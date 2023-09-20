Run, Don't Walk, to Register for the 35th Annual Frank Horton 2K/5K Trail Race!

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 35th Annual Frank Horton 2k/5k Trail Race is almost here, and on September 29th, runners of all ages will take to the field for the chance to win HOKA-brand runners' attire and the winner's title. Open to the public, this nighttime trail race will be held at the Shelby Farms cross-country course and will set the stage for a weekend of runners events in support of the Memphis Youth Athletics program.

Held in honor of Frank Horton, founder of the Memphis Marathon, which would eventually become known as the St. Jude Marathon, the Frank Horton Classic celebrates sportsmanship and perseverance at its finest. Many Memphis natives learned the ropes of the runners' game from Coach Horton himself throughout the 1970s and 80s, and much of the Memphis Youth Athletics (MYA) story embodies his mission of helping students reach their full potential through athletic pursuits.

All proceeds from the Frank Horton Weekend will be used to support MYA and their efforts to provide student-athletes across the city with access to instructional programs and events – a mission that continues to inspire and provide equal opportunities for students of all backgrounds.

Beyond the race, runners and spectators can enjoy food and beverages from local favorite food vendors like Lucchesi's, MEMPOPS, and Crosstown Brewery, to name a few.

To register for the race or learn more, visit the Frank Horton Classic website at www.thefrankhorton.com or follow them on social media @thefrankhorton.

Media Contact: Natalie Brewer, [email protected], (901) 351-6130

SOURCE Memphis Youth Athletics