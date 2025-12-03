Rumin8 acquires ROAM Agriculture to expand product range

Rumin8 completes acquisition of ROAM Agricultural from Loam Bio, advancing their development of methane abatement solutions in cattle

PERTH, Australia, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumin8 is pleased to announce the acquisition of ROAM Agricultural (ROAM), a spin-out of Loam Bio Pty Ltd focused on the development of solutions for methane abatement in cattle.

Rumin8 CEO David Messina said the acquisition of ROAM complemented Rumin8's development plans for its own methane and productivity solution.

Black angus cow

"ROAM has focused on the same active ingredient as Rumin8 and has developed delivery formats that expand our portfolio to reach production systems that can benefit from an extended release profile," he said.

"While early in their development stage, ROAM's products can be accelerated into regulatory studies and commercialisation by leveraging Rumin8's capabilities and learnings to provide an additional methane abatement solution to the world's cattle farmers and ranchers."

Mr Messina said ROAM had initially focused on a fungi-based technology approach to producing tribromomethane, or TBM, which is recognized as the most effective methane reducing active in livestock and then progressed to delivering synthesized TBM. The technology acquired by Rumin8 from ROAM also includes alternative processes for manufacturing and delivering TBM.

"The ROAM methane abatement solution is highly complementary to Rumin8. We have consistently said that the global market to abate methane emissions from livestock is large and diverse enough to support multiple solutions, and Rumin8 can now deliver multiple product formats including granules for feed, a drinking water additive, and sustained release solid formats including mineral mixes and boluses," he said.

"Using our own experiences and technical expertise, we can accelerate the commercialization of ROAM's development portfolio, working with Rumin8's key manufacturing partners to move these products into formal testing and registration, while advancing discussions with partners to support commercialisation and further farmer/rancher monetization of carbon reduction for these exciting new products."

ROAM Agricultural CEO Derek Peterson said: "ROAM's technological advancements are a perfect complement to Rumin8's existing suite of products. Rumin8 has already made significant traction on the path to commercialisation, and it makes perfect sense to pass the baton to a seasoned team with a clear road map to market. This technology matters. It plays an important role in global climate initiatives, and we are excited to watch the Rumin8 team take it to its next stage of growth."

Financial terms of the transaction are confidential.

About Rumin8

Rumin8 is an agriculture-focused climate tech company, using pharmaceutical technology to create affordable feed and water supplements that reduce methane emissions from livestock. Our patented process delivers a nature inspired pharmaceutical ingredient to interrupt methane production, as well as boost animal performance. We're perfecting various formulations for diverse livestock feeding systems, aiming to decarbonize 100 million cattle by 2030. To learn more please visit: http://www.rumin8.com

SOURCE Rumin8