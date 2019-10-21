Rumble Training To Open Locations In San Francisco And NYC This Fall

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble, a boxing-inspired group fitness company, is pleased to announce the highly anticipated opening of its second fitness concept, Rumble Training, in San Francisco (3322 Fillmore Street) today, October 21st and in NYC (49 West 23rd Street) on November 2nd.

Rumble Training is a 45-minute, 10-round, strength and conditioning workout that delivers serious results in a fun and high-energy setting. Spend half the class on Technogym Skillrun treadmills, which have three levels to start: Beginner, Intermediate or Advanced — and the other half doing strength training on Rumble's proprietary floor-side benches, equipped with dumbbells and resistance bands. The Technogym treadmill touchscreen interface allows users to choose their level and seamlessly toggle between pre-set speeds and inclines. Powered by custom Rumble remixes that blend hip hop, house, and timeless classics, Rumblers will walk out sweat-drenched and maxed-out with an endorphin high like none other.

Technogym's Skillrun is the first treadmill to combine cardio and power training in a single solution, designed to reach speeds up to 25mph, as well as inclines of 18%. Each of the Skillrun's have a unity interface and a flashing Fast Track Control for better visibility in the dark studio.

"The Rumble Training anthem is, how you TRAIN is how you FIGHT; and how you FIGHT is how you live your life! Rumble Boxing brought accessibility and incredible experiences to the group fitness space using the sweet science of boxing, and now Rumble Training is the second concept that utilizes the sweet release of running. Using our custom-designed Italian Technogym treadmills, we've been able to fully specify our user interface and console to make the running segments approachable, easy to navigate, and fun," says Rumble Training co-founder Noah Neiman. "The secondary menu will allow you to quickly get to the treadmill's cues that the trainers deliver while having a backup projector system to display the entire 3-minute interval along the way. In addition to the bespoke Technogym treadmills, we also have weights and custom-designed bands specifically for Rumble Training, which is the same elevated aesthetic with curated music using our world class DJs, and to top it off: our Rumble sauce. Fight or Flight are our two oldest primordial instincts. We taught you how to fight, now we're going to teach you how to fly."

Rumble Training is Rumble's second concept, following the brand's launch of Rumble Boxing in 2017, which quickly became one of the most popular workouts with 8 studios coast to coast in: New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Rumble also boasts celebrity patrons including: Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Jason Derulo, David Beckham and Kevin Hart.

For more information on Rumble Training locations and opening week classes, visit: www.DoYouRumble.com . Follow along on Instagram at @DoYouRumble and on Facebook at @DoYouRumble .

About Rumble:

Rumble is founded by Noah Neiman (former Barry's Bootcamp Master Trainer, and cast member of BRAVO's Work Out New York), Eugene Remm (Founder EMM Group— Catch Hospitality Group, Lexington Brass, Tenjune, SL), Andy Stenzler (Co-Founder Cosí, Kidville), and Anthony DiMarco (13 time IRONMAN, former Managing Director, Google). Rumble is a boxing-inspired group fitness concept with existing Rumble Boxing locations in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and is expanding to Palo Alto, Chicago, and Boston. Rumble Training, their second concept, will be opening in San Francisco and New York, with other nationwide locations to follow. Rumble Boxing and Rumble Training are 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength training and conditioning workouts crafted around specially designed equipment. The music blends relevant hip-hop and house with timeless classics (think Biggie and Tiësto) customized into mash-ups and remixes that are specific to Rumble.

About Technogym:

Founded in 1983, Technogym is the world's leading international supplier of technology and design driven products and services in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Technogym provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment alongside a digital cloud-based platform allowing consumers to connect with their personal wellness experience anywhere, both on the equipment and via mobile when outdoors. With over 2,000 employees and 14 branches globally, Technogym is present in over 100 countries. More than 80,000 Wellness centers in the world are equipped with Technogym and 40 million users train every day on Technogym. Technogym was the official supplier for the last seven editions of the Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and PyeongChang 2018.

Media Contact:

Samantha Wenig

London Misher Public Relations

Samantha@Londonmisherpr.com

212-759-2800

SOURCE Rumble

Related Links

https://www.doyourumble.com

