Rulebase Launches AI Revenue Agents for Financial Services

Rulebase deploys revenue agents that turn stalled applications into live, transacting accounts. They own onboarding, reactivation, and service recovery across days and weeks until the revenue lands.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rulebase, the AI workforce for fintechs and financial services, today announced Revenue Agents: agents trained to handle long-horizon tasks across onboarding, remediation, and activation end-to-end. Built on a new Customer Agent Runtime, the agents own each case as a durable, long-lived task and work it to completion, with human oversight built in. Rulebase's revenue agents have driven a 120 percent lift in recovered accounts and cut time-to-activation in half across leading fintechs in the US, EU, and Africa.

The core bottleneck to growth in any regulated business is customer onboarding. A merchant clears most of the verification, stalls on one rejected document, and is never chased to completion. An approved account never takes a first payment. The revenue is right there, but the tools are built to resolve a single interaction and move on, not to follow a customer across the days or weeks it actually takes to convert. The case gets flagged, nobody gets to it, and the money never lands.

Rulebase's Customer Agent Runtime owns that work end-to-end. One agent, trained on your policies, queues, and customer data, treats each case as a durable task and works it to completion: document collection, exception triage, reactivation outreach, service recovery, with built-in human oversight. It doesn't close a ticket and move on. It follows the customer across days or weeks until the job is done.

Under the hood, the runtime represents each customer objective as a task attached to existing business objects (applications, tickets, transactions, documents), storing state, evidence, next step, policy, and completion condition. Agents are event-driven: they wake on a signal, take or recommend the next step, record the result, and wait. No continuous model loops. Work spans weeks without running up cost between signals, so the economics of a long-horizon agent stay in line with the value of the case it recovers. An action policy governs what each agent may draft, execute, or escalate. Consequential customer-facing actions require human approval, and final judgment stays with humans.

This builds on the foundation that put Rulebase inside operations teams: AI that reviews 100 percent of interactions across voice, email, and chat. Rho used that coverage to cut manual QA by roughly 90 percent while flagging 4x more issues. Revenue agents pair the ability to see every signal with the ability to act on it.

"Every fintech is leaking revenue it has already won," said Gideon Ebose, CEO and co-founder of Rulebase. "Customers who clear verification but never go live. Accounts approved but never funded. Customers who transacted once and quietly went dormant. That revenue isn't lost to bad decisions, but to follow-up work that nobody owns long enough to finish. Revenue agents put an agent on every one of those cases and work until the account is live and transacting, with a human in the loop where it counts."

Rulebase integrates across the systems where customer work already happens: ticketing, CRM, KYC and KYB vendors, email, SMS, WhatsApp, voice, Slack, internal APIs, and transaction and dispute systems.

About Rulebase

Rulebase is the AI revenue workforce for fintechs and financial services. Backed by Y Combinator, Rulebase deploys onboarding, reactivation, and service recovery agents that recover revenue stalled across the customer lifecycle, and reviews 100 percent of customer interactions across voice, email, and chat. Rulebase is based in New York City.

SOURCE Rulebase