Rumble Sets New Record for Monthly Active Users

In the second quarter of 2022, the company saw 76% year-over-year growth of monthly active users.

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the online video platform Rumble announced that its user base reached a new high in the second quarter of 2022, increasing to an average of 44 million average monthly active users (MAUs) and representing a 76 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The company also announced a record for uploaded content in the second quarter of 2022, with users uploading 8,948 video hours per day, representing 283 percent growth versus the same quarter last year. User engagement also continued its extremely strong growth trajectory, with Rumble users watching an average of 8.1 billion minutes per month (MWPM), an increase of 62 percent from the second quarter of 2021.

"There is no doubt in my mind that we are at a point of no return for Big Tech. Their platforms will continue to experience slowed growth and declines, while platforms supporting freedom and creative independence will continue to grow," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "I have never been prouder of our employees, viewers, and creators for supporting this mission."

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

Information About Performance Indicators

Monthly Active Users ("MAUs"). Rumble uses MAUs as a measure of audience engagement to help it understand the volume of users engaged with its content on a monthly basis. MAUs represent the total web and app users of Rumble for each month, reflecting unique web and app users, based on data provided by third-party analytics providers using company-set parameters. The analytics systems and the resulting data have not been independently verified. There is a potential for minor overlap in the resulting data due to users who access Rumble's content from both the web and the app in a given measurement period; however, given that we believe this minor overlap to be immaterial, we do not separately track or report "unique users" as distinct from MAUs. MAUs do not include embedded video, certain connected TV users, or users of the Locals platform.

Minutes Watched Per Month ("MWPM"). Rumble uses MWPM as a measure of audience engagement to help it understand the volume of users engaged with its content on a monthly basis and the intensity of users' engagement with the platform. MWPM represents the monthly average of minutes watched per user within a quarterly period. MWPM is calculated by converting actual bandwidth consumption into minutes watched, using Rumble management's best estimate of video resolution quality mix and various encoding parameters. Bandwidth consumption includes video traffic across the entire Rumble platform (website, apps, embedded video, connected TV, etc.), as well as what Rumble management believes is a nominal amount of non-video traffic. Starting in the second quarter of 2022, we began transitioning a portion of Locals' bandwidth consumption to Rumble's infrastructure.

Hours of Uploaded Video Per Day. Rumble uses the amount of hours of uploaded video per day as a measure of content creation to help it understand the volume of content being created and uploaded to Rumble on a daily basis.

