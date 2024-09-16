RUMBAZO LATIN MUSIC FESTIVAL TAKES OVER LAS VEGAS WITH MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATION

Grammy-Award Winning and Top Billboard Chart Artists Bring the Heat with Thrilling Performances

Annual Event Hits Highest Attendance Since 2022 Debut

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, RUMBAZO Latin music festival brought the spirit of El Grito to downtown Las Vegas with a Mexican Independence Day celebration. Taking place at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, the two-day event featured performances by Grammy-award winning and top Billboard chart artists. RUMBAZO also saw its highest attendance in the festival's history, with thousands of attendees immersing themselves in Latin music, art and culture.

Click Here for Photo + B-Roll

Credit: LFDC Studios

Brought to life in partnership with Billboard, highlights of RUMBAZO included the following:

Mexican hitmaker, Luis R Conriquez ended the weekend on a high note with some of his biggest hits such as, "Si No Quieres No," "Dembow Bélico" and "Los Botones Azules."





ended the weekend on a high note with some of his biggest hits such as, "Si No Quieres No," "Dembow Bélico" and "Los Botones Azules." A sensational set from Grammy winner and Latin Billboard Hall of Fame inductee, Nicky Jam, who lit up the festival with his biggest hits.





who lit up the festival with his biggest hits. Codiciado fired up the crowd with his popular song "Vamos Aclarando Muchas Cosas."





fired up the crowd with his popular song "Vamos Aclarando Muchas Cosas." A fiery performance from Puerto Rican rapper and singer Arcángel, a pioneer in the Latin urban and reggaetón genres.





a pioneer in the Latin urban and reggaetón genres. De La Ghetto brought the fuego with songs fusing reggaetón music with hip-hop and trap rhythms.





brought the fuego with songs fusing reggaetón music with hip-hop and trap rhythms. Mexican-American singer-songwriter, Lupita Infante , serenaded the crowd with hit songs such as "Pos Cui Cui Ri," "Ya No Vuelvas" and "Pa' Dentro."





, serenaded the crowd with hit songs such as "Pos Cui Cui Ri," "Ya No Vuelvas" and "Pa' Dentro." Mexican newcomer, Octavio Cuadras , lit up the festival with his most popular songs "Bling Bling" and "Belicontento."





lit up the festival with his most popular songs "Bling Bling" and "Belicontento." Colombian newcomer Venesti kicked off his set with a performance of his song "Fanática del Reggaetón."





kicked off his set with a performance of his song "Fanática del Reggaetón." Electric performances by DJ Exile, Yo Quiero Silla , Vortxz, Danco, Miquel y Sus Kompaz, DJ AR, Gabby Got It, DARAMUS, Dirty Dave and 5.Slow hyped up the festival grounds.

Throughout RUMBAZO, guests experienced Latin culture through a variety of activations, food trucks and more surprises. This included food offerings from local Latin Las Vegas restaurants; a lowrider car show; Mercado RUMBAZO, spotlighting local makers and creators; a tattoo parlor and more.

Details for future RUMBAZO events will be announced later.

SOURCE RUMBAZO