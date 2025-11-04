Ruli.ai Raises $6M and Welcomes Former Pinterest GC Michele Lee to Advisory Board as It Redefines the Future of Legal Work

With support from Album VC and SignalFire, Ruli's AI-native platform introduces continuous legal intelligence—an always-on system built to transform how corporate legal teams operate.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruli.ai, a next-generation legal intelligence platform built by experienced lawyers and expert technologists from Google and Meta, today announced $6 million in seed funding, bringing its total funding to $8 million in just over a year. The round was led by Album VC, with participation from SignalFire, PJC, Foothill Ventures, Mana, and Genius Ventures.

"SignalFire exists to back category leaders before the category exists. Our data platform flagged an inflection in how AI is transforming legal operations by embedding intelligence directly into the enterprise stack," says Wayne Hu, Partner, SignalFire. "Ruli executes this vision with a rare combination of technical depth and domain credibility. Their continuous legal intelligence model represents exactly the kind of defensible, data-centric company we built our $1B+ platform to find and scale."

Pioneering a new era of continuous legal intelligence, Ruli has built an AI infrastructure that understands a company's unique business, operational context, and evolving regulatory landscape. Unlike one-size-fits-all contract tools or AI chatbots, Ruli's system continuously learns from both internal company data and global legal updates to deliver proactive, personalized guidance in real time, all while ensuring customer data is secure and confidential.

With this funding the company also announces the addition of Michele Lee, former General Counsel of Pinterest and current GC in Residence at Wilson Sonsini, to its Board of Advisors, bringing extensive experience bridging technology, law, and corporate governance, reinforcing Ruli's mission to modernize in-house legal operations with AI-native intelligence.

"Our vision is to make legal expertise as dynamic and responsive as the businesses it serves," said Bryan Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Ruli.ai. "We have built a system that goes beyond automation and becomes a digital legal brain of your company. This isn't about replacing lawyers; it's about creating resources and providing intelligence that works continuously, contextually, and collaboratively for better results."

Designed for in-house legal teams, Ruli's platform enhances the ability of an in-house lawyer or legal ops manager to work better and faster, assisting the legal team with helping to address the core issues that are important to the business. Ruli reduces dependency on external counsel and costly manual processes by integrating directly into existing workflows, such as Microsoft Word and internal document systems. The technology allows corporate legal departments to stay ahead of regulatory changes, streamline contract review and management, and scale compliance operations without additional headcount or outside counsel expense.

The funding will accelerate team expansion, product development, and market adoption of Ruli's legal intelligence suite, including its real-time AI assistant, contract redlining tool and upcoming intelligent archive.

Ruli's seasoned leadership team comes from Google, Meta and prestigious law firms and in-house legal teams that draw from deep experience in both legal practice and advanced technology, blending AI innovation with firsthand knowledge of the inefficiencies facing modern legal departments.

About Ruli.ai

Ruli.ai is an AI-native legal intelligence platform that empowers in-house legal teams to operate with always-on, context-aware insight. Built by experienced lawyers and expert technologists from Google and Meta, Ruli transforms static legal processes into dynamic systems that continuously learn from a company's data, operations, and regulatory environment. The result: faster, smarter, and more strategic legal operations for the modern enterprise. Learn more at www.ruli.ai

