating to the implementation of the Acquisition, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme, notices of the Xeris Shareholder Meeting and the Strongbridge Meetings and information on the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares. Xeris and Strongbridge may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the Acquisition. This document is not a substitute for the Joint Proxy Statement or any other document which Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings or Strongbridge may file with the SEC.

The Joint Proxy Statement, if and when filed, as well as Xeris' and Strongbridge's other public filings with the SEC, may be obtained without charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and, in the case of Xeris' filings, at Xeris' website at www.Xerispharma.com, and in the case of Strongbridge's filings, at Strongbridge's website at www.Strongbridgebio.com.

INVESTORS, XERIS SHAREHOLDERS AND STRONGBRIDGE SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE ACQUISITION AND RELATED MATTERS.

Any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at the Strongbridge Meetings to approve the Acquisition, the Scheme or related matters, or other responses in relation to the Acquisition, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Joint Proxy Statement (including the Scheme Document). Similarly, any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at the Xeris Shareholder Meeting should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Joint Proxy Statement.

Participants in the Solicitation

Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Strongbridge and their respective directors and executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from their respective shareholders in connection with the Acquisition. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of shareholders in connection with the Acquisition, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, which may be different from those of Xeris Shareholders or Strongbridge Shareholders generally, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will contain the Scheme Document) and any other relevant documents that are filed or will be filed with the SEC relating to the Acquisition. Information regarding Xeris' directors and executive officers is contained in Xeris' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 9, 2021, and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated and filed with the SEC on April 29, 2021. Information regarding Strongbridge's directors and executive officers is contained in Strongbridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2021, and its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated and filed with the SEC on April 14, 2021. You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to a proposed transaction involving Xeris and Strongbridge and Xeris', Strongbridge's and/or the combined group's estimated or anticipated future business, performance and results of operations and financial condition, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Xeris and Strongbridge and, following the acquisition, if completed, the combined group. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility that a possible acquisition will not be pursued, failure to obtain necessary shareholder or regulatory approvals or required financing or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the possible acquisition, the reaction of Xeris' and Strongbridge's shareholders to the proposed transaction, adverse effects on the market price of Xeris Shares or Strongbridge Shares and on Xeris' or Strongbridge's operating results because of a failure to complete the possible acquisition, failure to realize the expected benefits of the possible acquisition, failure to promptly and effectively integrate Strongbridge's businesses, negative effects relating to the announcement of the possible acquisition or any further announcements relating to the possible acquisition or the consummation of the possible acquisition on the market price of Xeris Shares or Strongbridge Shares, significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities, the risk that any potential payment of proceeds pursuant to the CVR Agreement may not be distributed at all or result in any value to Strongbridge Shareholders, potential litigation associated with the possible acquisition, general economic and business conditions that affect the combined companies following the consummation of the possible acquisition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Xeris' or Strongbridge's businesses or the combined businesses following the consummation of the transaction, changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax laws, regulations, rates and policies, future business acquisitions or disposals and competitive developments. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris' or, as the case may be, Strongbridge's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this announcement could cause Xeris' plans with respect to Xeris or Strongbridge, Strongbridge's or Xeris' actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct and persons reading this announcement are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Additional information about economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Xeris is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in Xeris' 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the SEC, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this announcement. Additional information about economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Strongbridge is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in Strongbridge's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the SEC, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this announcement.

Any forward-looking statements in this announcement are based upon information available to Xeris, Strongbridge and/or their respective boards of directors, as the case may be, as of the date of this announcement and, while believed to be true when made, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, none of Xeris, Strongbridge or any member of their respective boards of directors undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Xeris, Strongbridge or their respective boards of directors or any person acting on behalf of any of them are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph.

Statement Required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The Xeris Directors and the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement other than that relating to Strongbridge, the Strongbridge Group, and the Strongbridge Directors, and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them, and for the statements made by Strongbridge in respect of Xeris and Xeris Biopharma Holdings and the recommendation and related opinions of the Independent Strongbridge Directors. The Independent Xeris Directors accept responsibility for the recommendation and the related opinions of the Independent Xeris Directors contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Xeris Directors, the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Directors and the Independent Xeris Directors (who, in each case, have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they respectively accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

The Strongbridge Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement relating to Strongbridge, the Strongbridge Group and the Strongbridge Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them, except for the statements made by Xeris in respect of Strongbridge and the recommendation and related opinions of the Independent Strongbridge Directors contained in this announcement. The Independent Strongbridge Directors accept responsibility for the recommendation and the related opinions of the Independent Strongbridge Directors contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Strongbridge Directors and the Independent Strongbridge Directors (who, in each case, have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they respectively accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

SVB Leerink LLC is acting as Xeris' financial advisor in connection with the Acquisition. In connection with the Acquisition, SVB Leerink LLC and its directors, officers, employees, affiliates, and agents will not regard any other person as its client, nor will it be responsible to anyone other than Xeris for providing the protections afforded to clients of SVB Leerink LLC or for giving advice in connection with the Acquisition or any matter referred to herein.

MTS Health Partners, LP is acting as financial adviser to Strongbridge in connection with the Acquisition. In connection with the Acquisition, MTS Health Partners, LP and its directors, officers, employees, affiliates, and agents will not regard any other person as its client, nor will it be responsible to anyone other than Strongbridge for providing the protections afforded to clients of MTS Health Partners, LP or for giving advice in connection with the Acquisition or any matter referred to herein.

Dealing Disclosure Requirements

Under the provisions of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules, if any person is, or becomes, 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of Strongbridge or Xeris, all 'dealings' in any 'relevant securities' of Strongbridge or Xeris (including by means of an option in respect of, or a derivative referenced to, any such 'relevant securities') must be publicly disclosed by not later than 3:30 pm (New York time) on the 'business' day following the date of the relevant transaction. This requirement will continue until the date on which the Scheme becomes effective or on which the 'offer period' otherwise ends. If two or more persons cooperate on the basis of any agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an 'interest' in 'relevant securities' of Strongbridge or Xeris, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules.

Under the provisions of Rule 8.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, all 'dealings' in 'relevant securities' of Strongbridge by Xeris or 'relevant securities' of Xeris by Strongbridge, or by any party acting in concert with either of them, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 noon (New York time) on the 'business' day following the date of the relevant transaction.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

'Interests in securities' arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in single quotation marks are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing under Rule 8, please consult the Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

No Profit Forecast / Asset Valuations

No statement in this announcement is intended to constitute a profit forecast for any period, nor should any statements be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per share will necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding financial periods for Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings or Strongbridge as appropriate. No statement in this announcement constitutes an asset valuation.

Publication on Website

Pursuant to Rule 2.6(c) of the Irish Takeover Rules, this announcement will be available to Xeris employees on Xeris' website www.Xerispharma.com and Strongbridge employees on Strongbridge's website www.Strongbridgebio.com. Neither the content of any such website nor the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on such website is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Right to Switch to a Takeover Offer

Xeris reserves the right, subject to the terms of the Transaction Agreement, to elect to implement the Acquisition by way of a Takeover Offer as an alternative to the Scheme, subject to the provisions of the Transaction Agreement and with the Panel's consent. In such event, the Acquisition will be implemented on terms at least as favorable, so far as applicable, as those which would apply to the Scheme, subject to appropriate amendments (including an acceptance condition set at 80% of the shares to which such offer relates).

If Xeris exercises its right to implement the Acquisition by way of a Takeover Offer as an alternative to the Scheme, subject to the provisions of the Transaction Agreement and with the Panel's consent, such Takeover Offer would be made in compliance with applicable U.S. Law and regulations, including the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the tender offer rules under the Exchange Act and any applicable exemptions provided thereunder.

Rounding

Certain figures included in this announcement have been subjected to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, any figures shown for the same category presented in different tables may vary slightly and figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

General

This summary should be read in conjunction with, and is subject to, the full text of this announcement (including its Appendices).

The Acquisition is subject to, inter alia, the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of the Conditions set out in Appendix III to this announcement and to the full terms and conditions which will be set out in the Joint Proxy Statement (which will contain the Scheme Document).

Appendix I to this announcement contains further details of the sources of information and bases of calculations set out in this announcement; Appendix II to this announcement contains definitions of certain expressions used in this announcement; Appendix III to this announcement contains the Conditions of the Acquisition and the Scheme; Appendix IV to this announcement sets out the report from KPMG in respect of certain merger benefit statements made in this announcement; Appendix V to this announcement contains the report from SVB Leerink LLC in respect of certain merger benefit statements made in this announcement; Appendix VI to this announcement sets out the Transaction Agreement; and Appendix VII to this announcement sets out the form of the CVR Agreement.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions, including any Restricted Jurisdictions. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all other documents relating to the Acquisition are not being, and must not be, released, published, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from any such Restricted Jurisdictions. Persons receiving such documents (including, without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) should observe these restrictions. Failure to do so may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable Law, the companies involved in the Acquisition disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by any person.

Any response in relation to the Acquisition should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Joint Proxy Statement (including the Scheme Document) or any document by which the Acquisition and the Scheme are made. Strongbridge Shareholders are advised to read carefully the formal documentation in relation to the proposed acquisition once the Joint Proxy Statement (including the Scheme Document) has been despatched.

This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with the laws of Ireland and the Irish Takeover Rules and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of Ireland.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your appropriately authorized independent financial adviser.

APPENDIX I



SOURCES AND BASES OF INFORMATION





In this announcement, unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, the following bases and sources have been used: The historical share prices are sourced from the Nasdaq for both Xeris and Strongbridge; The entire issued and to be issued share capital (fully diluted share capital) of Xeris (including the value thereof) is calculated on the basis of: 66,372,010 Xeris Shares, being the entire issued ordinary share capital excluding treasury shares at May 21, 2021 ; 1,883,012 issued Xeris Restricted Stock Units; 649,364 issued Xeris Stock Options (calculated based on the treasury stock method based on closing prices as of May 21, 2021 ); 0 (zero) issued Xeris Warrants (calculated based on the treasury stock method based on closing prices as of May 21, 2021 ); 15,416,667 Xeris Shares to be issued on conversion of the Xeris Convertible Notes; The entire issued and to be issued share capital (fully diluted share capital) of Strongbridge (including the value thereof) is calculated on the basis of: 67,722,319 Strongbridge Shares, being the entire issued ordinary share capital excluding treasury shares at May 21, 2021 ; and 205,572 issued Strongbridge Options (calculated based on the treasury stock method based on closing prices as of May 21, 2021 ); 2,942,341 issued Strongbridge RSUs; 591,079 issued Strongbridge Warrants (calculated based on the treasury stock method based on closing prices as of May 21, 2021 ); 236,595 Strongbridge Shares to be issued on conversion of the Strongbridge Convertibles (based on methodology agreed between Xeris and Strongbridge); All share prices expressed in US dollars have been rounded to the nearest whole cent and all percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole number; Save where otherwise stated, financial and other information concerning Xeris and Strongbridge has been extracted from published sources or from audited financial results of Xeris and Strongbridge; References to the transaction-related arrangements in place between Xeris and Strongbridge are sourced from the Transaction Agreement; References to the arrangements in place between Xeris and Strongbridge regarding an expenses reimbursement agreement are sourced from the terms of the Expenses Reimbursement Agreement; and References to the arrangements in place between Xeris and Strongbridge regarding the CVRs are sourced from the terms of the CVR Agreement. The bases of belief (including sources of information and assumptions made) that support the expected synergies and other cost reductions are set out in the following paragraphs. The estimate of synergies has been reported on in accordance with Rule 19.3(b)(ii) of the Irish Takeover Rules. The principal sources of potential synergies in 2022 are as follows: approximately 51% of the $50 million from (i) the consolidation of R&D and business and central support functions and the elimination of redundant public company and other duplicate costs (approximately 41% of the $50 million ) and (ii) the avoidance of future costs by utilizing Xeris' corporate infrastructure (approximately 10% of the $50 million ) and approximately 49% of the $50 million from (i) the reduction of overlapping operations including marketing and medical affairs (approximately 15% of the $50 million ) and (ii) the avoidance of future costs by utilizing Xeris' commercial and medical affairs infrastructure (approximately 34% of the $50 million ). Synergy planning commenced in advance of the first approach by Xeris to the Strongbridge Board, when a Xeris working group, including members of the executive leadership team and other functional experts, was established to evaluate and assess the potential synergies available from the Acquisition and undertake an initial planning exercise. Xeris' management, aided by its previous operational and integration experience and through an understanding of Strongbridge's operations and cost structure based on their own market intelligence and industry experience, and due diligence materials provided by Strongbridge, subsequently determined the source and scale of potential pre-tax synergies and other cost reductions. The pre-tax synergies and other cost reductions are incremental to Xeris' and, to the best of Xeris' knowledge, Strongbridge's existing plans. In preparing the merger benefits statement, both Xeris and Strongbridge have shared certain operating and financial information to facilitate an analysis in support of evaluating the potential synergies available from the Acquisition. In circumstances where data has been limited for commercial or other reasons, Xeris has made estimates and assumptions to aid its development of individual synergy initiatives. The assessment and quantification of the potential synergies have in turn been informed by Xeris' management's industry experience and knowledge of the existing businesses. When evaluating potential pre-tax cost synergies and other cost reductions the Xeris Board has assumed the following: the cost bases for the quantification exercise are: in respect of Xeris, the existing cost base and the projected cost base from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2022 ; and in respect of Strongbridge, the existing cost base and the projected cost base from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2022 FDA approval of levoketoconazole (proposed proprietary name of "Recorlev") and a requirement for an additional 33 Strongbridge (on a standalone basis) full time sales, marketing, commercial operations and medical affairs employees in order to implement an effective sales strategy for Recorlev; that the Scheme will become effective and Xeris Biopharma Holdings will acquire 100% of the issued and to be issued share capital of Strongbridge on completion of the Acquisition; that there will be no material unanticipated impact on the combined company arising from any decisions made by competition or regulatory authorities; that there will be no material change to the market dynamics affecting Xeris and/or Strongbridge following completion of the Acquisition; that there will be no material change to exchange rates following completion of the Acquisition; that Xeris will begin the process of realising potential synergies promptly following completion of the Acquisition; that Xeris will be able to leverage its existing commercial infrastructure to support the potential launch of Recorlev, thus eliminating the need for additional commercial capabilities that Strongbridge had planned to build on its own; and that the transaction closes in Q4 2021 and synergies will begin to be realized almost immediately, with the full impact assumed to be realized in 2022. In establishing the estimate of pre-tax synergies and other cost reductions the Xeris Board has assumed that Strongbridge's operations, processes and procedures are comparable to those of Xeris' related operations, except where publicly available information clearly indicates otherwise or the due diligence materials provided by Strongbridge to Xeris indicated otherwise. In addition to information from Xeris' and Strongbridge's respective management teams, the sources of information that Xeris has used to arrive at the estimate of potential pre-tax synergies and other cost reductions include: the Strongbridge annual report and accounts; Strongbridge's presentations to analysts; Strongbridge's website; analysts' research; other public information; Xeris' knowledge of the industry and of Strongbridge; and Xeris' managements' experience of synergies from previous transactions. Xeris anticipates the cost to achieve expected synergies will be approximately $14 million , excluding transaction costs of approximately $19 million . Approximately $1 million of these costs are expected to be incurred by the end of 2021, approximately an incremental $11 million by the end of 2022 and approximately an incremental $2 million by the end of 2023. There remains an inherent risk in the synergy forward-looking statements. No synergy statement in this announcement, should be construed as a profit forecast or interpreted to mean that Xeris Biopharma Holdings' profits or earnings in the first full year following the Acquisition, or in any subsequent period, would necessarily match or be greater than or be less than those of Xeris and/or Strongbridge for the relevant preceding financial period or any other period.

APPENDIX II



DEFINITIONS

The following definitions apply throughout this announcement unless the context otherwise requires:

"Acquisition", the proposed acquisition by Xeris Biopharma Holdings of Strongbridge by means of the Scheme or the Takeover Offer (and any such Scheme or Takeover Offer as it may be revised, amended or extended from time to time) pursuant to this Agreement (whether by way of the Scheme or the Takeover Offer) (including the issuance by Xeris Biopharma Holdings of the aggregate Share Consideration and CVR Consideration pursuant to the Scheme or the Takeover Offer), as described in this announcement and provided for in the Transaction Agreement;

"Act", the Irish Companies Act 2014, all enactments which are to be read as one with, or construed or read together as one with, the Act and every statutory modification and re-enactment thereof for the time being in force;

"Acting in Concert" shall have the meaning given to that term in the Takeover Panel Act, as amended;

"Antitrust Laws", the Sherman Act of 1890, the Clayton Act of 1914, the Federal Trade Commission Act of 1914, the HSR Act and all other federal, state and foreign applicable Laws in effect from time to time that are designed or intended to prohibit, restrict or regulate actions having the purpose or effect of monopolization or restraint of trade.

"Business Day", any day, other than a Saturday, Sunday or a day on which banks in Ireland or in the State of New York are authorised or required by law or executive order to be closed;

"CAM Capital", Caxton Alternative Management LP;

"Clearances" all consents, clearances, approvals, permissions, permits, nonactions, orders and waivers to be obtained from, and all registrations, applications, notices and filings to be made with or provided to, any Relevant Authority or other third party in connection with the implementation of the Merger, the Scheme and/or the Acquisition.

"Concert Parties", such persons as are deemed to be Acting in Concert with Xeris pursuant to Rule 3.3 of Part A of the Irish Takeover Rules;

"Conditions", the conditions to the Scheme and the Acquisition set out in paragraphs 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 of Appendix III of this announcement, and "Condition", any one of the Conditions;

"Court Meeting", the meeting or meetings of the Strongbridge Shareholders or, if applicable, the meeting or meetings of any class or classes of Strongbridge Shareholders (and in each case, any adjournment or postponement thereof) convened by (i) resolution of the Strongbridge Board or (ii) order of the High Court, in either case, pursuant to Section 450 of the Act to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Scheme (with or without amendment);

"Court Meeting Resolution", the resolution to be proposed at the Court Meeting for the purposes of approving and implementing the Scheme;

"Court Order", the order or orders of the High Court sanctioning the Scheme under Section 453 of the Act and, if applicable, confirming the reduction of capital that forms part of it under Sections 84 and 85 of the Act;

"COVID-19", severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) or the disease it causes, known as coronavirus disease 2019, and any and all additional strains, variations or mutations thereof, or related or associated epidemics, pandemic or disease outbreaks;

"CVR" shall have the meaning given to that term in clause 8.1(c)(i)(A) of the Transaction Agreement;

"CVR Agreement" shall have the meaning given to that term in Clause 8.1(e) of the Transaction Agreement;

"CVR Consideration" shall have the meaning given to that term in Clause 8.1(c)(i)(A) of the Transaction Agreement;

"EC Merger Regulation", the Council Regulation (EC) No 139/2004 of 20 January 2004 on the control of concentrations between undertakings.

"Effective Date", the date on which the Scheme becomes effective in accordance with its terms or, if the Acquisition is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer, the date on which the Takeover Offer has become (or has been declared) unconditional in all respects in accordance with the provisions of the Takeover Offer Documents and the Irish Takeover Rules;

"Effective Time", the time on the Effective Date at which the Court Order and, if applicable, a copy of the minute required by Section 86 of the Act are registered by the Registrar of Companies or, if the Acquisition is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer, the time on the Effective Date at which the Takeover Offer becomes (or is declared) unconditional in all respects in accordance with the provisions of the Takeover Offer Documents and the Irish Takeover Rules;

"EGM", the extraordinary general meeting of the Strongbridge Shareholders (and any adjournment or postponement thereof) to be convened in connection with the Scheme, expected to be convened as soon as the preceding Court Meeting shall have been concluded (it being understood that if the Court Meeting is adjourned or postponed, the EGM shall be correspondingly adjourned or postponed);

"EGM Resolutions", collectively, the following resolutions to be proposed at the EGM: (i) an ordinary resolution to approve the Scheme and to authorize the Strongbridge Board to take all such action as it considers necessary or appropriate to implement the Scheme; (ii) if applicable, a special resolution to cancel, subject to the approval of the High Court, the issued share capital of Strongbridge (other than any Strongbridge Shares held by any member of the Xeris Group); (iii) if applicable, an ordinary resolution authorizing the Strongbridge Board to allot new ordinary shares to Xeris Biopharma Holdings pursuant to this Agreement and the Scheme by capitalization of the reserve arising from the cancellation of the issued share capital of Strongbridge pursuant to the resolution described in clause (ii); (iv) a special resolution amending the Strongbridge Memorandum and Articles of Association in accordance with Clause 4.6 (the resolutions described in the foregoing clauses (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv), the "Required EGM Resolutions"); (v) an ordinary resolution that any motion by the Chairperson of the Strongbridge Board to adjourn or postpone the EGM, or any adjournments or postponements thereof, to another time and place if necessary or appropriate to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes at the time of the EGM to approve the Scheme or any of the Required EGM Resolutions to be approved; and (vi) any other resolutions as Strongbridge reasonably determines to be necessary or desirable for the purposes of implementing the Acquisition as have been approved by Xeris (such approval not to be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed);

"End Date", the date that is nine months after the date of the Transaction Agreement;

"Exchange Act", the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended;

"Expenses Reimbursement Agreement", the expenses reimbursement agreement dated as of the date hereof and entered into between Xeris and Strongbridge with the consent of the Panel;

"FDA", United States Food and Drug Administration;

"FDCA", Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of 1938, as amended;

"Form S-4", the Form S-4 Registration Statement to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Acquisition;

"Governmental Entity", (i) any Relevant Authority, (ii) any company, business, enterprise, or other entity owned, in whole or in part, or controlled by any Relevant Authority, or (iii) any political party;

"High Court", the High Court of Ireland;

"HSR Act", the United States Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder;

"Independent Strongbridge Directors", all Strongbridge Directors except Dr. Jeffrey W. Sherman;

"Independent Xeris Directors", all Xeris Directors except Dr. Jeffrey W. Sherman;

"Ireland", Ireland, excluding Northern Ireland, and the word "Irish" shall be construed accordingly;

"Irish Takeover Rules", the Irish Takeover Panel Act 1997 (as amended), Takeover Rules, 2013, as amended;

"Joint Proxy Statement" shall have the meaning given to that term in Clause 3.7(a) of the Transaction Agreement;

"Law", any federal, state, local, foreign or supranational law, statute, ordinance, rule, regulation, judgment, order, injunction, decree, agency requirement, license or permit of any Relevant Authority;

"Merger" shall have the meaning given to that term in Clause 8.2(b) of the Transaction Agreement;

"Milestone" shall have the meaning given to that term in the CVR Agreement;

"Milestone Payment" shall have the meaning given to that term in the CVR Agreement;

"Milestone Payment Date" shall have the meaning given to that term in the CVR Agreement;

"Nasdaq", the Nasdaq Global Select Market;

"NDA", a new drug application submitted to FDA under Section 505 of the FDCA and 21 C.F.R. Part 314;

"Non-U.S. Plan" shall have the meaning given to that term in Clause 6.1(i)(ix) of the Transaction Agreement;

"Panel", the Irish Takeover Panel;

"Person" or "person", an individual, group (including a "group" under Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act), corporation, partnership, limited liability company, joint venture, association, trust, unincorporated organisation or other entity or any Relevant Authority or any department, agency or political subdivision thereof;

"Registrar of Companies", the Registrar of Companies in Dublin, Ireland;

"Relevant Authority", any Irish, United States, foreign or supranational, federal, state or local governmental commission, board, body, division, political subdivision, bureau or other regulatory authority, agency, including courts and other judicial bodies, or any competition, antitrust or supervisory body, central bank, public international organization or other governmental, trade or regulatory agency or body, securities exchange or any self-regulatory body or authority, including any instrumentality or entity designed to act for or on behalf of the foregoing, in each case, in any jurisdiction, including, for the avoidance of doubt, the Panel, the High Court, and the SEC;

"Representatives", in relation to any person, the directors, officers, employees, agents, investment bankers, financial advisors, legal advisors, accountants, brokers, finders, consultants or representatives of such person;

"Resolutions", the EGM Resolutions and the Court Meeting Resolution, which will be set out in the Scheme Document;

"Restricted Jurisdictions", the jurisdictions in which the release, publication or distribution of this announcement may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions;

"Scheme", the proposed scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Act and, if applicable, the capital reduction under Sections 84 and 85 of the Act to effect the Acquisition pursuant to this Agreement, on such terms and in such form as is consistent with the terms agreed by Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Wells MergerSub and Strongbridge as set out in this announcement and on such other terms as such parties mutually agree in writing, including any revision of the scheme of arrangement as may be agreed between such parties in writing and, if required, by the High Court;

"Scheme Document", a document (or the relevant sections of the Joint Proxy Statement comprising the scheme document) (including any amendments or supplements thereto) to be distributed to Strongbridge Shareholders and, for information only, to Strongbridge Equity Award Holders, Strongbridge Warrant Holders and the Strongbridge Convertible Holder containing (i) the Scheme, (ii) the notice or notices of the Court Meeting and EGM, (iii) an explanatory statement as required by Section 452 of the Act with respect to the Scheme, (iv) such other information as may be required or necessary pursuant to the Act and the Irish Takeover Rules and (v) such other information as Strongbridge and Xeris shall agree;

"SEC", the United States Securities and Exchange Commission;

"Securities Act", the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended;

"Share Consideration" shall have the meaning given to that term in Clause 8.1(c)(i)(B) of the Transaction Agreement;

"Specified Jurisdiction", any jurisdiction in which Xeris, Strongbridge or any of their Affiliates operate their respective businesses or own any assets;

"Strongbridge", Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a company incorporated in Ireland;

"Strongbridge Alternative Proposal", any bona fide proposal or bona fide offer made by any person (other than a proposal or offer by Xeris or any of its Concert Parties or any person Acting in Concert with Xeris) for (i) the acquisition of Strongbridge by scheme of arrangement, takeover offer or business combination transaction; (ii) the acquisition by any person of 20% or more of the assets of Strongbridge and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, measured by either book value or fair market value (including equity securities of Strongbridge's Subsidiaries); (iii) the acquisition by any person (or the stockholders of any person) of 20% or more of the outstanding Strongbridge Shares; or (iv) any merger, business combination, consolidation, share exchange, recapitalisation or similar transaction involving Strongbridge as a result of which the holders of Strongbridge Shares immediately prior to such transaction do not, in the aggregate, own at least 80% of the outstanding voting power of the surviving or resulting entity in such transaction immediately after consummation thereof;

"Strongbridge Board", the board of directors of Strongbridge;

"Strongbridge Change of Recommendation", shall have the meaning given to that term in Section 5.3(c)(i) of the Transaction Agreement;

"Strongbridge Convertible Holder", Avenue Venture Opportunity Fund L.P.;

"Strongbridge Convertibles"; the right of the Strongbridge Convertible Holder to convert up to $3,000,000 of the aggregate principal amount outstanding under the Strongbridge Loan Agreement into Strongbridge Shares;

"Strongbridge Directors", the members of the board of directors of Strongbridge;

"Strongbridge Equity Award Holders", the holders of Strongbridge Options and/or Strongbridge Share Awards;

"Strongbridge Group", Strongbridge and all of its Subsidiaries;

"Strongbridge Loan Agreement"; the term loan agreement, dated May 19, 2020, by Strongbridge, along with Strongbridge U.S. Inc., Cortendo AB (publ) and Strongbridge Dublin Limited, Avenue Venture Opportunity Fund L.P., as administrative agent and collateral agent, and the lenders named therein;

"Strongbridge Meetings", the Court Meeting and the EGM;

"Strongbridge Memorandum and Articles of Association" shall have the meaning given to that term in Clause 6.1(a)(i) of the Transaction Document;

"Strongbridge Option", an option to purchase Strongbridge Shares;

"Strongbridge Rollover Option" shall have the meaning given to that term in Clause 4.1 of the Transaction Agreement;

"Strongbridge Share Award", an award denominated in Strongbridge Shares, other than a Strongbridge Option;

"Strongbridge Shareholder Approval", (i) the approval of the Scheme by a majority in number of the members of each class of Strongbridge Shareholders (including as may be directed by the High Court pursuant to Section 450(5) of the Act) representing, at the relevant voting time, at least seventy five per cent (75%) in value of the Strongbridge Shares of that class held by such Strongbridge Shareholders present and voting either in person or by proxy, at the Court Meeting (or at any adjournment or postponement of such meeting) and (ii) each of the Required EGM Resolutions being duly passed by the requisite majorities of Strongbridge Shareholders at the EGM (or at any adjournment or postponement of such meeting);

"Strongbridge Shareholders", the holders of Strongbridge Shares;

"Strongbridge Shares", the ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of Strongbridge;

"Strongbridge Warrant Holders", the holders of the Strongbridge Warrants;

"Strongbridge Warrants", the following warrants issued by Strongbridge: (i) the warrants issued on December 22, 2016, in connection with a private placement of Strongbridge Shares, under which 5,030,000 Strongbridge Shares were issuable (the "Strongbridge Private Placement Warrants"); (ii) the warrants issued on December 28, 2016, in connection with Horizon and Oxford loan agreement, under which 160,714 Strongbridge Shares were issuable; (iii) the warrants issued on January 16, 2018, to CR Group lenders, under which 1,248,250 Strongbridge Shares were issuable; (iv) the warrants issued on July 14, 2017, to CR Group lenders, under which 394,289 Strongbridge Shares were issuable; (v) the warrant issued on May 19, 2020, to Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P., under which 267,390 Strongbridge Shares were issuable; and (vi) the warrant issued on December 30, 2020, to Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P., under which 267,390 Strongbridge Shares were issuable, in each case as of the Strongbridge Capitalisation Date (the warrants in clauses (iii) through (vi) collectively, the "Strongbridge Assumed Warrants");

"Subsidiary", in relation to any person, any corporation, partnership, association, trust or other form of legal entity of which such person directly or indirectly owns securities or other equity interests representing more than 50% of the aggregate voting power (provided that Xeris Biopharma Holdings and Wells MergerSub shall be deemed to be Subsidiaries of Xeris for purposes of this announcement);

"Takeover Offer", an offer in accordance with Clause 3.6 of the Transaction Agreement for the entire issued share capital of Strongbridge (other than any Strongbridge Shares beneficially owned by Xeris or any member of the Xeris Group (if any)) including any amendment or revision thereto pursuant to this Agreement, the full terms of which would be set out in the Takeover Offer Document or as the case may be, any revised offer documents;

"Takeover Offer Document", if following the date of this announcement, Xeris elects to implement the Acquisition by way of the Takeover Offer in accordance with Clause 3.6 of the Transaction Agreement, the document to be despatched to Strongbridge Shareholders and others by Xeris Biopharma Holdings containing, amongst other things, the Takeover Offer, the Conditions (save as Xeris determines not to be appropriate in the case of a Takeover Offer) and certain information about Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Xeris and Strongbridge and, where the context so admits, includes any form of acceptance, election, notice or other document reasonably required in connection with the Takeover Offer;

"Takeover Panel Act", the Irish Takeover Panel Act 1997 (as amended);

"Transaction", the proposed acquisition by Xeris Biopharma Holdings of Strongbridge by means of the Scheme or the Takeover Offer (and any such Scheme or Takeover Offer as it may be revised, amended or extended from time to time) pursuant to this Agreement (whether by way of the Scheme or the Takeover Offer) (including the issuance by Xeris Biopharma Holdings of the aggregate Share Consideration and CVR Consideration pursuant to the Scheme or the Takeover Offer), as described in this announcement and provided for in the Transaction Agreement;

"Transaction Agreement", the Transaction Agreement dated May 24, 2021 by and among Xeris, Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Wells MergerSub and Strongbridge;

"U.S." or "United States", the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia, and all other areas subject to its jurisdiction;

"US$", "$" or "U.S. dollars", United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States;

"Wells MergerSub", Wells MergerSub, Inc., a corporation incorporated in the State of Delaware;

"Xeris", Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a corporation incorporated in the State of Delaware;

"Xeris Biopharma Holdings", Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a corporation incorporated in the State of Delaware;

"Xeris Biopharma Holdings Shares", the shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Xeris Biopharma Holdings;

"Xeris Board", the board of directors of Xeris;

"Xeris Directors", the members of the board of directors of Xeris;

"Xeris Group", Xeris and all of its Subsidiaries;

"Xeris Shareholder Approval" shall have the meaning given to that term in Clause 6.2(s) of the Transaction Agreement;

"Xeris Shareholder Meeting", the meeting of Xeris Shareholders held for the purpose of obtaining the Xeris Shareholder Approval;

"Xeris Shareholders", the holders of Xeris Shares; and

"Xeris Shares", the shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Xeris.

References to any applicable Law shall be deemed to refer to such applicable Law as amended from time to time and to any rules or regulations promulgated thereunder.

Any singular term shall be deemed to include the plural, and any plural term the singular, and references to any gender shall include all genders.

APPENDIX III



CONDITIONS OF THE ACQUISITION AND THE SCHEME

The Acquisition and the Scheme will comply with the Takeover Rules, the Act and, where relevant, the rules and regulations of the Exchange Act and Nasdaq, and are subject to the terms and conditions set out in this announcement and to be set out in the Scheme Document. The Acquisition and the Scheme are, to the extent required by the Law of Ireland, governed by the Law of Ireland.

The Acquisition and the Scheme will be subject to the following conditions:

The Acquisition will be conditional upon the Scheme becoming effective and unconditional by not later than the End Date (or such earlier date as may be specified by the Panel, or such later date as Xeris and Strongbridge may, subject to receiving the consent of the Panel and the High Court, in each case if required, agree), provided that any Party whose willful and material breach of any provision of the Transaction Agreement shall have prevented this condition from being satisfied shall be deemed to have waived this condition. The Scheme will be conditional upon: the approval of the Scheme by a majority in number of the members of each class of Strongbridge Shareholders (including as may be directed by the High Court pursuant to section 450(5) of the Act) representing, at the Voting Record Time, at least seventy five per cent (75%) in value of the Strongbridge Shares of that class held by such Strongbridge Shareholders present and voting either in person or by proxy at the Court Meeting (or any adjournment or postponement thereof); each of the Required EGM Resolutions being duly passed by the requisite majority of Strongbridge Shareholders at the EGM (or at any adjournment of such meeting); the sanction by the High Court (without material modification) of the Scheme pursuant to Sections 449 to 455 of the Act and, if applicable, the confirmation of the reduction of capital involved therein by the High Court (the date on which the condition in this paragraph 2(c) is satisfied, the "Sanction Date"); and office copies of the Court Order and, if applicable, the minute required by Section 86 of the Act in respect of the reduction of capital (referred to in paragraph 2(c)) being delivered for registration to the Registrar of Companies, and registration of the Court Order and, if applicable, such minute by the Registrar of Companies. The Xeris Parties and Strongbridge have agreed that, subject to paragraph 6 of this Appendix III, the Acquisition will also be conditional upon the following matters having been satisfied or waived on or before the Sanction Date: the Xeris Shareholder Approval shall have been obtained; Nasdaq having approved, and not withdrawn such approval, the listing of all of the Holdco Shares to be issued in the Scheme, subject only to official notice of issuance; the applicable waiting periods under the HSR Act in connection with the Acquisition and/or the Merger, if any, shall have expired or been terminated; to the extent that the Acquisition constitutes a concentration within the scope of Council Regulation (EC) No. 139/2004 (the "EC Merger Regulation") or otherwise constitutes a concentration that is subject to the EC Merger Regulation, the European Commission having decided to allow closing of the Acquisition; the extent that all or part of the Acquisition is referred by the European Commission to the Relevant Authority of one or more member countries of the European Economic Area, such Relevant Authority(ies) (in the case of a partial referral in conjunction with a final decision of the European Commission) having issued a final decision or decisions which satisfies (or together satisfy) Condition 3(d)(i) above (that clause being interpreted mutandis mutatis); all required Clearances of any Governmental Entity under the Antitrust Laws of each Specified Jurisdiction, if any, shall have been obtained and remain in full force and effect and all applicable waiting periods shall have expired, lapsed or been terminated (as appropriate), in each case in connection with the Acquisition and/or the Merger; the Form S-4 shall have become effective under the Securities Act and shall not be the subject of any stop order or proceedings initiated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission seeking any stop order; no (i) Law (other than an order, writ, decree, judgment, injunction, restraint or prohibition described in clause (ii)), (ii) order, writ, decree, judgment, injunction, restraint or prohibition by any court of competent jurisdiction or (iii) order, writ, decree, judgment, injunction, restraint or prohibition under any Antitrust Law of a Specified Jurisdiction by any Relevant Authority which restrains, enjoins, makes illegal or otherwise prohibits consummation of the Acquisition or the Merger shall have been issued, made, enacted or entered and shall continue to be in effect; and the Transaction Agreement shall not have been terminated in accordance with its terms by the applicable Party or Parties as set forth below as a consequence of an event set forth below (such events being the events set out in the Transaction Agreement following the occurrence of which the Transaction Agreement may be terminated in accordance with its terms): by either Strongbridge or Xeris, if: the Court Meeting or the EGM shall have been completed and the Court Meeting Resolution or the EGM Resolutions, as applicable, shall not have been approved by the requisite majorities; or the Xeris Shareholders Meeting shall have been completed and the Xeris Shareholder Approval shall not have been obtained; by either Strongbridge or Xeris, if the Effective Time shall not have occurred by 5:00 p.m. , New York City time, on the End Date, provided that the right to terminate the Transaction Agreement pursuant to Clause 9.1(a)(ii) of the Transaction Agreement shall not be available to a Party whose willful and material breach of any provision of the Transaction Agreement shall have caused the failure of the Effective Time to have occurred by such time; by either Strongbridge or Xeris, if the High Court declines or refuses to sanction the Scheme, unless both Parties agree in writing that the decision of the High Court shall be appealed (it being agreed that Strongbridge shall make such an appeal if requested to do so in writing by Xeris and the counsel appointed by Strongbridge and by Xeris agree that doing so is a reasonable course of action); by either Strongbridge or Xeris if (A) there shall be any Law (other than an order, writ, decree, judgment, injunction or action described in clause (B), whether or not final or nonappealable) enacted after the date of the Transaction Agreement and remaining in effect that makes the Acquisition illegal or that prohibits the consummation of the Acquisition, or (B) any court of competent jurisdiction or other Governmental Entity shall have issued a final and nonappealable order, writ, decree, judgment or injunction, or shall have taken any other action, in either case of clauses (A) and (B), permanently restraining, enjoining or otherwise prohibiting the Acquisition and such order, writ, decree, judgment or injunction, or other action shall have become final and nonappealable; provided that the right to terminate the Transaction Agreement pursuant to Clause 9.1(a)(iv) of the Transaction Agreement shall not be available to any Party whose willful and material breach of any provision of the Transaction Agreement shall have been the primary cause of such Law, order, writ, decree, judgment or injunction; by Strongbridge, if any Xeris Party shall have breached or failed to perform in any material respect any of its covenants or other agreements contained in the Transaction Agreement or if any of its representations or warranties set forth in the Transaction Agreement are inaccurate, which breach, failure to perform or inaccuracy (A) would result in a failure of Conditions 1, 2, 3 or 5, and (B) is not reasonably capable of being cured by the End Date or, if curable, Strongbridge shall have given Xeris written notice, delivered at least thirty (30) days prior to such termination, stating Strongbridge's intention to terminate the Transaction Agreement pursuant to Clause 9.1(a)(v) of the Transaction Agreement and the basis for such termination and such breach, failure to perform or inaccuracy shall not have been cured within thirty (30) days following the delivery of such written notice; by Xeris, if Strongbridge shall have breached or failed to perform in any material respect any of its covenants or other agreements contained in the Transaction Agreement or if any of its representations or warranties set forth in the Transaction Agreement are inaccurate, which breach, failure to perform or inaccuracy (A) would result in a failure of a Condition set forth in Conditions 1, 2, 3 or 4 and (B) is not reasonably capable of being cured by the End Date or, if curable, Xeris shall have given Strongbridge written notice, delivered at least thirty (30) days prior to such termination, stating Xeris's intention to terminate the Transaction Agreement pursuant to Clause 9.1(a)(vi) of the Transaction Agreement and the basis for such termination and such breach, failure to perform or inaccuracy shall not have been cured within thirty (30) days following the delivery of such written notice; by Strongbridge, prior to receipt of the Xeris Shareholder Approval, if (A) the Xeris Board shall have effected a Xeris Change of Recommendation or (B) Xeris shall have materially breached Clause 5.4 of the Transaction Agreement; by Xeris, prior to the receipt of the Strongbridge Shareholder Approval, if (A) the Strongbridge Board shall have effected a Strongbridge Change of Recommendation or (B) Strongbridge shall have materially breached Clause 5.3 of the Transaction Agreement; or by mutual written consent of Strongbridge and Xeris. The Xeris Parties and Strongbridge have agreed that, subject to paragraph 6 of this Appendix III, the Xeris Parties' obligation to effect the Acquisition will also be conditional upon the following matters having been satisfied (or, to the extent permitted by Applicable Law, waived by Xeris) on or before the Sanction Date: (i) the representations and warranties of Strongbridge set forth in Clauses 6.1(b)(i) (Capital) and 6.1(b)(ii) (Capital) (to the extent relating to shares in the capital of Strongbridge) of the Transaction Agreement shall be true and correct, except for any de minimis inaccuracies at and as of the date of the Transaction Agreement and at and as of the Sanction Date as though made at and as of the Sanction Date (or, if such representations and warranties are given as of another specific date, at and as of such date),



(ii) the representations and warranties of Strongbridge set forth in Clauses 6.1(a) (Qualification, Organisation, Subsidiaries, etc.), 6.1(c)(i) (Corporate Authority Relative to this Agreement), 6.1(c)(iii)(B) (No Violation of Organizational Documents), 6.1(v) (Finders or Brokers) and 6.1(x) (Takeover Statutes) of the Transaction Agreement shall be true and correct in all material respects at and as of the date of the Transaction Agreement and at and as of the Sanction Date as though made at and as of the Sanction Date (or, if such representations and warranties are given as of another specific date, at and as of such date),



(iii) the representations and warranties of Strongbridge set forth in the second sentence of Clause 6.1(j) (Absence of Certain Changes or Events) of the Transaction Agreement shall be true and correct in all respects at and as of the date of the Transaction Agreement and at and as of the Sanction Date as though made at and as of the Sanction Date, and



(iv) the representations and warranties of Strongbridge set forth in the Transaction Agreement (other than the representations and warranties referred to in clauses (i) through (iii) of this paragraph 4(a)) (disregarding all qualifications and exceptions contained therein relating to materiality or Strongbridge Material Adverse Effect) shall be true and correct at and as of the date of the Transaction Agreement and at and as of the Sanction Date as though made at and as of the Sanction Date (or, if such representations and warranties are given as of another specific date, at and as of such date), except, in the case of this clause (iv) only, where the failure of such representations and warranties to be true and correct has not had and would not reasonably be expected to have, individually or in the aggregate, a Strongbridge Material Adverse Effect;

Strongbridge shall have in all material respects performed all obligations and complied with all covenants and agreements required by the Transaction Agreement to be performed or complied with by it prior to the Sanction Date; and Strongbridge shall have delivered to Xeris a certificate, dated as of the Sanction Date and signed by an executive officer of Strongbridge, certifying on behalf of Strongbridge to the effect that the conditions set forth in paragraphs 4(a) and 4(b) have been satisfied. The Xeris Parties and Strongbridge have agreed that, subject to paragraph 6 of this Appendix III, Strongbridge's obligation to effect the Acquisition will also be conditional upon the following matters having been satisfied (or, to the extent permitted by Applicable Law, waived by Strongbridge) on or before the Sanction Date: (i) the representations and warranties of Xeris set forth in Clauses 6.2(a)(ii)(B) (Qualification, Organization, Subsidiaries, etc.), 6.2(b)(i) (Capital Stock) and 6.2(b)(ii) (Capital) (to the extent relating to the capital stock of Xeris) of the Transaction Agreement which are identified in Annex B, Schedule 2, Section A shall be true and correct, except for any de minimis inaccuracies at and as of the date of the Transaction Agreement and at and as of the Sanction Date as though made at and as of the Sanction Date (or, if such representations and warranties are given as of another specific date, at and as of such date),



(ii) the representations and warranties of Xeris set forth in Clauses 6.2(a) (Qualification Organisation, Subsidiaries, etc.) (other than 6.2(a)(ii)(B)), 6.2(c)(i) (Corporate Authority Relative to this Agreement), 6.2(c)(iii)(B) (No Violation of Organisational Documents), 6.2(v) (Finders or Brokers) and 6.2(x) (Takeover Statutes) of the Transaction Agreement shall be true and correct in all material respects at and as of the date of the Transaction Agreement and at and as of the Sanction Date as though made at and as of the Sanction Date (or, if such representations and warranties are given as of another specific date, at and as of such date),



(iii) the representations and warranties of Xeris set forth in the second sentence of Clause 6.2(j) (Absence of Certain Changes or Events) of the Transaction Agreement shall be true and correct in all respects at and as of the date of the Transaction Agreement and at and as of the Sanction Date as though made at and as of the Sanction Date, and



(iv) the representations and warranties of Xeris set forth in the Transaction Agreement (other than the representations and warranties referred to in clauses (i) through (iii) of this Paragraph 5(a)) (disregarding all qualifications and exceptions contained therein relating to materiality or Xeris Material Adverse Effect) shall be true and correct at and as of the date of the Transaction Agreement and at and as of the Sanction Date as though made at and as of the Sanction Date (or, if such representations and warranties are given as of another specific date, at and as of such date), except, in the case of this clause (iv) only, where the failure of such representations and warranties to be true and correct has not had, and would not reasonably be expected to have, individually or in the aggregate, a Xeris Material Adverse Effect;

the Xeris Parties shall have in all material respects performed all obligations and complied with all covenants and agreements required by the Transaction Agreement to be performed or complied with by them prior to the Sanction Date; and Xeris shall have delivered to Strongbridge a certificate, dated as of the Sanction Date and signed by an executive officer of Xeris, certifying on behalf of the Xeris Parties to the effect that the conditions set forth in paragraphs 5(a) and 5(b) have been satisfied. 6. Subject to the requirements of the Panel: Xeris and Strongbridge reserve the right (but neither party shall be under any obligation) to waive (to the extent permitted by Applicable Law), in whole or in part, all or any of the conditions in paragraph 3 (provided that no such waiver shall be effective unless agreed to by both parties); Xeris reserves the right (but shall be under no obligation) to waive (to the extent permitted by Applicable Law), in whole or in part, all or any of the conditions in paragraph 4; and Strongbridge reserves the right (but shall be under no obligation) to waive (to the extent permitted by Applicable Law), in whole or in part, all or any of the conditions in paragraph 5. The Scheme will lapse unless it is effective on or prior to the End Date (or such later date as Strongbridge and Xeris may, subject to receiving the consent of the Panel and the High Court, in each case if required, agree), provided that any Party whose willful and material breach of any provision of the Transaction Agreement shall have prevented this condition from being satisfied shall be deemed to have waived this condition. If Xeris is required to make an offer for Strongbridge Shares under the provisions of Rule 9 of the Takeover Rules, Xeris may make such alterations to any of the conditions set out in paragraphs 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 above as are necessary to comply with the provisions of that rule. Xeris reserves the right, subject to the prior written approval of the Panel, to effect the Acquisition by way of a Takeover Offer in the circumstances described in and subject to the terms of Clause 3.6 of the Transaction Agreement. Without limiting Clause 3.6 of the Transaction Agreement, in such event, such offer will be implemented on terms and conditions that are at least as favourable to the Strongbridge Shareholders and the Strongbridge Equity Award Holders as those which would apply in relation to the Scheme (except for an acceptance condition set at 80 per cent of the nominal value of the Strongbridge Shares to which such an offer relates and which are not already in the beneficial ownership of Xeris so far as applicable). As required by Rule 12(b)(i) of the Takeover Rules, to the extent that the Acquisition would give rise to a concentration with a Community dimension within the scope of the EC Merger Regulation, the Scheme shall, except as otherwise approved by the Panel, lapse if the European Commission initiates proceedings in respect of that concentration under Article 6(1)(c) of the EC Merger Regulation or refers the concentration to a competent authority of a Member State under Article 9(1) of the EC Merger Regulation prior to the date of the Court Meeting.

For the purpose of these conditions, capitalized terms shall have the meanings set forth in Appendix II to this announcement, as set forth above in these conditions.

APPENDIX IV



REPORT OF KPMG PURSUANT TO RULE 19.3(B)(II) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER RULES

The Directors

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

180 North LaSalle Street

Suite 1600

Chicago, IL 60601

USA

SVB Leerink LLC

227 W. Trade Street, Suite 2050

Charlotte, NC 28202

USA

24 May 2021

Dear Sir or Madam:

Report on Merger Benefit statement

We refer to the Merger Benefit Statement (the 'Statement') made by the directors of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the 'Company') (the 'Directors') in Section 9 of the Rule 2.5 Announcement dated 24 May 2021 (the 'Announcement').

The Statement has been made in the context of the disclosures in Appendix I to the Announcement setting out, inter alia, the basis of the Directors' belief (including sources of information) supporting the Statement and their analysis and explanation of the underlying constituent elements.

This report is required by Rule 19.3(b)(ii) of the Irish Takeover Panel Act 1997, Takeover Rules, 2013 (the 'Rules') and is given for the purpose of complying with that requirement and for no other purpose.

Responsibility

It is the responsibility of the Directors to prepare the Statement in accordance with the Rules. It is our responsibility to form an opinion, as required by Rule 19.3(b)(ii) of the Rules as to whether the Statement has been made with due care and consideration.

Save for any responsibility which we may have to those persons to whom this report is expressly addressed, and for any responsibility arising under Rule 19.3(b)(ii) of the Rules to any person as and to the extent therein provided, to the fullest extent permitted by law we do not assume any responsibility and will not accept any liability to any other person for any loss suffered by any such other person as a result of, arising out of, or in connection with this report or our statement, required by and given solely for the purposes of complying with Rule 19.3(b)(ii) of the Rules, consenting to its inclusion in Announcement.

Basis of preparation of the Statement

The Statement has been prepared on the basis stated in Appendix I to the Announcement.

Basis of opinion

We have discussed the Statement, together with the relevant bases of belief (including sources of information and assumptions), with the Directors and SVB Leerink LLC. We have also considered the letter dated 24 May 2021 from SVB Leerink LLC to the Directors on the same matter. Our work did not involve any independent examination of any of the financial or other information underlying the Statement.

We conducted our work in accordance with Standards for Investment Reporting issued by the Auditing Practices Board of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Our work has not been carried out in accordance with auditing or other standards and practices generally accepted in the United States of America or other jurisdictions and accordingly should not be relied upon as if it had been carried out in accordance with those standards and practices.

We do not express any opinion as to the achievability of the benefits identified by the Directors in the Statement. Since the Statement and the assumptions on which it is based relate to the future and may therefore be affected by unforeseen events, we can express no opinion on whether the actual benefits achieved will correspond to those anticipated in the Statement, and the differences may be material.

Opinion

On the basis of the foregoing, we report that in our opinion, the Directors have made the Statement, in the form and context in which it is made, with due care and consideration.

Yours faithfully

KPMG

Chartered Accountants

Dublin, Ireland

APPENDIX V



REPORT OF SVB LEERINK LLC PURSUANT TO RULE 19.3(B)(II) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER RULES

24 May 2021

The Directors

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

180 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1600

Chicago, IL 60601

Dear Xeris Directors,

Proposed acquisition of Strongbridge Pharmaceuticals plc ("Strongbridge") by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Xeris")

We refer to the statements of estimated cost synergies, the bases of preparation thereof and the notes thereto (together the "Statements") made by Xeris set out in this announcement dated 24 May 2021, for which the directors of Xeris are solely responsible.

We have discussed the Statements (including the assumptions and sources of information referred to therein) with the independent directors of Xeris (being all those directors with the exception of Dr. Jeffrey Sherman) and those officers and employees of Xeris who have developed the underlying plans.

The Statements are subject to uncertainty as described in this document and our work did not involve any independent examination of any of the financial or other information underlying the Statements.

We have relied upon the accuracy and completeness of all of the financial and other information discussed or reviewed by us, and we have assumed such accuracy and completeness for the purposes of rendering this letter. In providing the confirmation set out herein, we have reviewed the work carried out by KPMG and have discussed with them the conclusions stated in their report dated 24 May 2021 addressed to yourselves in this matter.

We do not express any opinion whatsoever as to the achievability of the merger benefits identified by Xeris in the Statements.

This letter is provided solely to the directors of Xeris in connection with Rule 19.3(b)(ii) of the Irish Takeover Panel Act 1997, Takeover Rules 2013 and for no other purpose. We accept no responsibility to Strongbridge or its or Xeris' shareholders or any other person, other than the directors of Xeris in respect of the contents of, or any matter arising out of or in connection with, this letter or the work undertaken in connection with this letter.

On the basis of the foregoing, we consider that the Statements, for which the directors of Xeris are solely responsible, have been made with due care and consideration in the form and context in which they are made.

Regards,

Byron T. Webster

Authorised Signatory

For and on behalf of

SVB Leerink LLC

APPENDIX VI



THE TRANSACTION AGREEMENT



This document can be found at https://xerisstrongbridge.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Transaction-Agreement.pdf.

APPENDIX VII



THE CVR AGREEMENT



This document can be found at: https://xerisstrongbridge.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/CVR-Agreement.pdf.

SOURCE Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.