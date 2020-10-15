Rumble Launches New Digital Classes, Partners With Variis By Equinox's Fitness Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble, the boxing-inspired group fitness company with studios nationwide, is bringing its high-energy, one-of-a-kind Rumble experience into your home. Rumble is joining forces with Variis by Equinox , a collective of powerful fitness brands, to create Rumble class offerings.

Variis provides members with unlimited access to expert instruction from preeminent brands, including Equinox, SoulCycle, Precision Run, PURE Yoga, Myodetox, HeadStrong, [solidcore], TB12 — and now Rumble, to deliver an experience that moves members, wherever they are, whenever they're ready. Rumble is slated for debut this quarter, meaning fitness enthusiasts will soon be able to use the Variis mobile app to work out with their favorite Rumble trainers on their own terms.

"Rumble is excited to join the Variis platform and work together to bring our signature Rumble experience nationwide" said Ashley Camerini, Rumble's CEO. "You can expect Rumble's at-home boxing, treadmill and strength offerings to bring the same high-energy, full-body experience as in the studio."

"We are thrilled to further enhance the breadth of offerings on Variis by Equinox with the addition of Rumble to our collective of preeminent fitness brands," said Jason LaRose, CEO of Equinox Media. "As an innovator in the group fitness space, we look forward to introducing Rumble to our community of members so they can experience their unique full-body cardio and strength workout—wherever they are, whenever they're ready."

The Rumble partnership with Variis will be complementary to Rumble's existing live class platform, Rumble TV , which features shadowboxing and HIIT workouts, along with specialty results-driven training programs such as Rumble Octoberfest.

To enhance your workout, Rumble offers equipment such as brass knuckle weights, resistance bands and branded athleisure for purchase on the studio's recently launched e-commerce site shop.doyourumble.com and on Instagram, @doyourumble .

Alongside its digital offerings, Rumble is reopening its coast-to-coast studios with elevated safety standards and cleanliness protocols in accordance with CDC, WHO & local city guidelines. Rumble Boxing in Washington, D.C. is already back up and running with these mandatory guidelines in place. Outdoor shadowboxing and HIIT classes are also available in New York City at several limited-run pop up locations.

About Rumble:

Rumble is a group fitness company with locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palo Alto and San Francisco, with Chicago coming soon. Rumble Boxing was founded in January 2017 as a boxing-inspired group fitness concept in the heart of Chelsea in New York City. The experience is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body cardio and strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. In November 2019, Rumble launched its second concept, Rumble Training, in New York and San Francisco utilizing the same fundamental principles as Rumble Boxing, but swapping out the boxing bags for custom Technogym treadmills. In 2020, Rumble launched Rumble TV to bring the Rumble experience home with a daily schedule of live shadowboxing, HIIT and strength workouts.

Rumble was founded by Noah Neiman (former Barry's Bootcamp Master Trainer, and cast member of BRAVO's Work Out New York), Eugene Remm (Founder EMM Group— Catch Hospitality Group, Lexington Brass, Tenjune, SL), Andy Stenzler (Co-Founder Cosí, Kidville), and Anthony DiMarco (13 time IRONMAN, former Managing Director, Google).

About Equinox Media:

Equinox Media was formed with the aim of developing transformative technologies, media, and experiences that inspire and equip consumers to pursue fitness every day, harnessing the power of Equinox Group's preeminent brands, talent, and geographic footprint. In March 2020, Equinox Media debuted Variis , a first-of-its kind fitness platform powering two products: the Variis by Equinox mobile app and the SoulCycle at-home bike . Variis provides members with unlimited access to the world's most powerful fitness collective and delivers an experience that moves them, wherever they are, whenever they're ready—and this is just the beginning.

Equinox Media is a subsidiary of Equinox Group—a high-growth collective of the world's most influential lifestyle brands that are disruptive leaders in the convergence of fitness, experiences, and community. Equinox Group's ecosystem of brands also includes Equinox, Equinox Hotels, SoulCycle, Precision Run, Blink Fitness, Furthermore, PROJECT by Equinox, E by Equinox, PURE Yoga, and Equinox Explore.

