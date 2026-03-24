rule of three® Unveils 2026 March Healthcare Classic with New Community-Driven Format

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- rule of three® (ro3), a boutique healthcare advisory firm, announced the return of its annual March Healthcare Classic, the bracket-style tournament that puts healthcare's most impactful trends in a head-to-head competition to crown a single "Champion" trend that will reign supreme in the next year ahead. Now in its sixth year, the 2026 Classic introduces a bold new twist, handing the power to decide this year's winner directly to the healthcare community.

The March Healthcare Classic is an annual, bracket-style tournament that pits the most impactful healthcare trends against each other to determine the year’s top “Champion” trend. Historically guided by a Selection Committee of industry leaders, this year’s Classic puts a new twist on the format: experts share their bold takes, and the LinkedIn Community decides who advances with open voting each round—ultimately crowning 2026’s top trend. Speed Speed

Since its launch in 2021, the March Healthcare Classic has become a signature series, turning complex market dynamics into a fast-paced, competitive experience. By matching up the industry's most important trends, the Classic fuels debate, surfaces sharp perspectives, and spotlights where real transformation is gaining momentum.

In 2026, the format evolves. While previous tournaments relied on a Selection Committee of industry leaders to narrow down the field, this year's Classic opens the conversation to the broader healthcare community. Healthcare experts will share insights and set the stage via video content, but it's the LinkedIn community that will decide who advances, with open voting each round determining which trends move forward.

Voting will take place weekly on ro3's micro-site, as matchups narrow the field and build momentum toward the final showdown. The 2026 Champion will be revealed on April 27.

To kick off the competition, ro3 has released the official 2026 March Healthcare Classic trailer, offering a first look at this year's contenders and setting the tone for the weeks ahead. The trailer captures the energy, competition, and stakes behind the trends shaping healthcare right now.

"The challenge in healthcare isn't a lack of ideas—it's discerning which trends can cut through complexity, regulatory requirements, and skepticism to actually make a meaningful impact," said Josh Berlin, ro3's CEO. "Since its inception, the March Healthcare Classic has been a fan favorite because it distills healthcare's complexities into sharp debate and unearths insightful observations. This year, we're taking that one step further by giving the industry a direct voice in deciding which trends rise to the top."

Follow along, vote each week, and join the conversation on LinkedIn as the 2026 March Healthcare Classic unfolds.

For more information, visit ro3.com/healthcare-classic and follow ro3 on LinkedIn.

About rule of three®: Founded in 2020, rule of three®, LLC (ro3) is an Atlanta-based boutique healthcare advisory firm that integrates deeply within clients' internal teams to provide highly specialized strategic direction and execution support to a diverse array of organizations—including providers, Accountable Care Organizations, employers, health plans, advocacy groups, associations, Fortune 500 companies, and innovative startups. With established expertise in healthcare strategy, value-based care, and operational excellence, amongst others, ro3 delivers sustainable, performance-driven thinking that is effective in nuanced, real-world environments. Its name reflects its core philosophy, inspired by the literary principle of distilling complex concepts into their most salient form. Through an intimate understanding of each client's distinct attributes and surrounding market dynamics, ro3 has built a track record of success, continually earning industry accolades and multi-year relationships that reflect its ability to create meaningful impact and lasting value. For more information, visit https://ro3.com.

SOURCE rule of three