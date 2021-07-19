Run (Don't Walk) To Pick Up The New, Refreshing Vizzy Hard Seltzer Watermelon Pack

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you been searching the hard seltzer aisle all summer hoping to find that refreshing and crisp beverage that hits just right? Get ready for the moment we've all been waiting for: Vizzy is officially dropping an all-watermelon variety pack, set to hit shelves in late July. (We won't judge you if you stock up!).

You've never had a watermelon hard seltzer like this before! Not only does the new pack include antioxidant vitamin C but all four flavor combinations are made with REAL watermelon juice. Other hard seltzer brands could NEVER!

Just in time for National Watermelon Day on August 3, Vizzy went above and beyond to identify the flavors that hard seltzer drinkers are craving this summer and the unanimous response led to the four new, outrageously delicious watermelon combinations: Blueberry Watermelon, Kiwi Watermelon, Passionfruit Watermelon and Mango Watermelon.

"Vizzy continues to bring the most desired flavor profiles to our hard seltzer drinkers," said Vi Tran, marketing manager for Vizzy Hard Seltzer. "Fans saw this first with the incredible success of our Lemonade variety pack earlier this summer, and now we're delivering the crisp summer taste of watermelon – a flavor that is made with real watermelon juice and certainly sets us apart from competitors. We've got a feeling that our fans are going to enjoy this watermelon pack well beyond summer sipping."

Each new Vizzy Watermelon flavor contains 100 calories, 5% alcohol by volume, and 1 gram of sugar. The variety pack comes in 12-oz. slim can 12-packs and the bold design of the hot pink and green case won't be hard to miss on shelves.

Each new Vizzy Watermelon flavor contains 100 calories, 5% alcohol by volume, and 1 gram of sugar. The variety pack comes in 12-oz. slim can 12-packs and the bold design of the hot pink and green case won't be hard to miss on shelves.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

