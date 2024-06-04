'Rule the Cool' with PG&E: Power Up Energy Efficiency & Summer Savings

Customers Can Lower Energy Costs with Simple Tools, Tips, & Assistance Programs

OAKLAND, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As households spring into summer, PG&E encourages customers to prepare for the warmer months ahead by making their homes and businesses more energy efficient to reduce their energy usage, save money, and explore financial assistance programs to manage summer energy bills.

More than 50% of a typical household's annual energy consumption is air conditioning and heating, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. As temperatures climb, PG&E urges customers to clear debris or vegetation within two feet of their AC unit and check for any cracks or holes to ensure the system works efficiently.

"Making a few small adjustments around your home can add up to bill savings, said Vincent Davis, PG&E Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "By scaling back energy consumption, customers can also reduce their carbon footprint, which helps fight climate change."

Summer Energy & Money-Saving Solutions

PG&E is helping customers weather the summer heat with no-cost and low-cost actions to reduce energy use during peak demand periods without sacrificing comfort:

Thermostat Tip: Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher when at home, health permitting. Close blinds and curtains during the hottest part of the day.

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher when at home, health permitting. Close blinds and curtains during the hottest part of the day. Seal Leaks: Use weatherstripping or caulking to seal any gaps around drafty doors or windows so your AC doesn't have to work overtime.

Use weatherstripping or caulking to seal any gaps around drafty doors or windows so your AC doesn't have to work overtime. Replace Air Filters: Dirty air filters make your AC work harder to circulate air. Replacing filters regularly can improve energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Dirty air filters make your AC work harder to circulate air. Replacing filters regularly can improve energy efficiency and reduce costs. Fans Are Your Friend: Use a ceiling fan to create a breeze without draining energy on your AC.

Use a ceiling fan to create a breeze without draining energy on your AC. Energy Efficiency DIY Tool Kit: With a $200 investment in energy-efficient materials in PG&E's Energy Efficiency DIY Tool Kit, customers can save nearly $1,000 a year on their energy bills.

With a investment in energy-efficient materials in PG&E's Energy Efficiency DIY Tool Kit, customers can save nearly a year on their energy bills. Conquer Kitchen Heat: Use an induction cooktop for meals instead of a traditional stovetop to keep your kitchen cool. Induction cooktops are safer, faster, and more energy efficient than gas or electric resistance cooktops. The PG&E Induction Cooktop Loaner Program allows customers to borrow a single-burner induction cooktop and pan for two weeks at no cost.

Use an induction cooktop for meals instead of a traditional stovetop to keep your kitchen cool. Induction cooktops are safer, faster, and more energy efficient than gas or electric resistance cooktops. The PG&E Induction Cooktop Loaner Program allows customers to borrow a single-burner induction cooktop and pan for two weeks at no cost. Pool Power: Use a pool cover and consider installing a variable speed pool pump to curb energy costs. A list of pool pump options and rebates can be found online with PG&E's Energy Action Guide.

Energy Incentive Programs

Power Saver Rewards: This is a free program that rewards customers with a bill credit for temporarily reducing energy use on select summer days when the demand for electricity is high.

SmartRate Program: You can pay a reduced rate in exchange for minimizing your electricity usage between 4-9 p.m. when "SmartDays" are called.

For more resources to help manage summer cooling costs, including a Home Energy Checkup, Personalized Rate Comparison, and HomeIntel program, visit pge.com/summer.

Income-Eligible Financial Assistance Programs

PG&E has several assistance programs to help income-eligible customers pay their energy bills:

