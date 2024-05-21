RUMOR Rosé Partners with amfAR as Exclusive Rosé for the 30th amfAR Gala Cannes, Elevating Style and Philanthropy

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RUMOR is thrilled to announce its partnership for the second consecutive year with amfAR, where it will be featured as the exclusive rosé at amfAR's calendar of events in 2024, including the prestigious upcoming amfAR Gala in Cannes, an evening dedicated to philanthropy, style, and celebration.

RUMOR Rosé. Credit : Alexandro Loayza

The 30th amfAR Gala, hosted by Demi Moore and featuring a special musical performance by Cher, will be held on May 23 at the legendary Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. This event will gather influential figures, industry leaders, and philanthropists for a night of celebration and charitable giving, all aimed at supporting innovative research to end the AIDS pandemic.

RUMOR is honored to contribute to this noble cause and to enrich the experience of all attendees with its rosé, as a premier provider of exceptional wine.

"We are proud to partner with amfAR, an essential nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting AIDS research and advocacy, and to assist in their mission of making a meaningful difference," said Barry Bayat, CEO of RUMOR. "We believe in the power of bringing people together, especially over our Côtes de Provence-produced wine, notably when it supports charitable endeavors."

"RUMOR Rosé has been a generous and steadfast supporter of amfAR. We are so grateful to them for their contributions and for continuing to recognize the importance of amfAR's lifesaving work," said amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost.

ABOUT RUMOR

RUMOR's founder Barry Bayat has long harbored a fascination with wine, savoring some of the world's finest selections. Barry sought to create a wine that combines the excellence of the finest cuvées he had experienced, with the festive spirit of rosé.

At the heart of RUMOR's ethos lies its commitment to craftsmanship and quality. RUMOR is an elegant and delightful rosé, grown, vinified, and bottled in Provence, and served to the world.

ABOUT amfAR

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested more than $635 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,800 grants to research teams worldwide.

