Rumble and CFVI Announce Effectiveness of S-4 Registration Statement

Special Meeting of CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stockholders to Approve Business Combination Scheduled for September 15, 2022

Upon Closing, the Combined Company is Expected to Trade on Nasdaq Under the Ticker "RUM"

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rumble Inc. ("Rumble"), the fast-growing neutral video platform, and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Nasdaq: CFVI) ("CFVI"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective the registration Statement on Form S-4 ("Registration Statement") in connection with their proposed business combination.

CFVI will hold a special meeting of its stockholders via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/cfacquisitioncorpvi/2022 on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time for its stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 25, 2022 to vote on the proposed business combination. CFVI will also file a definitive proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC relating to the proposed business combination and will commence mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders as of the record date as soon as practicable. The business combination is expected to close shortly after the special meetings of the stockholders of CFVI and Rumble, subject to the approval of the stockholders of each of CFVI and Rumble at those meetings, receipt of the required Ontario court approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Chris Pavlovski, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble, commented, "For the first time, investors will have the opportunity to join us in our fight to defeat cancel culture and protect a free and open internet. We believe everyone benefits from access to more ideas, diverse opinions, and dialogue."

Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and CFVI, said, "Rumble's growth has been extraordinary. Both the number of users and user engagement have exploded. We are excited about what is ahead as Rumble becomes a public company and we can't wait to be a part of Rumble's future."

Following the closing of the business combination, the combined company's shares of common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "RUM" and "RUMBW."

CFVI and Rumble announced on December 1, 2021, that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement. The transaction will provide approximately $400 million of proceeds at close,1 including $100 million of proceeds from a PIPE financing and $300 million of cash held in the trust account of CFVI. The proceeds will be used to attract new content creators to the Rumble and Locals platforms, continue to build out Rumble's independent infrastructure, expand Rumble's teams, begin robust marketing of the platform and services, make future acquisitions, and for other general corporate purposes.

CFVI stockholders are urged to read the proxy materials, including, among other things, the reasons for the unanimous recommendation by CFVI's Board of Directors that stockholders vote "FOR" the business combination proposal. Your vote "FOR" the business combination is important, no matter how many shares you own. If you have any questions or need assistance voting, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC, CFVI's proxy solicitor, by telephone at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400) or by email at [email protected]. CFVI stockholders who hold shares in "street name" (i.e., stockholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank, or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank, or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CFVI. See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CFVI is a blank check company led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick and sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for 77 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate on its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 24 primary dealers transacting business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information, please visit: www.cantor.com.

1 Assumes no redemptions by CFVI's public stockholders and prior to payment of transaction expenses and stock repurchase.

