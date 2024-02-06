Rum Refined: Pin Drop Rum Emerges from the Hidden Gem of Harbour Island, Bahamas

Founded in 2018, Pin Drop Rum was created by a collective of creators and friends – Ithalia Johnson, Toby Tyler and Joe Elison – who infused the heart of their idyllic home and the rich history of the Bahamas into a unique spirit. The idea for Pin Drop Rum was born around Ithalia's kitchen table. Her vision was a spirit that reflected her roots and paid homage to her tight-knit community. Ithalia enlisted Toby's experience as a master blender and Joe's island connections to produce a new style of rum. The result was an instant hit, and amassed a passionate following amongst locals.

Despite a 20-year hiatus from the spirits business, Pin Drop's exceptional beauty and quality captured the attention of the Bronfman family, leading to their decision to partner with the team to introduce it to the U.S. With Aaron Bronfman at the helm, and with his father Edgar Bronfman Jr.'s (the former CEO of The Seagram Company Ltd.) guidance from the wings, the family's unparalleled industry tenure and legacy will surely position Pin Drop Rum as a rum that stands the test of time.

"The spirits industry is entering a new era of exploration, which is leading to heightened interest in the rum category and its versatility. With the arrival of the Rum Renaissance and fans embracing the spirit like never before, Pin Drop Rum offers a unique style to experience ultra-premium rum from an unlikely place," said Aaron Bronfman, CEO of Pin Drop Rum. "Pin Drop Rum was created as an ode to Harbour Island and its culture, which continue to inspire us on this journey," Co-Founder, Ithalia Johnson, added.

Pin Drop Rum is a blend of 10 and 12-year-old Caribbean rums, pot-and-column stilled and aged in bourbon white oak barrels. On the palate, Pin Drop Rum offers hints of banana, dried apricot, mango and candied tropical fruit, accompanied by a golden pour and velvety whisky finish, resulting in an elegant, balanced spirit.

The delicious dark rum is best sipped chilled or on the rocks. It also makes for the perfect Daiquiri, offered in a variety of recipes. For those who want to sip like a local, the signature Rum & Rain (Pin Drop Rum and fresh coconut water) is the ideal cocktail. The long, sleek bottle is designed for optimal pouring, and is emblazoned with Ithalia Johnson's likeness along with golden palms and a blue shade the color of the water of the Bahamas. Pin Drop Rum's bottle pays homage to the island's national flag by featuring the national colors: aqua, yellow and black.

Pin Drop Rum is on shelves now in specialty liquor stores and bottle shops in Florida, South Carolina and New York for a suggested retail price of $49.99 (750 ml bottle at 43% ABV), and is available direct to consumers in 32 states. Pin Drop Rum reminds 21+ consumers to sip responsibly. For where to buy and more information, please visit www.pindroprum.com.

About Pin Drop Rum

