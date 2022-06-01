Rum Market size to grow by 73.66 Mn L | Driven by growing demand for premium varieties of rum | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global rum market is fragmented. The market is characterized by growing competition, owing to the presence of multiple established vendors that offer a wide range of products. The rising demand for rum is encouraging vendors to differentiate their products in terms of design and multifunctionality, which is further intensifying the competition in the market.

Technavio identifies Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano Spa, Demerara Distillers Ltd., Diageo Plc, LT Group Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for premium varieties of rum, growing online sales of rum, and increasing number of flavored rum launches will offer immense growth opportunities, growing health concerns among consumers, increasing number of campaigns against alcohol consumption, and stringent regulations and heavy taxation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rum Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Rum Market is segmented as below:

Product by Volume

Gold and Dark Rum



White Rum



Spiced Rum

The market growth in the gold rum and dark rum segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by rise in the number of product launches and the growing demand for uniquely flavored rum cocktails.

Distribution channel by Volume

On Trade



Off Trade

The on-trade segment will have the largest share of the market. The growing expansion of bars, pubs, and restaurants has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

About 53% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income of consumers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rum market report covers the following areas:

Rum Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rum market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the rum market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Rum Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist rum market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rum market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rum market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rum market vendors

Rum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.31% Market growth 2021-2025 73.66 Million L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries India, US, The Philippines, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano Spa, Demerara Distillers Ltd., Diageo Plc, LT Group Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million L)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five force summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product by volume

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product by volume

5.3 Gold and dark rum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (millions L)

Exhibit 17: Gold and dark rum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 18: Gold and dark rum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 White rum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (millions L)

Exhibit 19: White rum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 20: White rum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Spiced rum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (millions L)

Exhibit 21: Spiced rum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 22: Spiced rum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product by volume

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product by volume

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel by Volume

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Distribution channel by volume - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel by volume

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel by volume

6.3 On trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (millions L)

Exhibit 26: On trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 27: On trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Off trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (millions L)

Exhibit 28: Off trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 29: Off trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel by volume

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel by volume

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Segmentation by Volume

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)

Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million L)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography (million L)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Bacardi Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Bacardi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Bacardi Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Bacardi Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 59: Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 60: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Davide Campari Milano Spa

Exhibit 64: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Overview



Exhibit 65: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Davide Campari Milano Spa - Segment focus

11.7 Demerara Distillers Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Demerara Distillers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Demerara Distillers Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Demerara Distillers Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Demerara Distillers Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 72: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 73: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Diageo Plc. – Key news



Exhibit 75: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

11.9 LT Group Inc.

Exhibit 77: LT Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: LT Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: LT Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: LT Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 81: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 82: Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Pernod Ricard SA – Key news



Exhibit 84: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Pernod Ricard SA - Segment focus

11.11 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 William Grant and Sons Ltd.

Exhibit 91: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Overview

and Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 92: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Product and service

and Sons Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 93: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

