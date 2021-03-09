Rumford Pet Express Acquires Rhode Island Pet Valu Stores

PAWTUCKET, R.I., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumford Pet Express , a family-owned pet specialty retailer of natural pet foods, accessories, and services, today announced the statewide expansion into four former Pet Valu locations throughout Rhode Island, marking its largest single-year expansion ever.

"Supporting our neighborhoods and driving growth in the pet industry is something we have been active and passionate about for decades." Tweet this Rumford Pet Express

"We're thrilled to welcome the many Pet Valu associates these communities have come to know and love into the Rumford Pet family," said Michael Baker , fourth-generation owner of Rumford Pet Express. "Supporting our neighborhoods and driving growth in the pet industry is something we have been active and passionate about for decades," continued Baker.

The expanded presence in Barrington, Cumberland, Middletown, and Wakefield provides pet parents with a one-stop shopping experience carrying a broad selection of natural pet foods, treats, toys, and supplies. The pet-friendly stores also feature services that meet the holistic health needs of pets with nail trimming and vaccination clinics, and highly popular self-serve dog wash stations.

News of the major milestone expansion comes after a historic demand in pet adoptions fueled by the pandemic as consumers turn to pets for companionship and comfort.

"With more families bringing home pets than ever, Rumford offers a deeply rooted history in providing an elevated shopping experience, a wide assortment of quality pet products and services, along with much-needed trusted nutritional advice pet parents are looking for," Baker said.

"Our team members are the heart of Rumford and are devoted pet lovers specially trained to help pet parents find the best nutrition and products for their beloved pets," said Michael Squatrito , Executive Vice President of Rumford Pet Express. "We're also deeply committed to supporting local animal welfare groups and programs across the state through food donations, vaccination clinics and in-store adoption events," continued Squatrito.

Founded in 1936, Rumford Pet Express has grown to be the largest pet specialty retailer in Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts operating nine locations nearly doubling its brick-and-mortar footprint. Along with the four new locations, there are currently five established Rumford Pet Express stores conveniently located in Attleboro, East Providence, North Kingstown, Smithfield, and Warwick.

In addition to offering customers a wide selection of in-store products and unique services, the retailer recently accelerated its omnichannel growth strategy with the launch of a new e-commerce platform powered by eTailPet offering pet parents the convenience of on-demand, same-day in-store or curbside pickup. Same-day delivery services are planned for the near future along with a series of grand opening events scheduled for later this spring.

About Rumford Pet Express

Rumford Pet Express is a fourth-generation, family-owned pet specialty retailer dedicated to the wellbeing of pets and the community for more than 85 years. With nine locations throughout Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts, their pet-friendly stores carry a wide array of high-quality natural pet foods, treats, toys, accessories and health clinics. Rumford Pet Express team members are passionate pet lovers specially trained to support pet parents with the lifetime nutritional needs of their loved ones. Rumford Pet Express also supports local pets in need through developing long-lasting partnerships with local animal welfare groups. Learn more at www.rumfordpet.com , Facebook , or Instagram .

Contact:

Nicole Dominguez

Vice President, Marketing

Rumford Pet Express

619-201-7299

[email protected]

SOURCE Rumford Pet Express

Related Links

http://www.rumfordpet.com

