RumbleOn Appoints Brandy Treadway as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL), the country's largest retailer of powersports vehicles, today announced the appointment of Brandy Treadway as the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Treadway brings over two decades of legal expertise, including executive positions at J.C. Penney Company, Inc. and as a partner at Martin Powers & Counsel, PLLC. Treadway will lead RumbleOn's legal and human resources functions.

Brandy Treadway was named Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL), the country's largest retailer of powersports vehicles.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brandy to RumbleOn," said Mike Kennedy, CEO of RumbleOn. "Her unique set of skills and her legal and HR background make her a great fit for our leadership team. I'm happy to have her support as we grow and transform the company."

In her most recent role at Martin Powers & Counsel, PLLC, Treadway served as a Corporate Partner, representing small and medium-sized businesses in corporate and human resources matters. Prior to that, she held key positions at JCPenney, including Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, where she oversaw all legal functions for the Fortune 250 retail company, and Interim Chief Human Resources Officer, where she led an in-depth analysis of the company's organizational structure.

Treadway holds a Juris Doctor from SMU Dedman School of Law, graduating magna cum laude and being inducted into the Order of the Coif, an honor society for law school graduates. She also holds two BA degrees from the University of Virginia.

"I am honored to join RumbleOn during this exciting phase of growth and innovation," said Treadway. "RumbleOn is a trailblazer in the powersports industry, and I can't wait to help this organization drive forward with the strategic initiatives that Mike has laid out for us."

Treadway will be based at RumbleOn's headquarters in Dallas, Texas. She started in her role on February 12, 2024.

