Rum ARÔME, 28 Year Aged, Awarded DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL at 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rum ARÔME, 28 Year Aged Sipping Rum, has been awarded the highest honor of Double Gold at the 18th annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Rum ARÔME, 28 Year Aged, is produced from estate-grown, hand-cut sugar cane in Panama. The rum is distilled, aged and bottled at the source. ARÔME 28 is a Cuban style rum created by a Cuban born master blender with over 50 years of experience in the industry.

Double Gold Medals from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and AR?ME 28 Year Aged Sipping Rum with Gift Box.

ARÔME 28 is as complex, balanced and aggressive as a rum should be, with a smoothness rarely found in any spirit - the ideal sipping spirit.

"We chose to enter the San Francisco World Spirits Competition due to its reputation, quality of judges, the earned respect of SFWSC and the integrity of the highly controlled blind tastings," conveyed Andrew Troyer.

With nearly two decades of experience, the SFWSC has become one of the world's most respected spirits competitions due in large part to the esteemed judges. Each with a distinct story and trusted palate, these seasoned experts are one of the reasons an SFWSC medal indicates the highest caliber of quality.

Double Gold Defined: Awarded to the very few entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel; these are among the finest products in the world.

With over 40 judges, the judging panels consist of the most respected and experienced experts in the industry. Among the esteemed judges is the competition's Executive Director, Anthony Dias Blue, author, editor, publisher and one of the most influential food, wine and spirits writers and lifestyle personalities in the USA. The Director of Judging is Tony Abou-Ganim, The Master-Mixologist, and one of the leading pioneers of America's craft cocktail movement. San Francisco World Spirits Competition believes that "the reputation of a spirits competition is defined by the quality of its judges."

ARÔME Spirits Corporation is a luxury spirits company focused on bringing extraordinary aged liquor to the U.S. market.

