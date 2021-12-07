Rums of Puerto Rico Miami Rum Tour: Miami Art Edition Took Place Dec. 1-6, 2021

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rums of Puerto Rico launched a series of events that took place during Miami Art Week. Rums of Puerto hosted ten separate events at some of South Florida's most popular venues between December 1-6, 2021, as Miami welcomed close to 100,000 expected visitors during this year's Miami Art Week.

Guests attending the events had the opportunity to embark on a sensory journey, sipping through the island history. Aside from the palate-pleasing experience, those in attendance also explored the art of rum making at each stop with a brand ambassador present explaining how each rum and its blend was created.

As one of the most popular spirits enjoyed all over the world, the Miami Rum Tour- 2021 Art Week Edition took guests on a trip without them ever having to board a plane. For the complete list of venues that took part in the tour, see below.

Barsecco Lounge, 1421 S Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130.

Vintage Lounge, 3301 NE 1st Avenue, Miami.

Rosario Bar at Mary Brickell Village, 901 S Brickell Plz. Miami, FL 33130.

Cafe Americano- 1144 Ocean Dr Miami Beach, FL 33139.

The Van Gogh Experience- Olympia Theater

174 E. Flagler Street. Miami FL 3313.

Havana 1957 - 1410 Ocean Dr Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Pinta Miami Art Fair- 225 NE 34th St, Miami, FL.

Industry Dinner at Marabu 701 S Miami Ave Brickell City Center, Suite 422, Miami, FL 33131.

